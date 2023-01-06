Read full article on original website
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.MsBirgithBoston, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
The Satanic Temple dedicating 'largest satanic gathering in history' to Boston mayor, will require masks
The Satanic Temple is dedicating an upcoming event to Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu after the city kept it from delivering an invocation before a city council meeting.
Weekends are a time to relax, unwind, and spend time with the people you care about most – friends, family, or a mix of both. And if you're lucky enough to live in a city like Boston, you'll never run out of things to do with your loved ones.
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, arrested for misleading police. A timeline of the case.
Brian Walshe is set to appear in court Monday morning. The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset woman who disappeared on New Year’s Day, was arrested Sunday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office. Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was taken into custody and charged with misleading...
WCVB
Thursday, January 12: Splurge or Save?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we do both! We try the delicious fare at a localhigh school restaurant…before hitting a nine-course menu at Somerville’s Tasting Counter. We check out a new luxury option for watching a game inside Boston Garden, while across the street at The Harp find affordable draft beer and plenty of TVs. And if you’re a shoe lover? We meet a gifted local artisan who can make you a pricey custom pair… and a former professional wrestler-turned-cobbler who instead can save your sole.
newyorkalmanack.com
Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era
Before, during, and after the Civil War, white abolitionists and Republicans refused to secure equal employment opportunity for Black Bostonians, condemning many of them to poverty. Still, Jones finds, some Black entrepreneurs created their own jobs and forged their own career paths. Highlighting the everyday struggles of ordinary Black workers,...
wgbh.org
Basic Black: Can Boston shake its reputation as one of the most racist cities in America?
Recently, the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau unveiled a tourism campaign that highlights how one of the nation’s oldest cities now encompasses 23 neighborhoods and residents who speak a combined 76 languages. The campaign included a new tagline: “Boston never gets old.” The bureau also introduced its new name: Meet Boston.
WCVB
Restoring historic textiles and furniture in New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — At the heart of every project atMuseum Textile Services in Andover is the art and science of conservation. Director and chief conservator Camille Myers Breeze said her job can take many forms. Some days she and her team are installing an exhibit, wearing hard hats and working in dirty, hot, and loud conditions. Other days, they’re spending hours looking through a microscope or working with tiny needles.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Quincy has suffered a week-long New Year’s hangover. #happynewyear
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Quincy has suffered a week-long New Year’s hangover. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. For starters, the first round of 2023 Quincy property tax bills are hitting locals’ mailboxes. Next up, the MBTA got off to its usual at...
WCVB
Monday, January 9: Tank Away: Warm-up Edition
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika Tarantal is “skinning” up Black Mountain in Jackson, N.H., then warming up at the Villa Hygge Hotel in North Conway, where she introduces us to the cozy Scandinavian concept of “hygge.” Shayna Seymour heads to Vermont’s Mad River Valley, where diners at the original American Flatbread can dine fireside in their own private cabins. And Nicole Estaphan dines in an igloo in Portland, Maine, and visits Inn by the Sea in nearby Cape Elizabeth, where the stories of dog rescues will warm the heart.
whdh.com
Crowd takes polar plunge in Boston to raise money for ALS research
BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd of Boston area residents took a bitter plunge on Saturday to raise money for ALS research in honor of a woman who passed away last year. The Rally 4 Nally in memory of Cathy Nally drew friends, family members, and those who wanted to keep her family’s promise to continue the fight to help others who are facing ALS.
NECN
Swampscott Residents Find Swastika Spray Painted on Sidewalk: ‘Really Upsetting'
Police are investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti that was discovered spray painted on a sidewalk in Swampscott, Massachusetts. The Swampscott Police Department says the incident occurred Friday afternoon on a sidewalk in the area of Redington Street and Forest Avenue. Video from the scene showed several white markings on both the sidewalk and street where the two roads meet.
WCVB
Friday, January 13: Made in New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We get the lowdown on your shoes with an inside look into New Balance’s new manufacturing facility in the Merrimack Valley. We take a ride to Rhode Island to talk beautiful rugs and jewelry with a story. We learn how family involvement is key for Pigeon Cove Ferments in Gloucester and Annie’s Pure and Simple in South Weymouth. We wrap it up with a spicy new business just spreading its wings.
WCVB
Arcade Snacks in Auburn, Massachusetts, makes every kind of nutty confection you can imagine
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Arcade Snacks has been a family-owned and operated wholesaler since 1986, having started as a small nut roasting company in the family home of George Arcade Ethier and his wife, Ann. Together with sons Rick Haufe and TJ Ethier, George traveled near and far to buy the best cashews, bringing them back to Acton for roasting, salting, packing and selling as Cup a’ Nuts at Logan International Airport in Boston.
WCVB
Learn about Q’s Nuts in Somerville and the history of the American chestnut trees
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Q's Nuts was founded in 2000 with the simple philosophy that high-quality ingredients, a love of good food and a passion for creating in the kitchen would produce some of the best-tasting nut roasts around. All recipes are vegan as well as gluten, soy and dairy free. They use raw organic cane sugar, as well as organic chocolate, pure spices and natural ﬂavors.
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
WCVB
Restoration project in Lowell, Mass., works to connect with local community
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The century-old organ atChrist Church United in Lowell is undergoing restoration at the same time as the church building around it. The goal of both projects is to connect with the community in Lowell. Joseph Rotella, owner of Spencer Organ Company, is leading the restoration project. Work includes removing all of the pipes, cleaning them, and ensuring they play the correct notes.
WCVB
Five former champions among women's field for 127th Boston Marathon
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Professional athletes competing in the women's field for the 127th Boston Marathon include global medalists, national record holders, Olympians, Paralympians and five former Boston Marathon champions. The field, announced by the Boston Athletic Association on Monday morning, includes 16 women who've run the marathon in less...
Opus in Salem closing its doors; new concept coming soon
SALEM, Mass — Opus a popular restaurant in Salem featuring the Underground music bar is closing its doors, but a new concept is coming soon under the same ownership. The restaurant announced on their social media pages that the final show in the Underground was on New Year’s Eve, and the restaurant will close its doors on January 7th.
iheart.com
One Lynnfield Developer Tests Less Conventional Materials To Build Houses
LYNNFIELD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Lynnfield developer is pushing wood aside and testing out some other materials to build houses. Lynnfield Developer, Alb-Illyrians Housing, is building a 56-hundred-square-foot home entirely made out of steel and concrete. "It's a fireproof home, has all metal [and] concrete inside, metal roofing,...
Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe pleaded guilty to art fraud
The husband of a missing Cohasset woman who was last seen at her home on New Year’s Day pleaded guilty to selling fake copies of Andy Warhol paintings on eBay in April 2021. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, according to the Cohasset Police Department. She was reported missing by her husband along with her employer.
