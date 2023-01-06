Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for January 9, 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be beautiful with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies! Highs will be near normal for early January in the low 60s. You’ll be able to take your...
wdhn.com
Opp City Schools have high i-ready math scores
A small wiregrass school district has received “good news” on recent assessment. scores. Opp City School Superintendent Mike Smithart says it shows the effort being put in by. all the stakeholders, but mainly the students and faculty. Following virtual learning during the pandemic of 2020 and ’21.
wdhn.com
Crime down in Opp during just completed holiday period
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance says his favorite Christmas present from the community did come to reality. Few criminal complaints during the just-completed holiday period. Chief Chance says his officers took a proactive approach. They continually patrolled. residential and the downtown business district, keeping high visibility. Chief...
wtvy.com
Demolition of buildings from downtown Enterprise fire scheduled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 buildings that were damaged as a result of a fire in downtown Enterprise in October are set to be demolished as part of a project beginning Monday. In a press release from the city, the project that starts January 9 will result in the closure of a portion of two downtown roads, South Main Street and West College Street.
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Storm Pipe removal causes traffic changes on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday, January 9th MidSouth Construction will be removing the old storm pipe across the McDonald’s and Shops at the Circle Driveway at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle. While crews complete this work, the left turn lane on the southbound lane will be...
wdhn.com
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
wdhn.com
Dothan mom pleads guilty, son locked in bedroom
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan woman pleaded guilty to harassment on Thursday, December, 5, after being accused of abusing her child in 2021. In May 2021, a grand jury indicted Danielle Antonoplos on wilful child abuse and accused her of locking her son in his bedroom unattended and unsupervised for several hours and leaving the home sometime after midnight to go to the store, and did not return until around 7:15 a.m.
wdhn.com
Calm and seasonable the next few days before storms return
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be beautiful with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies! Highs will be near normal for early January in the low 60s. Tuesday will begin a bit chillier in the upper 30s, but we’ll end up warmer than today overall as the majority of Wiregrass residents climb to the middle 60s. Sunshine and a few high clouds will prevail once again.
wdhn.com
Calm start to the week before storms move in
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A few showers will be possible later this evening and into the early part of the overnight as a weak cold front swings through the region. Any rain that moves in will be out of here before sunrise. Lows tonight will be relatively warm as the majority of Wiregrass residents only drop into the upper 40s.
wdhn.com
Demolition for Enterprise buildings, streets closing soon
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A section of two downtown roads in Enterprise will be closed for a demolition project. The project includes the demolition of three buildings that were damaged during a fire in October. Starting Monday, the southbound lane of South Main Street (from West College Street to...
wdhn.com
Off-and-on rain chances this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be another cool one with lows dropping just below 40 degrees in Dothan with middle 30s for much of the rest of the area. Saturday will be another picture perfect afternoon with sunshine and temps in the middle 60s. Sunday starts off clear...
wdhn.com
Dothan man arrested after New Year’s Eve shooting, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan man is behind bars after Dothan Police say he shot a victim multiple times on New Year’s Eve. According to Sergeant Tim Mullis with the DPD, the crime occurred in the 1200 block of Academy Street. The unidentified victim was shot several times and sustained life-threatening injuries, but is now expected to make a full recovery.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Roadway reopened after tractor-trailer crash causes road closure
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A tractor-trailer crash has temporarily blocked traffic on Highway 87 in Coffee County. The crash occurred on Thursday, January 5, at approximately 1:41 p.m. near mile marker 45, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. No injuries have been reported from the crash. The road...
