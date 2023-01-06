Read full article on original website
ADPH: COVID-19 cases surge as new subvariant emerges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting an increase of COVID-19 cases throughout the state. As of Friday, Jan. 6, there are 2,693 for the year 2023 with a 23.1% positivity rate. “Right now, we’re averaging about 1500 cases per day in the state,” said....
Alabama sees spike in COVID hospitalizations as new XBB.1.5 variant pushes into state
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but a new COVID variant is here, and it’s the most transmissible one yet. The new omicron sub-variant, known as XBB.1.5, is tearing through the United States, and it’s taking hold in Alabama, making up nearly 20% of new cases here, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations jump in Alabama
The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to roughly the same level as in August, with hospitalizations as of Thursday at the highest levels it has been in months, according to the latest statistics released by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The state’s current positivity rate is 23.1...
ADPH: New variant emerges, stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations
Get up-to-date with your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters — that's the message from Alabama health officials as a new "subvariant of concern" emerges in the United States.
ADPH: New Omicron subvariant accounts for roughly 40% of cases across the country
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Covid-19 numbers and hospitalizations are heading in the wrong direction. There's currently upwards of 600 people in the hospital in Alabama with Covid, a dramatic increase compared to what it was before the holidays. Now, there's a new Omicron subvariant people need to protect themselves...
UAB doctor calls promising Alzheimer’s Disease drug ‘a turning point’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Food and Drug Administration approved a drug Friday that seems to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease. Health officials say the treatment targets the process of the disease instead of only the symptoms. Experts say this is a turning point. Dr. Marissa Natelson Love...
Alabama COVID Numbers Slowly Rising
COVID-19 numbers are slowly creeping upward across Alabama. Homeowners in Gurley tell News 19 they're struggling to understand why their water bills are sky-high this January. Senator Katie Britt sits down for an interview after being sworn in as Alabama's first woman elected to the upper chamber. Alabama Leaders Seek...
Teacher shortage lingers in Central Alabama districts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's now the second half of the school year and most districts are struggling to hold on to teachers as pandemic challenges linger. The president of the Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers, a union that helps local teachers, says disciplinary problems in the classroom are at an all-time high for teachers right now.
Large Coyotes Roaming Alabama Neighborhoods Causing Havoc
The coyotes are out of control in Alabama! Here's what you need to know. Recently people have been spotting some giants roaming closer and closer to heavily populated residential areas. George Harsch posted in a facebook group in Brookwood. Be on the lookout a very large COYOTE roaming Chigger Ridge...
Kay Ivey announces that Alabama employers will see a 54% unemployment insurance tax cut
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that Alabama employers will be getting a major tax cut on how much they have to pay in federal unemployment insurance taxes. Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington explained that most Alabama employers will see a 54 percent tax cut in their 2023 unemployment insurance taxes, and the state has dropped into the lowest tax rate schedule due to the state’s low unemployment rate.
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
Residents near Alabama landfill fire demand more from ‘the ADEM people’
An underground fire at a landfill north of Birmingham has now been burning for at least six weeks with no end in sight, and nearby residents worried about their health are demanding more from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. “We need to start calling our state representatives and senators...
American Red Cross of Alabama urges CPR certification
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's entirely possible you could be standing right in front of someone having a life-threatening emergency and need to jump in and help. The American Red Cross of Alabama says CPR certification is so important that many of its own take the time to get certified.
College degrees, FBI campus, life expectancy: Down in Alabama
The kinds of degrees you can get in Alabama that pay off the quickest. The money pumped into construction of the FBI campus at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal. The Alabama counties with the longest life expectancy. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
Alabama animal advocates hope the state’s pet protection laws will catch up to other states’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Puppy Protection Act didn’t get passed in the senate this year. The bill would ensure more universal puppy breeding standards. Animal advocates in Alabama hope change can be made this year through the farm bill. On the state level, ‘Attie’s Law’ was the last...
Alabama Rep. Rex Reynolds discusses his new appointment as chair of House Ways & Means Committee
The newly appointed chairman of the House Ways & Means General Fund committee won't officially step into his new position until Jan. 10, but he says his work has already begun.
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
By all accounts, the reception at our nation’s capital honoring the swearing-in of Congressman-elect Dale Strong was top notch. It’s too bad the newly elected U.S. representative had to miss it due to being on the floor casting votes in the numerous Speaker ballots. That’s right, due to the Speaker of the House election log jam, the D.C. reception to honor the swearing-in had no swearing-in and no Congressman Strong. We hear Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth was able to attend the event much to the delight of well-wishers and attendees.
Cullman hemp farmer ready to start processing medical cannabis
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is currently reviewing business license applications, but far fewer than expected. Of the 607 requests for licenses, only 94 companies actually submitted an application by Dec. 30. One of the companies that successfully submitted an application said they may have a leg up, with years...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama
Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama.
