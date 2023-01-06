NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika Tarantal is “skinning” up Black Mountain in Jackson, N.H., then warming up at the Villa Hygge Hotel in North Conway, where she introduces us to the cozy Scandinavian concept of “hygge.” Shayna Seymour heads to Vermont’s Mad River Valley, where diners at the original American Flatbread can dine fireside in their own private cabins. And Nicole Estaphan dines in an igloo in Portland, Maine, and visits Inn by the Sea in nearby Cape Elizabeth, where the stories of dog rescues will warm the heart.

NEEDHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO