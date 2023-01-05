Controversy sells. For a long time, there has been no place where this is more true than on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. Controversy and conflict keep you clicking, commenting, and generating the data about yourself that is used to sell ads. Every day, it becomes more obvious that the intertwined model of conflict, privacy violations, and ad revenue is unsustainable for the companies that own and operate these networks. It’s a lesson that Twitter should be learning as it finds itself deeply exposed and at risk of collapse. While Elon Musk’s flirtation with a subscription-based revenue model is part of the solution, he’s missing the point.

