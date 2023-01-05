Fort Bend County to gift its final family protection grant to domestic violence nonprofits in 2023

Cyclists ride down a trail along Buffalo Bayou in Houston. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The city of Houston saw its population grow by around 2.4% between 2016 and 2021, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Census Dec. 8. The city's growth was outpaced by growth in Harris County and the state of Texas, which saw population increases of 5.9% and 7.1%, respectively, over that time.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO