Students from Dresden High School and Westview High School started the new year off in competition at the first-ever Weakley County Schools Agriscience Fair. About 30 FFA students in Agrisciences classes from the two schools conducted scientific research projects pertaining to the agriculture and food science industries. They presented their findings in a report and display for the judges’ critique at the Personal Development Center in Dresden on Thursday, January 6.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO