Why Elon's Twitter Subscriptions Are Missing the Point
Controversy sells. For a long time, there has been no place where this is more true than on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. Controversy and conflict keep you clicking, commenting, and generating the data about yourself that is used to sell ads. Every day, it becomes more obvious that the intertwined model of conflict, privacy violations, and ad revenue is unsustainable for the companies that own and operate these networks. It’s a lesson that Twitter should be learning as it finds itself deeply exposed and at risk of collapse. While Elon Musk’s flirtation with a subscription-based revenue model is part of the solution, he’s missing the point.
Twitter Had to Tell Ex-Employees Their Severance Emails Were 'Not a Phishing Attempt'
Elon Musk is having trouble letting go. Twitter needed to reassure its own laid off employees that an email sent in the early morning on Saturday was “not a phishing attempt” after it went directly to their spam inboxes. The email, sent from twitterseparation@cptgroup.com rather than from an @twitter.com address, contained former Twitter employees’ separation contracts and provided information regarding severance pay.
12 Times Elon Musk Replied Lovingly to Elon Musk Quotes on Twitter
As Twitter CEO Elon Musk continues to bamboozle the world, some might be wondering what the hell he’s thinking. This is a person who went from being TIME’s ‘Person of the Year’ to being the first person ever to lose $200 billion in personal net worth from one year to the next. Now, it looks like Musk is tech’s newest villain, begging the question: Does he even care?
A Mental Health App Tested ChatGPT on Its Users. The Founder Said Backlash Was Just a Misunderstanding.
The AI chat bot ChatGPT can do a lot of things. It can respond to tweets, write science fiction, plan this reporter’s family Christmas, and it’s even slated to act as a lawyer in court. But can a robot provide safe and effective mental health support? A company called Koko decided to find out using the AI to help craft mental health support for about 4,000 of its users in October. Users—of Twitter, not Koko—were unhappy with the results and with the fact that the experiment took place at all.
Instagram Is Ditching the Shopping Tab
Instagram announced on Monday that it’s removing the Shop tab from its app, revealing a new navigation bar on the way. The change will come next month and will redirect the Reels tab (because everyone loves Reels!) to the bottom of the screen to replace the Shop tab in addition to the new post button, which will also move to the bottom of the screen.
Seattle Schools Sue TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube Over Students' Mental Health
Seattle’s public school district is suing Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, and their parent companies. The lawsuit, filed on Friday in a U.S. District Court, alleges that these social media sites have been a primary factor in a “youth mental health crisis,” and that these platforms have knowingly exploited, manipulated, and targeted young people for profit at the expense of their mental heath.
