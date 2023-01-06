ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 new Leitchfield City Council members, new mayor hold first meeting. Parks & Rec looks to broaden interest in coaching baseball, softball.

wcluradio.com

Royse puts forth slew of appointments to city positions

GLASGOW — The Glasgow City Council is expected to vote soon on several appointments to local boards, commissions and city government jobs put forth by Mayor Henry Royse. The meeting, slated for Jan. 9, will be the first of the year for the new mayor and the nine councilmembers. Max Marion is the lone newcomer to the group of city legislators. The other eight served last term, too. Those members include Joe Trigg, Terry Bunnell, Freddie Norris, Marna Kirkpatrick, James “Happy” Neal, Marna Kirkpatrick, Patrick Gaunce, and Chasity Lowery.
GLASGOW, KY
wevv.com

Owensboro restaurant asks for community support following kitchen fire

The Owners of El Tucan Del Cielo on Tamarack Road are asking for support after a Thursday morning kitchen fire closed their restaurant temporarily. Owensboro restaurant asks for community support following kitchen fire. The Owners of El Tucan Del Cielo on Tamarack Road are asking for support after a Thursday...
OWENSBORO, KY
k105.com

Young Hart Co. elementary school teacher killed after hitting school bus

A Hart County elementary school teacher has been killed after hitting a Hart County school bus. On Friday afternoon at approximately 4:00, Kentucky State Police responded to the crash in the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (Hwy 31-E). Police said the initial investigation showed that 22-year-old Robin L. Rutledge, of Magnolia, was driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger north on North Jackson Highway when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Hart County school bus, being driven by 42-year-old Jennifer Gravil, of Canmer.
HART COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

WEHT/WTVW

An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
TELL CITY, IN
wdrb.com

Mt. Washington Police searching for 2 suspects in liquor store robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police are searching for two white males who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Bullitt County. Mt. Washington Police said two males broke into Cut Rate Liquor store on Delania Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said the two suspects stole approximately $2,400 worth of liquor and did several thousands of dollars of damage to the store.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Raymond Patrick Hill, 78

Raymond Patrick Hill, age 78, of Leitchfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday Morning January 1, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. He was born January 30, 1944, in Grayson County in the Wax community, and raised by his young, widowed mother along with his five siblings; they were a very close family. He graduated St Paul Catholic School in 1961 and moved to Louisville where he married his high school sweetheart- Carol in 1962. He worked at Ford Motor Company KY Truck Plant UAW 862 until his retirement in 1999. He then moved back to the country and the family farm, which was his happy place.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
College Heights Herald

‘A life-long mentor’: WKU management professor passes away

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated Meggers died in car accident. The Herald regrets this error. Kay Meggers, Hays Watkins executive-in-residence in the Gordon Ford College of Business Department of Management, passed away on Dec. 30 in an accident in Germany, his home country. Meggers joined...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are asking for the public’s help following a theft in Owensboro. Officials released photos of the people involved on the Owensboro Police Department Facebook page. For those who have any information about the persons of interest, please contact OPD detectives at 270-687-8880, or leave...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKO

