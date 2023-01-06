ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
DoYouRemember?

Late ‘Goodfellas’ Actor Ray Liotta Left Behind A Child: Meet His Daughter, Karsen Liotta

Ray Liotta gained limelight in Hollywood with his role as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 hit movie Field of Dreams. Nine years after his success, He married actress and model Michelle Grace and the couple welcomed their daughter, Karsen, in 1998. The actor continued to thrive in his profession for decades and was on the road to making a comeback with Dangerous Waters when he passed away in May 2022.
TODAY.com

Kim Basinger reveals daughter Ireland Baldwin is having a girl in sweet post

Kim Basinger is embracing her biggest role yet — grandma. On Jan. 5, Basinger shared her excitement for daughter Ireland Baldwin's pregnancy announcement with a throwback post comparing sonograms and announcing the baby's gender. You might say the 69-year-old grandma-to-be is pretty "doggone" excited to welcome a granddaughter in...
TVLine

Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
The Independent

Helena Bonham Carter wore black to signify ‘mourning’ over Tim Burton split

Helena Bonham Carter has opened up about her separation from filmmaker Tim Burton after ending their decade-long relationship in 2014.While appearing on the Therapy Works podcast on 13 December, the British actor reflected on her “painful” breakup with the Wednesday director and producer.Though she and Burton were never married, Bonham Carter referred to their split as a "divorce."“I went through a very painful divorce,” she told podcast host Julia Samuel. “It was a long-lasting thing. That’s the other thing, it’s not that finite. It never ends. Even if you divorce somebody, it’s a kind of marriage if you have...
RadarOnline

'Always Felt Like An Outsider': Tom Cruise Sick Of Hollywood, Looking To Plant Roots Outside Of Tinseltown

An adrenaline junkie, Tom Cruise pulled off a stunning stunt to thank fans for making Top Gun: Maverick the biggest hit of 2022. On December 19, the 60-year-old released a clip of himself casually hanging outside a helicopter, yelling into the camera to be heard above the chopper's blades. The daredevil move was about as Hollywood as you can get. But sources revealed the megastar isn't a fan of the town that made him famous, RadarOnline.com has learned."Tom's always felt like an outsider in Hollywood," said the source. "He's extremely dedicated to his craft and has an old-fashioned work ethic...
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
thedigitalfix.com

Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award

Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
