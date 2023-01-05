Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
US-169 Bridge Project Continue Near Owasso
If you are traveling to Owasso using US-169, you may want to pay attention to this update from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Drivers can expect reduced speed limits and various lane closures on northbound and southbound US-169 at 76th Street North in Owasso through fall 2023 for a bridge replacement project. Two lanes of traffic in each direction on US-169 will be maintained during daytime hours; however, some overnight and weekend closures may reduce the highway to one lane in each direction for traffic safety purposes.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska Public Schools Approve Bid for Elevator
The Pawhuska School Board members met up in their month meeting Tuesday night to approve a bid from Access Elevator inc. to complete work and install an elevator at the Middle School. Superintendent David Cash on the process of getting the elevator installed. The members also accepted a bid from...
bartlesvilleradio.com
High School Basketball Highlights
Northeast Oklahoma high school basketball had some highlights in tournament play over the weekend, some area teams had a chance to play for championship. The Pawhuska girls lost a late five-point lead, as 2A No. 5 Preston topped the Lady Huskies 51-47 in the finals of the Morrison Tournament. Pawhuska drops to 8-2 on the year.
KTUL
Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future community building
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders celebrated the early stages of a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River this week. The building will feature bathrooms, a kitchen, showers, a meeting room, and other rooms purposed for overnight stays, according to the Cherokee Nation. “Community matters, and that...
KTUL
Several Tulsa-area Orthodox churches gather in Broken Arrow to pray over city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old tradition took place at Veterans Park Sunday. Members of several area orthodox churches gathered to pray for the city and "bless the waters." They carved a 300-pound block of ice into a cross Saturday night. Sunday, kids helped push it into the pond.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The expo features 14 premier boat dealerships and over 59 brands are on display, including Sea Ray, Crest, Tige, Cruisers Yachts, and more. The Oklahoma Boat Expo is a new boat...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sports » Latest News
The Caney Valley Trojans are getting set to take on a hot Nowata Ironmen team that has won 4 of their last 6 contests, including 3rd place of the Chelsea tournament. The Trojans have had a rough go of it this year, currently sitting at 4-7. The Trojans have been...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Expressway Construction Project Starts Monday
A major highway construction project starts Monday. The Broken Arrow Expressway will be down to two lanes in both directions between Lewis and the southeast corner of the downtown loop. The $15 million project will completely resurface the highway, and it is expected to last most of the year. The...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Commissioners Recognize Longtime Employee
The Washington County Commissioners recognized a longtime District 3 employee and approved other items during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning. Member of the District 3 road crew, Garry Ochler, was recognized for his work over six decades with Washington County. Commissioner Mike Dunlap presented Ochler with a plaque and a proclamation at the beginning of the meeting.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Chamber to Hold Women in Business Event on Jan. 19
The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its next Women in Business event this month. Join the Chamber as they welcome Susan Dean, REI’s Minority Small Business Program Manager, on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Hillcrest Country Club, located at 1901 Price Road in Bartlesville. The program will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
KOKI FOX 23
Demolition begins to construct new Osage Nation healthcare facility
OSAGE NATION SERVICE AREA, Okla. — Demolition began on the former Safeway building, near East Maine Street and Lynn Avenue in Pawhuska, to make way for the new Wahzhazhe Health Center. The demolition marks progress to build a brand new 64,800 square-feet healthcare facility across two blocks in downtown...
pryorinfopub.com
Voters to Decide Future of Osage Elementary on Tuesday
PRYOR, Oklahoma - On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, voters living within the Osage Public School district boundaries will weigh in on whether the district will be annexed to Pryor Public Schools. Over the last decade, Osage Public School’s enrollment has decreased by 37% from 186 students to 118 students. State funding decreases with fewer students and the school district is receiving $160,000 less per year now than in 2019-20. Board members from both districts are in favor of the annexation; however, voters will have the final say.
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD: Threat to Central Middle School Investigated
The Bartlesville Police Department was made aware of rumors to a threat on social media at the Central Middle School. The School and Police Department investigated the rumor throughout the weekend to assess and address it.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Huskies Split in Final Day of Morrison Tournament
The Pawhuska Huskies played in the final day of the Morrison tournament. The boys trying to snap a six-game losing streak and the girls trying to win the tournament championship. Starting with the boys, the Huskies would play Pawnee and would grind out a 39-32 victory. Trenton Miles and Connor...
bartlesvilleradio.com
The Battle of the Osage Rematch Preview
Huskie Hoops will continue its road trip but will not be too far from home as the Huskies take on bitter rival Hominy. The Huskies and Bucks have already played once earlier this year splitting between the boys and girls. The Lady Huskies dominated from the jump winning 50-24. Pawhuska...
Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History
There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Faith Business Breakfast Set for January 19th
Faith in Business will kickoff the new year on January 19, at Crossing 2nd at 215 E Second St. in Bartlesville, from 7:30 - 9 a.m. Faith in Business Series brings people together to network, share best practices, and promote mutual growth. Charlie Pilkington with Regent Bank talked about the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Citizens Express Ambulance Concerns During Commissioner Meetings
The Osage Co. Commissioners met in their weekly board of commissioner meetings and had listened to concerns during the citizens input about rural ambulance services throughout the county. Because it was the citizens input, the commissioners could not make any ruling. This issue could be address in future meetings if...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata County Commissioners Approve Bids, New Dishwasher for Jail
The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday with a longer agenda than usual. They first awarded a bid, and resolved a fuel reimbursement rate. They followed that up with approving a purchase agreement for a 2018 John Deere Backhoe Loader. Sheriff McClain also spoke as to why the local jail...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Schools Meet for First Time in 2023
The Dewey Public School Board of Education met this Monday evening for their monthly meeting on a shorter agenda, it started off with public comment from one Joseph Whitt regarding emergency and non-emergency lockdown. The Board also voted to extend their internet services with OneNet for another 5-years that also...
Comments / 0