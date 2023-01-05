Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Related
First Coast News
Hamlin inspires emotional start for Bills in regular-season finale
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After the most difficult and emotional of weeks, you couldn't have scripted a more inspired beginning for the Buffalo Bills. After honoring safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest on the field Monday night, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to give Buffalo an early 7-0 lead over the New England Patriots.
First Coast News
Damar Hamlin released from the hospital in Cincinnati, returns to Buffalo
CINCINNATI — Doctors from UC Health that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned home to Buffalo. Doctors say that Hamlin met a number of key milestones in his recovery. They say he has been up on his physical and occupational therapy and tolerating a regular diet. One of the doctors, Dr. William Knight said Hamlin was "doing well.”
First Coast News
Josh Allen gear flying off shelves and hotels filling up ahead of Jaguars playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Business in Jacksonville are gearing up for a flood of visitors and an increase in revenue for the Jaguars playoff, and leaders expect the city's economy to get a boost. The Palm Beach Autographs Sports Memorabilia store is selling more Jaguars gear now than at any...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
thecomeback.com
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
First Coast News
Jaguars will take on the Chargers in first playoff game at 8:15 p.m. Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers in a primetime showdown for the first round of the playoffs during Super Wild Card Weekend. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Saturday with the game airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The Jags secured their spot in...
First Coast News
Josh Allen postgame after winning touchdown for the Jags
Josh Allen's touchdown handed the Jacksonville Jaguars the AFC South Title. He spoke with press following the game.
First Coast News
Watch Jaguars Josh Allen return fumble for touchdown giving Jacksonville lead, AFC South Division
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars made it interesting with Tennessee leading the entire game until this fumble recovery, touchdown with just over 3 minutes in the fourth quarter. Jenkins hit Titans QB Dobbs from behind and Josh Allen scoop up the loose ball for a touchdown.
Merchandise stores 'gear' up for Jaguars playoff run
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — While the Jaguars spend the week "gearing" up for a play-off match up, fans will spend it making sure they have plenty of black and teal "gear" to fill TIAA Bank Field. "This is my first shirt," said Jaguars Fan Elijah Sral as he checked...
First Coast News
Jags rally to beat Titans 20-16 and clinch number four seed in AFC Playoffs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite trailing for much of the game, the Jags came back late to beat the Titans 20-16 in front of an electric crowd at TIAA Bank Field. With the win, the Jags are AFC South champs and clinch the four seed in the AFC Playoffs. They'll...
Comments / 0