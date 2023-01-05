Fort Bend County to gift its final family protection grant to domestic violence nonprofits in 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Briones in, Hidalgo absent for meeting to discuss climate action plan, worker safety policy
Harris County commissioners will meet for the first time in 2023 on Jan. 10. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones will take her seat at Commissioners Court for the first time at the first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 10 as commissioners are set to adopt the county’s new climate action plan and a policy to protect contractors at construction sites.
Fort Bend Junior Service League opens applications to $8K in scholarships for women
From left: Maddy Xiong, Kathyrn Reynolds, Leeah Chang, Anshumi Jhaveri, Arshia Verma and Urva Patel were recipients of the 2021-22 Volunteer Scholarships awarded by the Fort Bend Junior Service League. (Courtesy Fort Bend Junior Service League) The Fort Bend Junior Service League has announced it is now accepting applications for...
League City City Council to discuss waste agreement, water facilities agreement, potential litigation at Jan. 10 meeting
League City City Council will discuss various agreements, as well as potential litigation on Jan. 10. (Courtesy city of League City) The League City City Council will discuss extending its agreement with Keep Pearland Beautiful, authorizing a water facilities financing agreement and potential litigation during its regular meeting on Jan. 10.
Woman arrested in Fort Bend Co. in shooting death of bull rider
Bull rider Ouncie Mitchell, who had been set to perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, was murdered after he competed at a fair in Salt Lake City in September.
coveringkaty.com
Memorial Hermann to open new primary care facility in Katy
KATY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) – Memorial Hermann Health System is opening a new primary care facility at the intersection of Spring Green Boulevard and FM 1463, where the City of Katy meets unincorporated Fort Bend County. It will be in the Kroger shopping center. Memorial Hermann is leasing...
defendernetwork.com
GOP Harris County judge candidate contesting her loss
A dozen losing Republican candidates in Harris County have filed election contests to void the results of their races in the November 2022 election, according to the Harris County attorney’s office. Among the challengers are Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer, who ran to be the chief executive of Texas’...
DATA: Percentage of Houstonians with bachelor's degree jumps to nearly one-third in latest census data
Cyclists ride down a trail along Buffalo Bayou in Houston. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The city of Houston saw its population grow by around 2.4% between 2016 and 2021, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Census Dec. 8. The city's growth was outpaced by growth in Harris County and the state of Texas, which saw population increases of 5.9% and 7.1%, respectively, over that time.
See what new road projects Harris County Precinct 3 has planned for Cy-Fair in 2023
Redistricting brought many changes for Harris County precincts 3 and 4 in 2022. Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey said 80% of his jurisdiction—which includes more than 6,500 miles of roads—is new territory. Throughout the year, Precinct 3 leadership took on several projects planned by the previous Precinct 4...
kurv.com
Former Police Officer Scheduled For Execution Tuesday
A former Houston police officer convicted for the 1994 murder is scheduled to be executed in Huntsville Tuesday night. Robert Fratta was convicted twice of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife. Robert and 33-year-old Farah Fratta had been married ten years before going through a bitter divorce and custody battle.
Woman charged with shooting death of Houston-area bull rider arrested again by U.S. Marshals
HOUSTON — The woman charged with murder in the shooting death of a pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas has been arrested by U.S. marshals in Houston, according to Salt Lake City police. Investigators said LaShawn Denise Bagley, now 22, killed her on-again-off-again boyfriend Ouncie Mitchell, whose real name...
Investment group interested in developing Exxon property in Friendswood
Hines is under contract to develop the property located between the Wilderness Trails and Creekwood Estates subdivisions. (Courtesy city of Friendswood) New life as a residential development could be in the future for an Exxon property sitting vacant in Friendswood. Hines, a multinational real estate investment group, is under contract...
Texas-based vitamin and supplement retailer opens new location in League City
Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More offers vitamins and opened a new location in League City on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More opened its first Houston-area location at 831 W. Main St., League City, on Dec. 26, according to location manager Aaron Rodriguez. The store offers vitamins and fitness supplements. The Texas-based retailer has over 20 locations across Central and South Texas. 281-724-1911. www.rocksdiscountvitamins.com/
Houston City Council to vote on over $1.8M in improvements to neighborhood parks
At a Jan. 11 Houston City Council meeting, council members will vote in chambers at City Hall on whether to provide additional funding for the improvements of neighborhood parks. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) At the weekly Houston City Council meeting set to take place Jan. 11, council members will vote on...
More former Harris County GOP candidates move to overturn elections
After Lina Hidalgo's challenger announced she was contesting results, several others followed suit.
Authorities: Man allegedly kidnapped woman she met on dating app, denied her food and water
A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman he met online in north Harris County is out on bond.
New American Wire Group facility poised to bring more jobs to Katy
American Wire Group supplies equipment for the electric utility and renewable markets. (Courtesy Pexels) American Wire Group, a supplier of wires, cables and other equipment for the electric utility and renewable markets, announced the opening of a national distribution facility in Katy. The new 205,000-square-foot distribution center off of Katy...
Customer who shot robber at Texas taco shop could face charges through grand jury
The customer captured on surveillance video shooting and killing a robber at a southwest Houston taco shop is reportedly ready to talk to police.
'Deeply saddened' | Alief ISD confirms assistant teacher killed in Sugar Land shooting
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A young Alief ISD teacher was killed Saturday in a suspected case of domestic violence, according to police. The district has identified her as Wendy Duan, 28. She joined Alief ISD in 2017 and had been teaching 3rd-grade reading and writing at Boone Elementary. Just...
fox26houston.com
Alief ISD assistant teacher shot to death in Sugar Land, officials say
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Authorities are piecing together what led up to an Alief ISD employee's death after she was found shot several times in her backyard. Initial details from the Sugar Land PD are a little before 10 p.m. officers got a call about shots fired from neighbors in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills. Arriving investigators found a woman, identified as Wendy Duan, 28, dead from several gunshot wounds in the backyard.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to take personal leave of absence, office announces
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will take a temporary leave of absence beginning next week, her office announced Wednesday. During the leave, Hidalgo will take a week off to go to Colombia to care for her grandfather whose health has reportedly “declined precipitously.”. Her...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0