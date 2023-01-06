3 new Leitchfield City Council members, new mayor hold first meeting. Parks & Rec looks to broaden interest in coaching baseball, softball.

Raymond Patrick Hill, age 78, of Leitchfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday Morning January 1, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. He was born January 30, 1944, in Grayson County in the Wax community, and raised by his young, widowed mother along with his five siblings; they were a very close family. He graduated St Paul Catholic School in 1961 and moved to Louisville where he married his high school sweetheart- Carol in 1962. He worked at Ford Motor Company KY Truck Plant UAW 862 until his retirement in 1999. He then moved back to the country and the family farm, which was his happy place.

