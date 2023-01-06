3 new Leitchfield City Council members, new mayor hold first meeting. Parks & Rec looks to broaden interest in coaching baseball, softball.

Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Royse puts forth slew of appointments to city positions
GLASGOW — The Glasgow City Council is expected to vote soon on several appointments to local boards, commissions and city government jobs put forth by Mayor Henry Royse. The meeting, slated for Jan. 9, will be the first of the year for the new mayor and the nine councilmembers. Max Marion is the lone newcomer to the group of city legislators. The other eight served last term, too. Those members include Joe Trigg, Terry Bunnell, Freddie Norris, Marna Kirkpatrick, James “Happy” Neal, Marna Kirkpatrick, Patrick Gaunce, and Chasity Lowery.
wdrb.com
'A lot like home' | New Vine Grove police chief ready to grow small department
VINE GROVE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vine Grove is naming a new police chief less than a month after the department's former chief resigned. Chief Kenneth Holbert has been serving as interim since the resignation of former chief Kenny Mattingly last month. He'll be officially introduced as the head of the department on Monday.
k105.com
Ohio Co. deputy first recipient of award named in honor of former deputy, trooper
New Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright has recognized one of his deputies with the sheriff’s office’s first Above and Beyond Award. Deputy Nick Eskridge is the recipient of the award which honors former Ohio Co. Deputy Jerry Critchelow. “This award was and will continue to be given in...
wevv.com
Owensboro restaurant asks for community support following kitchen fire
The Owners of El Tucan Del Cielo on Tamarack Road are asking for support after a Thursday morning kitchen fire closed their restaurant temporarily. Owensboro restaurant asks for community support following kitchen fire. The Owners of El Tucan Del Cielo on Tamarack Road are asking for support after a Thursday...
wcluradio.com
Former judge/executive, wife file lien on horse involved in previous seizure
GLASGOW — Micheal Hale, the former Barren County judge/executive, and his wife, Shani, have filed a lien on an aging horse in their possession that belongs to the Barren County government. The lien filed at the Barren County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, specifies that the Hales are...
k105.com
Several GOP hopefuls file to run for governor, including Grayson Co. resident
Several GOP gubernatorial candidates made their candidacies official on Thursday, as the deadline to file to challenge Gov. Andy Beshear in the 2023 General Election is Friday. Officially tossing their hats into the ring were former U.N Ambassador Kelly Craft, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Kentucky Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles.
k105.com
Young Hart Co. elementary school teacher killed after hitting school bus
A Hart County elementary school teacher has been killed after hitting a Hart County school bus. On Friday afternoon at approximately 4:00, Kentucky State Police responded to the crash in the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (Hwy 31-E). Police said the initial investigation showed that 22-year-old Robin L. Rutledge, of Magnolia, was driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger north on North Jackson Highway when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Hart County school bus, being driven by 42-year-old Jennifer Gravil, of Canmer.
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
k105.com
Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center welcomes first baby born in 2023
The first baby of 2023 has been born at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center. Samantha and Ian Renfrow, of Leitchfield, welcomed a healthy baby boy, Beckett Samuel Renfrow, into the world Tuesday evening at 5:16, according to Ian Renfrow. Beckett, delivered by Dr. Mark Lee, weighed in at seven...
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
wcluradio.com
An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
wdrb.com
Mt. Washington Police searching for 2 suspects in liquor store robbery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police are searching for two white males who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Bullitt County. Mt. Washington Police said two males broke into Cut Rate Liquor store on Delania Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said the two suspects stole approximately $2,400 worth of liquor and did several thousands of dollars of damage to the store.
k105.com
Raymond Patrick Hill, 78
Raymond Patrick Hill, age 78, of Leitchfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday Morning January 1, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. He was born January 30, 1944, in Grayson County in the Wax community, and raised by his young, widowed mother along with his five siblings; they were a very close family. He graduated St Paul Catholic School in 1961 and moved to Louisville where he married his high school sweetheart- Carol in 1962. He worked at Ford Motor Company KY Truck Plant UAW 862 until his retirement in 1999. He then moved back to the country and the family farm, which was his happy place.
wdrb.com
Power restored to residents in Bullitt County after thousands impacted by widespread outage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people were without power in Bullitt County. Most of the outages were in Mt. Washington, according to the Salt River Electric outage map. Several more were without power in Shepherdsville. Power was restored around 8:30 p.m. The outage initially happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday....
College Heights Herald
‘A life-long mentor’: WKU management professor passes away
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated Meggers died in car accident. The Herald regrets this error. Kay Meggers, Hays Watkins executive-in-residence in the Gordon Ford College of Business Department of Management, passed away on Dec. 30 in an accident in Germany, his home country. Meggers joined...
WBKO
Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
wdrb.com
14news.com
Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are asking for the public’s help following a theft in Owensboro. Officials released photos of the people involved on the Owensboro Police Department Facebook page. For those who have any information about the persons of interest, please contact OPD detectives at 270-687-8880, or leave...
WBKO
One dead, two injured in Hart County wreck
MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US31-E). The initial investigation indicates that Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, was operating a 2013 Dodge Avenger northbound on North Jackson Highway.
