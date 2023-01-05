ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

thunderboltradio.com

Sue Anderson Maddox, 87, Dresden

Funeral services for Alta Sue Anderson Maddox, age 87, of Dresden, will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 2:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will be in the Sunset Cemetery in Dresden. Visitation will be Saturday, January 7, 2023 from noon until service time. Bowlin Funeral Home in...
DRESDEN, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Online obituaries Jan. 6, 2023

Elexis Williams, 17, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022. Elexsis was born on December 2, 2005 in Paris, TN. She was a junior at Calloway County High School. Elexis loved animals and wanted to study to be a veterinarian one day. She had a contagious smile and always made everyone around her laugh. She will be dearly missed.
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Martin Woman Arrested On Drug Charge

Union City, Tenn.–A Martin woman was arrested for possession of meth following a traffic stop in Obion County. Jessica Ann Pyrdom, age 45, was arrested Wednesday evening following a traffic stop on Clover Street in Union City. According to the press release, Obion County Sheriff’s Office Drug Investigator Willcutt...
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Fatal Collision Claims Life Of Murray Teen

Mayfield, Ky.–A 17-year-old Murray teen was killed in a one-car crash Wednesday night in Graves County. On January 4, 2023 at approximately 9:25 PM, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of KY 464 and Deward Road for a single collision. This location is approximately four miles East of Mayfield.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Henry Countians Face Multiple Charges In Stewart County

Dover, Tenn.–Three Henry Countians were arrested on multiple charges on New Year’s Eve in Stewart County. Arrested by the Stewart County Sheriff’s deputies were: Jesse Breaux, age 41, of Paris; Tonya Wallace, age 45 of Paris; and Michelle Armstong, age 48 of Springville. Breaux was charged with...
STEWART COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Impersonation Of Martin Investigator Leads To Charges

Martin, Tenn.–A couple has been charged with criminal impersonation after they obtained a motel room in Martin, claiming that one of them was an Investigator with the Martin Police. According to the police report, Elizabeth Sappington, age 30, utilized the name of a female Investigator when booking the room...
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Renovation Continues at Obion County Courthouse Satellite Office

Work continues on the satellite location for the Obion County Clerks office. County Clerk Crystal Crain told Thunderbolt News about the renovation project at the First Street location.(AUDIO) Ms. Crain said an issue caused by the work, has been the closure of the drive-thru service.(AUDIO) Once the work is completed,...
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Greenfield Recognizes 2002-2003 Boys’ Basketball Team

Before a capacity crowd at the Greenfield-Bradford basketball games Saturday, Greenfield School welcomed members of its 2002-2003 boys’ basketball team and recognized the group on the 20th anniversary of their season that ended as Class A state runner-up. Members of the 2002-2003 Yellowjacket team were Clint Blackburn, Daniel Blackburn,...
GREENFIELD, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Schools kick off 2023 with first-ever Weakley County Schools Agriscience Fair

Students from Dresden High School and Westview High School started the new year off in competition at the first-ever Weakley County Schools Agriscience Fair. About 30 FFA students in Agrisciences classes from the two schools conducted scientific research projects pertaining to the agriculture and food science industries. They presented their findings in a report and display for the judges’ critique at the Personal Development Center in Dresden on Thursday, January 6.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Two charged with drug possession after traffic stops

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people following two separate traffic stops. On January 3, Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US HWY 60W after observing registration violations. During the traffic stop, 48-year-old Holly Hyde, of Paducah, Ky., was found to be in possession of meth.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Kevil man facing shoplifting, drug charges

KEVIL, Ky. (KBSI) – A Kevil man faces charges shoplifting and drug charges after sheriff’s deputies were called to a dollar store in Kevil. Rodney Carter, 61, of Kevil faces charges of theft by unlawful taking or disp shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance first degree third or greater offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
KEVIL, KY
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Large Drug Seizure Made at Mayfield Residence

The call to a disturbance at a Mayfield home on Sunday night, led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs. Graves County Sheriff’s reports an investigation by deputies led to a search warrant, which led to the arrest of 36 year old Brandon Cavette on multiple drug trafficking charges.
MAYFIELD, KY
newsleaderonline.com

Three Arrested on Drug Charges

A multi-agency drug investigation that began nine months ago by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in search warrants, arrests, and the seizure of drugs and weapons.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN

