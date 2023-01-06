ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, OR

Merkley schedules town hall meeting Saturday in Lincoln City

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. has scheduled an in-person town hall for Saturday morning in Lincoln City as part of his first round of community meetings halls in 2023. Merkley plans to hold a town hall for each of Oregon’s 36 counties. The Lincoln County meeting is at 10 a.m....
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Lincoln County commissioners take up vacation rental limits Wednesday

NEWPORT – The Lincoln County commission’s discussion Wednesday on vacation rental rules will focus entirely on the question of license caps in unincorporated areas. As commissioners enter their fourth year of work on vacation rental regulations, they’re tackling the most controversial aspect — whether and how much to limit the number of licenses according to area.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
Veteran Volunteer Program looking for individuals

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking individuals in Benton, Linn and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities through the Veteran Volunteer Program. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
Officials searching for missing man in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Slabs of concrete, and what they foretell

What can you say about slabs of concrete that now widen Albany sidewalks here and there? Well, let’s start by answering what a reader asked. “I see that the city has poured new concrete pads next to the sidewalk,” the reader’s email said. “Two on Salem Avenue alone, at the end of Burkhart, and one by King Cone. Any idea?”
ALBANY, OR
The alleys of Jefferson Westside

Alleys are an excellent feature of the JWN, and properly maintained, can provide great cut-through pedestrian access away from traffic, and easy access to backyards for delivery, construction, and storage. from the Jefferson Westside January 2023 eNews. As one of Eugene’s oldest neighborhoods, large parts of Jefferson Westside are laid...
EUGENE, OR
City of Eugene takes next steps to develop Downtown Riverfront property

The City of Eugene says it closed the sale on the second phase of land parcels for the Downtown Riverfront district late last month. Atkins Dame, the team developing the riverfront apartments, paid $4.3 million for two parcels. The firm began construction on the first phase of the project last...
EUGENE, OR
Detached trailer leads to fatal crash on Highway 20

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A trailer that detached from its towing vehicle while in transit caused a fatal crash near Hyak Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near Hyak park at about 3:50 p.m. on...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
OREGON STATE

