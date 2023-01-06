ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 was more dangerous for Nebraska drivers

By Aaron Hegarty
 3 days ago
The data this year was clear: 2022 was a more dangerous year for people on Nebraska roads.

There were 254 traffic deaths, according to preliminary data from the Nebraska Department of Transportation. That's 9.5% higher than the 2017-22 average.

The increase was entirely attributable to urban areas, according to the NDOT data. There were 165 rural deaths in 2022 in rural areas, the same as 2021, and only about one fewer than the five-year average. But 89 fatalities were in urban areas, well more than the five-year average of 65.

The Nebraska State Patrol says they've seen an increase in speeding in excess of 100 mph. Locally last year, more than a hundred tickets were given said Acting Troop A head and Lieutenant Michael Grummert.

He said distracted driving is another big contributor.

Lots of that has been on interstate highways, he said, but "you also see a lot of secondary roadways as well."

He said they are adequately patrolling the roads despite staffing issues.

Grummert said everyone plays a part in reducing fatality numbers: "Obey the speed limit, wear your seat belt, look out for other drivers around you, if you see somebody driving recklessly or driving too fast, make sure you call."

The Nebraska State Patrol's website said it's best to call emergency numbers in these situations. That includes *55, the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline, or 911.

