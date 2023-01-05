Read full article on original website
Bold NBA Trade Predictions We Really Believe in 1 Month Before the Deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is so close you can already smell the chaos. Is this because I slathered myself in six gallons of anarchy-scented cologne and am standing in front of an industrial-sized fan, tilted ever so accurately in your direction, with the speed dial set to "Warp Drive"? I mean, who's to say?
Sports world reacts to hilarious Shaq news
Monday’s CFP National Championship between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs ended up being an absolute rout resulting in Georgia winning their second consecutive national championship in a 65-7 blowout victory. This is a result that NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is certainly not thrilled about after making a hilarious bet on TCU. O’Neal made Read more... The post Sports world reacts to hilarious Shaq news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LeBron James Out for Lakers vs. Nuggets with Ankle Injury Described as Soreness
Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James has been listed as out for the team's Monday night matchup against the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center because of left ankle soreness, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The 38-year-old was ruled out for Los Angeles' game against the Miami...
NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Eye Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr., Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović
The Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Detroit Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović are both atop the Cleveland Cavaliers' wishlist ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. Fedor reported on Jake Fischer's Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (via HoopsHype) that one of Hardaway or Bogdanović would be...
Nets' Kevin Durant Will Likely Undergo MRI After Suffering Right Knee Injury vs. Heat
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will likely undergo an MRI on Monday after exiting Sunday's 102-101 victory over the Miami Heat after suffering a right knee injury, head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters. Durant went down after Heat star Jimmy Butler fell on his right leg following a drive to...
Fred VanVleet Denies Rumors Raptors Offered $114M Contract Before Season
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has denied a report that he turned down a four-year, $114 million contract extension before the season. "I will never speak on my free agency or contract negotiations, especially conversations between me and management, so it certainly didn't come from me," VanVleet said Sunday. "But I was never made a formal offer."
Kevin Durant's Knee Injury Diagnosed as MCL Sprain; Nets Star Out at Least 2 Weeks
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant is going to miss some time. The superstar forward has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain in his right knee, according to the team, and will be reevaluated two weeks from now. There is optimism that Durant's injury isn't too serious:. The 34-year-old...
Lakers' Patrick Beverley Exits Loss to Nuggets With Hip Injury; Severity Unknown
Los Angeles Lakers veteran point guard Patrick Beverley exited Monday's loss against the Denver Nuggets with a right hip injury, the team announced. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters that the team doesn't know the severity of his injury but that it occurred when he slipped under the basket near the Nuggets bench.
Lakers Trade Rumors: Patrick Beverley 'Definitely' Wants to Return to Timberwolves
Patrick Beverley may be feeling a little homesick. According to Jake Fischer on his Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (h/t HoopsHype), the Los Angeles Lakers' veteran point guard "definitely would like to go back to Minnesota." Beverley had been a key part of the Timberwolves' return to the playoffs last...
NBA Rumors: Myles Turner, Jordan Clarkson Have Turned Down Contract Extension Offers
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson have reportedly both turned down contract extension offers from their respective teams this season. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, both players have "rebuffed" attempts to lock in a long-term deal, and there are teams across the NBA that are hopeful they could be available leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
John Collins Talks Hawks Future, Compares Situation to Kevin Durant's with Nets
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is no stranger to trade rumors, so with the 2022 deadline looming, he's become apathetic about the usual process. Collins was asked by The Athletic's Sam Amick if he hopes to be in a new uniform or still with the Hawks after the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and he replied, "I don't give a damn honestly, you know what I mean?"
NBA Rumors: Wolves' D'Angelo Russell 'Definitely' Has Been in 'Trade Chatter'
As the Minnesota Timberwolves continue to trudge through a surprising 19-21 season, one player to keep an eye on in the trade market is point guard D'Angelo Russell. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports on his Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (h/t HoopsHype): "I have not been told that he has asked out, I didn't see that anywhere. I don't believe he's unhappy in Minnesota either. But his name is definitely a name in trading chatter as we approach February 9, and it's been involved in trade talks since the summer."
'Clipper Darrell' Says He Was Assaulted, Knocked Unconscious at Clippers Home Game
Longtime Los Angeles Clippers fan Darrell Bailey, who is better known as "Clipper Darrell," alleged Saturday that he was assaulted by a security guard at a Clippers game in December. In a statement shared by ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Clipper Darrell alleged that a security guard at Crypto.com Arena in...
MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa, Twins Accelerate Talks As Mets Contract Negotiations Stall
Carlos Correa may not leave the Minnesota Twins after all. Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the possibility of the shortstop re-signing with the American League Central team is "increasing" as talks "accelerate" between the two sides. While Correa already agreed to the terms of deals with...
