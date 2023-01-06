ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surviving Idaho murders roommates Bethany Funke, Dylan Mortensen: What we know

By Katherine Donlevy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Their brush with a bloodthirsty killer was hardly discussed.

Now, what one of the two survivors saw and heard the Nov. 13 night four University of Idaho students died after Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed them in their beds has been revealed.

Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, both 21 — the sole survivors of the bloodbath — found their friends’ bodies hours after the brutal attack in their off-campus home.

For the first seven weeks of the police investigation, it was reported they’d slept during the bloodbath.

But on Thursday, a police report showed something far more chilling: Mortensen came face to face with the killer just before he slunk out of the college house.

Who are Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen?

Funke and Mortensen, both 21, lived with, and were friends with the murdered foursome — Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 — in the 1122 King Road house in Moscow. And they both were in the home during the slayings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8Xnn_0k55Wn6o00
Dylan Mortensen, left, and Bethany Funke, right, were in the Moscow house when their friends were murdered.

Floor plans show Funke and Mortensen lived on the first floor of the split-level home, accessible by a door with a code lock. The second and third floors, where the victims had been sleeping, could be accessed through a glass screen door.

Funke was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority with Kernodle and Mogen.

Night of the murders

Police have not revealed where Funke and Mortensen were in the hours before the killings, but confirmed they got home just after 1 a.m. The four victims made their way back to the house by 2 a.m.

Mortensen allegedly saw the killer in the house.
VSCO / Dylan Mortensen
Funke was in the Pi Beta Phi sorority with Kernodle and Mogen.

According to a police report unsealed in court , Mortensen woke up around 4 a.m. after hearing voices. She reportedly thought she head Goncalves say “There’s someone here,” and crying from Kernodle’s room.

Mortensen opened her room to find a “figure clad in black clothing and mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her.” She said she was shocked and frozen in place — but the man just walked past her and out the back sliding glass door.

Mortensen then locked herself in her room.

Involvement with the murders

Police never revealed the identity of the 911 caller, but said it came from one of the surviving roommate’s phones . Investigators have also not revealed why the 11:58 a.m. phone call came nearly eight hours after Mortensen reportedly saw the killer inside her home.

Mortensen and Funke lived on the ground floor of the off-campus house.
Getty Images
Bryan Kohberger is suspected of sneaking into the college home and murdering the students in their beds.
AP

Investigators said early on that Funke and Mortensen may be “key” to solving the crime, and quickly ruled the two out as suspects.

Police said the women were cooperative throughout the probe.

Aftermath

Funke and Mortensen have largely remained silent since the killings. The two wrote letters for their lost friends, which were read aloud by a pastor during a December service for Kernodle.

The survivors got matching tattoos in memory of the victims.
VSCO / Dylan Mortensen

Mortensen said the four friends “changed the way I look at life.”

Funke wrote the victims “were all gifts to this world in your own special way — and it just won’t be the same without you.”

The two girls appeared to get matching tattoos to memorialize their four friends. They inked the initials of the victims’ names — MKXE — on the back of their arms along with angel wings, the Independent reported.

Comments / 29

Alisha Whitmus
3d ago

I will never understand why she didn’t call the cops?! No one called until almost noon! It another article it said she opened her door 3 separate times to look & listen. Heard a man talking, heard crying, heard someone say someone is in the house. Then basically comes face to face with him and just goes into her bedroom?!? What if someone or more could have been saved with a phone call?!

Reply(5)
13
Rachel Dickerson
2d ago

so they are suggesting he went inside the home minutes after a doordash arrived so he knew that residents were awake killed them& seen on video 3 mins after murders took place& he walked right past roommate he would have had to been carrying a big knife being as the knife sheath was supposedly left behind&she didn't call 911 at all the other roommate did 7 hours later?something isn't quite right I don't think someone who studies criminal justice/has a PhD just wanted to murder someone would leave behind a witness&casually stroll out of the house leaving witness behind&seen driving 3 minutes later I'm not 100% sold they have the right guy&they really should be looking into roommate& see if she has family w military background. so much for innocent until proven guilty every1 has a rope hung around this guy's neck w all villagers wielding pitchforks wanting this guy to be guilty so bad this guy doesn't stand a chance to have a trial in that town

Reply(1)
7
Shell Yeah
2d ago

well now if she would have called the cops or even questioned him about being there her n her friend wouldn't of needed to show their remorse by getting matching tattoos now would they, more to the story cuz the truth ain't out there yet

Reply(1)
5
 

