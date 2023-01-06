ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Highway 101 crash on Cuesta Grade backs up traffic through SLO

By Kaytlyn Leslie
 3 days ago

Update, 5:50 p.m.:

Traffic appears to have returned to normal along Highway 101 through San Luis Obispo, according to the Caltrans Quickmap.

Original story:

A car crash on the Cuesta Grade was backing up traffic through the city of San Luis Obispo on Thursday evening.

A vehicle collision was reported on the northbound lanes of Highway 101, roughly halfway up the Cuesta Grade, around 3:29 p.m., according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

The collision, which appears to have involved two vehicles, slowed traffic through San Luis Obispo to about the Marsh Street exit, according to Caltrans’ Quickmap site.

Standstill traffic jams were reported between that exit and just before the East Cuesta Ridge Road parking lot.

Tow trucks were en route to help remove the two vehicles.

San Luis Obispo, CA
