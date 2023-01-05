If you are traveling to Owasso using US-169, you may want to pay attention to this update from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Drivers can expect reduced speed limits and various lane closures on northbound and southbound US-169 at 76th Street North in Owasso through fall 2023 for a bridge replacement project. Two lanes of traffic in each direction on US-169 will be maintained during daytime hours; however, some overnight and weekend closures may reduce the highway to one lane in each direction for traffic safety purposes.

OWASSO, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO