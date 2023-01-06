Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Hanks Subtly Defends Nepotism Babies as He Discusses Youngest Son Truman’s Casting in ‘A Man Called Otto’: ‘It’s the Family Business’
Tom Hanks is the latest celebrity to join the conversation about nepotism babies in Hollywood following his son Truman's casting in 'A Man Called Otto.'
Late ‘Goodfellas’ Actor Ray Liotta Left Behind A Child: Meet His Daughter, Karsen Liotta
Ray Liotta gained limelight in Hollywood with his role as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 hit movie Field of Dreams. Nine years after his success, He married actress and model Michelle Grace and the couple welcomed their daughter, Karsen, in 1998. The actor continued to thrive in his profession for decades and was on the road to making a comeback with Dangerous Waters when he passed away in May 2022.
Zoey Deutch’s Famous Parents: Everything To Know About Her ‘Back To The Future’ Star Mom & Director Dad
Zoey Deutch first broke out on the Hollywood scene with her role of Maya on the Disney Channel original series The Suite Life on Deck. The actress made a name for herself in ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ and ‘Something From Tiffany’s’. Zoey’s father is ‘Some Kind of...
TODAY.com
Kim Basinger reveals daughter Ireland Baldwin is having a girl in sweet post
Kim Basinger is embracing her biggest role yet — grandma. On Jan. 5, Basinger shared her excitement for daughter Ireland Baldwin's pregnancy announcement with a throwback post comparing sonograms and announcing the baby's gender. You might say the 69-year-old grandma-to-be is pretty "doggone" excited to welcome a granddaughter in...
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
Helena Bonham Carter wore black to signify ‘mourning’ over Tim Burton split
Helena Bonham Carter has opened up about her separation from filmmaker Tim Burton after ending their decade-long relationship in 2014.While appearing on the Therapy Works podcast on 13 December, the British actor reflected on her “painful” breakup with the Wednesday director and producer.Though she and Burton were never married, Bonham Carter referred to their split as a "divorce."“I went through a very painful divorce,” she told podcast host Julia Samuel. “It was a long-lasting thing. That’s the other thing, it’s not that finite. It never ends. Even if you divorce somebody, it’s a kind of marriage if you have...
Uma Thurman Says ‘Crazy Love Affair’ With Ex-Husband Gary Oldman Was ‘a Mistake’
Uma Thurman doesn't look back on her first marriage in a positive light. She said her brief affair with Gary Oldman was ill-advised, to say the least.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
Who Is Brendan Fraser’s Girlfriend? Details on the ‘Whale’ Star’s Relationship
You probably recognize Brendan Fraser from 'The Whale.' But what about his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore? Find out more here.
'Always Felt Like An Outsider': Tom Cruise Sick Of Hollywood, Looking To Plant Roots Outside Of Tinseltown
An adrenaline junkie, Tom Cruise pulled off a stunning stunt to thank fans for making Top Gun: Maverick the biggest hit of 2022. On December 19, the 60-year-old released a clip of himself casually hanging outside a helicopter, yelling into the camera to be heard above the chopper's blades. The daredevil move was about as Hollywood as you can get. But sources revealed the megastar isn't a fan of the town that made him famous, RadarOnline.com has learned."Tom's always felt like an outsider in Hollywood," said the source. "He's extremely dedicated to his craft and has an old-fashioned work ethic...
Babylon Director ‘Horrified’ His 3-Year-Old Showing Him A Brad Pitt Scene He Thought The Boy Would Find Hilarious
There aren't a lot of Babylon scenes you could show a child. In fact, there might not be any.
‘I Am In A Million Pieces’: Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Has Died
Judge Lynn Toler, known for being the helm of Divorce Court, shared that she suffered a terrible loss before the new year.
John Wayne Said 1 Christmas Movie Made Him Realize He Couldn’t Play a Young Hero Anymore
Actor John Wayne once referred to a Christmas-released movie that he starred in as the film that made him realize that he couldn't play the young hero anymore.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister
It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
AOL Corp
Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence snubbed in the 2023 Golden Globes nominations
Christmas came early for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) and Margot Robbie (“Babylon”) are just of the few A-list actors who landed spots in Monday’s Golden Globes nominations. The controversial...
How Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie Feel About The Tragic Life Of Actors On Display In Babylon
The life of an actor isn't all about glamour in Babylon – how do stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie feel about that?
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
E! News
231K+
Followers
59K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0