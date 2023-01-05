Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
WHAS 11
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Premiere Date Revealed: Watch the First Teaser
The premiere date for Paramount+'s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was revealed Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour. The prequel series will kick off Thursday, April 6 in the U.S. and Canada, with new episodes dropping weekly. The series premieres the following day in the U.K., Australia,...
WHAS 11
Colin Farrell Reacts to Former Co-Star Jeremy Renner’s Hospitalization (Exclusive)
Showing support! Colin Farrell is sharing his love and concern for former co-star Jeremy Renner following the Hawkeye star's hospitalization. Farrell walked the carpet at the The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, and spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about his friend and S.W.A.T. co-star's health, after his frightening snow plow accident on Jan. 1.
WHAS 11
Quinn Redeker, Daytime Emmy-Winning Soap Opera Star, Dead at 86
Quinn Redeker, a veteran TV actor best known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless,has died. He was 86. Redeker died on Dec. 20, in Camarillo, California, his daughter confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Redeker began his acting career in the...
WHAS 11
Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan and Amanda Peet Are Caught in a 'Fatal Attraction' Triangle in First Look
Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction series has a premiere date!. The eight-episode reboot, led by Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan and Amanda Peet, will premiere with its first two episodes on Sunday, April 30 on the streaming service in the U.S. and Canada, it was announced Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour.
WHAS 11
'NCIS' Crossover Sneak Peek: Alden Parker Meets the 'NCIS: Hawaii' Team (Exclusive)
The three-hour crossover event kicks off Monday night with NCIS, followed by NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: LA, and only ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the second hour from Hawaii. In the clip, NCIS' Alden Parker (Gary Cole) meets members of the Hawaii team as they go over the...
WHAS 11
Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo and 'Full House' Co-Stars Remember Comedian on Anniversary of His Death
Kelly Rizzo penned a touching tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget, on Monday, honoring the first anniversary of the Full House star's death. Several of Saget's friends and former co-stars also chimed in with remembrances. "One Year. Our hearts are so heavy," Rizzo wrote. "How could I not have...
WHAS 11
Nikki Reed Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder -- See Her Growing Bump!
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are about to become a family of four! The Vampire Diaries co-stars announced they are expecting a second child together. "2023 celebrating life🖤Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift," Reed wrote on Instagram. The Twilight star paired the caption with a photo of herself holding the couple's daughter, 5-year-old daughter Bodhi, atop her baby bump.
WHAS 11
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Have an Epic Baby Shower -- And Brad Pitt Attends!
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are going big for their baby! The sweet couple shared photos from their glamorous baby shower over the weekend. The blowout event took place under a large tent decorated with fairy lights and featured live music from Jenny Fowler Cardenas and her bandmates, multiple personalized cakes, beautiful floral arrangements and even a drone show.
WHAS 11
Sally Field Recalls Potential Date With Steven Spielberg Led to 50-Year Friendship
Sally Field and Steven Spielberg were almost an item. Keyword, almost. The 80 for Brady star took a trip down memory lane while at the Palm Springs Film Awards where she was set to honor Spielberg and his team with the Vanguard Award. Field recalled their 50-year friendship that began when her manager wanted to introduce her to Spielberg at a 1968 party thinking they'd hit it off.
WHAS 11
See Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin in 'Starving for Salvation' Trailer
Jennifer Grey is taking on controversial religious leader Gwen Shamblin in a new Lifetime movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. "I love the scale and the scale loves me!" Grey as Shamblin remarks happily in the trailer, which shows how the Tennessee native combined her faith and experience as a dietitian to develop a popular Christian weight loss program, The Weigh Down, in the 1980s.
WHAS 11
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Planning Epic 35th Wedding Anniversary Party (Exclusive)
Love in the air! Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are planning to really celebrate their upcoming anniversary in style. The superstar couple walked the red carpet at Hanks' new film, A Man Called Otto, in New York City on Monday, and couldn't have looked happier as they posed for photos side by side and enjoyed one another's company.
WHAS 11
Tom Hanks Elaborates Previous 'Nepo Baby' Comments, Praises His Son (Exclusive)
Tom Hanks is standing by his comments regarding the ongoing "nepo baby" debate, while praising the performance and talent of his son, Truman, who stars in his latest film. Hanks walked the carpet at the New York City premiere of his new film, A Man Called Otto, and he spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the remarks he made in response to Vulture's recent cover story about so-called "nepo babies," or actors who get their start by being the children of already successful actors.
WHAS 11
Netflix's hit show 'Wednesday' officially renewed for Season 2
It's official: 'Wednesday' has been renewed for a second season by Netflix. The "Addams Family" spinoff starring Jenna Ortega was one of the streaming giant's most popular shows of all time, setting a platform record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series. But with no...
WHAS 11
Jesiree Dizon and Shemar Moore Expecting a Baby: What to Know About the Actress
Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore has a baby on the way! Moore's girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, is pregnant with his first child and her third. Announcing the news in an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Moore shared that he and Dizon's baby is due next month. "In real life,...
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Michael Reveals the Shocking Extent of His Affair as Angela Breaks Down
Michael's affair with another woman is a lot more serious than he at first made it seem. On part two of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special that aired on Sunday on TLC, Angela returned to filming after losing her temper on Usman and walking out, and Michael revealed the shocking extent of his relationship with another woman.
WHAS 11
Prince Harry Acknowledges His Part in the 'Breakdown' of His Relationship With Prince William and King Charles
Prince Harry is taking ownership of his role in the major rift between his family. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex opened up to Michael Strahan on Monday's Good Morning America ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare, on Tuesday. Strahan asked the father of two if he felt...
WHAS 11
'FBI' First Look: Jubal's Past Demons Resurface in Tense Moment With Maggie (Exclusive)
Jubal's past demons are coming back to haunt him on FBI. ET exclusively premieres a first look at the Jan. 24 episode, titled "Breakdown," which puts Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) front and center as a trying new case plaguing the team coincides with his son's (Caleb Reese Paul) latest health issues.
‘I Care a Lot’ Studio Teams With ‘Midsommar’ Producers on Scandinavian Development Fund (Exclusive)
Black Bear, the independent production and financing group behind such features as Mudbound, I Care a Lot and The Imitation Game, has set up a multi-year revolving development fund with B-Reel Films, the Scandinavian production company whose credits include Ari Aster’s Midsommar and Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World. The deal, announced Tuesday by Black Bear’s President and CEO Teddy Schwarzman and B-Reel Films CEO, Pelle Nilsson, will see the two companies jointly acquire and develop Scandinavian-sourced IP and content, both for film and television. Black Bear will also represent B-Reel’s English-language and international projects and will coordinate closely with B-Reel’s representatives at CAA.More from The...
