Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Premiere Date Revealed: Watch the First Teaser

The premiere date for Paramount+'s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was revealed Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour. The prequel series will kick off Thursday, April 6 in the U.S. and Canada, with new episodes dropping weekly. The series premieres the following day in the U.K., Australia,...
Colin Farrell Reacts to Former Co-Star Jeremy Renner’s Hospitalization (Exclusive)

Showing support! Colin Farrell is sharing his love and concern for former co-star Jeremy Renner following the Hawkeye star's hospitalization. Farrell walked the carpet at the The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, and spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about his friend and S.W.A.T. co-star's health, after his frightening snow plow accident on Jan. 1.
Quinn Redeker, Daytime Emmy-Winning Soap Opera Star, Dead at 86

Quinn Redeker, a veteran TV actor best known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless,has died. He was 86. Redeker died on Dec. 20, in Camarillo, California, his daughter confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Redeker began his acting career in the...
Nikki Reed Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder -- See Her Growing Bump!

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are about to become a family of four! The Vampire Diaries co-stars announced they are expecting a second child together. "2023 celebrating life🖤Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift," Reed wrote on Instagram. The Twilight star paired the caption with a photo of herself holding the couple's daughter, 5-year-old daughter Bodhi, atop her baby bump.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Have an Epic Baby Shower -- And Brad Pitt Attends!

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are going big for their baby! The sweet couple shared photos from their glamorous baby shower over the weekend. The blowout event took place under a large tent decorated with fairy lights and featured live music from Jenny Fowler Cardenas and her bandmates, multiple personalized cakes, beautiful floral arrangements and even a drone show.
Sally Field Recalls Potential Date With Steven Spielberg Led to 50-Year Friendship

Sally Field and Steven Spielberg were almost an item. Keyword, almost. The 80 for Brady star took a trip down memory lane while at the Palm Springs Film Awards where she was set to honor Spielberg and his team with the Vanguard Award. Field recalled their 50-year friendship that began when her manager wanted to introduce her to Spielberg at a 1968 party thinking they'd hit it off.
See Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin in 'Starving for Salvation' Trailer

Jennifer Grey is taking on controversial religious leader Gwen Shamblin in a new Lifetime movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. "I love the scale and the scale loves me!" Grey as Shamblin remarks happily in the trailer, which shows how the Tennessee native combined her faith and experience as a dietitian to develop a popular Christian weight loss program, The Weigh Down, in the 1980s.
Tom Hanks Elaborates Previous 'Nepo Baby' Comments, Praises His Son (Exclusive)

Tom Hanks is standing by his comments regarding the ongoing "nepo baby" debate, while praising the performance and talent of his son, Truman, who stars in his latest film. Hanks walked the carpet at the New York City premiere of his new film, A Man Called Otto, and he spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the remarks he made in response to Vulture's recent cover story about so-called "nepo babies," or actors who get their start by being the children of already successful actors.
Netflix's hit show 'Wednesday' officially renewed for Season 2

It's official: 'Wednesday' has been renewed for a second season by Netflix. The "Addams Family" spinoff starring Jenna Ortega was one of the streaming giant's most popular shows of all time, setting a platform record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series. But with no...
'FBI' First Look: Jubal's Past Demons Resurface in Tense Moment With Maggie (Exclusive)

Jubal's past demons are coming back to haunt him on FBI. ET exclusively premieres a first look at the Jan. 24 episode, titled "Breakdown," which puts Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) front and center as a trying new case plaguing the team coincides with his son's (Caleb Reese Paul) latest health issues.
‘I Care a Lot’ Studio Teams With ‘Midsommar’ Producers on Scandinavian Development Fund (Exclusive)

Black Bear, the independent production and financing group behind such features as Mudbound, I Care a Lot and The Imitation Game, has set up a multi-year revolving development fund with B-Reel Films, the Scandinavian production company whose credits include Ari Aster’s Midsommar and Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World.  The deal, announced Tuesday by Black Bear’s President and CEO Teddy Schwarzman and B-Reel Films CEO, Pelle Nilsson, will see the two companies jointly acquire and develop Scandinavian-sourced IP and content, both for film and television. Black Bear will also represent B-Reel’s English-language and international projects and will coordinate closely with B-Reel’s representatives at CAA.More from The...

