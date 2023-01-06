Read full article on original website
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other North Georgia counties: Sunday, January 8
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Sunday, January 8, 2023, due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. What is in the hazardous weather outlook?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of...
Tornado hit Heard County with 105 mph wind speeds, NWS says
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — While most of north Georgia dealt with heavy rain with some flooding in neighborhoods, some areas received damage from weak tornados. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit Heard County on Wednesday morning around 5 a.m. The 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the damage...
Gridlock Guy: Recent flooding glaring reminder of old adage
The torrent of rain from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning caused waves of problems all over Metro Atlanta. Immediat...
What will the weather be like in Georgia this weekend?
After a couple of weeks of unpredictable weather patterns, Georgia residents can expect a bit of a calm weekend. Saturday highs are around 64 with a calm wind throughout most of the state. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms for portions of Northeast Georgia. No threats are expected at...
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — An EF-0 tornado touched down Tuesday in Coweta County, the National Weather Service confirmed. They said it had maximum winds of 80 miles per hour when it hit near Sullivan Road and Fairway Court. Downed trees were reported in the area around 7 p.m. Crews have been working all day Wednesday to remove them.
National Weather Service to conduct more Georgia storm surveys Thursday
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story relates to an EF-0 tornado confirmed from Tuesday's storms in Coweta County.) The National Weather Service will conduct more surveys around Georgia on Thursday after storms swept through the state, resulting in at least one confirmed tornado. Among...
Confirmed tornado touched down as strong storms moved through metro in past 24 hours
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Coweta County as strong storms moved through the area Tuesday night. WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards tracked the storms all night and Wednesday morning. Nearly half a foot of rain fell in northwest metro Atlanta in less than 24...
fox5atlanta.com
Officials to determine whether tornado touched down in Heard County
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service announced plans to head to Heard County Thursday to survey damages and determine whether a tornado touched down in the area. This comes after Tuesday night’s violent storm left a path of destruction and flooding across metro-Atlanta. "I’m just praying the...
News4Jax.com
2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
cobbcountycourier.com
GDOT announces lane closures this weekend on I-75 in Marietta for bridge preservation
ATLANTA – Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install lane closures on I-75 at SR 120 in the city of Marietta this weekend. These closures are related to a bridge preservation project on I-75 at SR 120 Loop in Cobb and Mount Paran Road in Fulton County.
accesswdun.com
Four hospitalized in multi-car Lumpkin Co. crash
Charges are pending against the driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash in Lumpkin County that hospitalized four people on Friday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Dahlonega resident Jennifer Boyett, 37, was the at-fault driver in the accident, which happened on Long Branch Road. Boyett's SUV was southbound when...
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: 78-year-old NW Atlanta man with dementia
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a 78-year-old man with dementia who they believe has recently gone missing. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Willie Hill was reportedly last seen on the 700 block of Dalvigney Street in northwest...
LIVE UPDATES: Strong storms move through the heart of metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — All of metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia are now under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in west Georgia as storms move into the metro Atlanta area. The storm has produced one tornado warning in Upson County as...
LIST: Roads across north Georgia closed due to flooding
FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Storms overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning dumped heavy rain across north Georgia and led to localized flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some areas has seen up to five inches of rainfall. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible with a flash flood warning in effect for most of metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County firefighters extinguish intense flames at abandoned building
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County firefighters are working to learn what caused an abandoned building to burn on Sunday morning in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters saw a homeless person lying on the ground near the home at around 3 a.m. on Sterling Hill Drive and Towler Road. Firefighters said the person told first responders they'd inhaled smoke and medical crews took the person to Northside Hospital Gwinnett in stable condition.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two people dead after head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are dead after a head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road Jan. 7. DeKalb police responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:26 p.m. and found two vehicles that had hit head-on. The drivers were both taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of their injuries.
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As a cold front moves through the southeastern United States, strong and severe storms have been developing. The severe weather threat now moves into southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry Wednesday afternoon and evening. A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry until 2 p.m. Timing […]
Cops: 2 dead in head-on collision in DeKalb
Two people died in a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
13-year-old boy missing from DeKalb County, last seen 5 days ago, police say
LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help finding a missing boy who they say hasn't been seen since Jan. 4. Identified by police as "Joel," the 13-year-old boy was last seen leaving Circlestone Drive in Lithonia. He is 5-feet tall and weighs 95 pounds, according to a Facebook...
