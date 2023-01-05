ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
WUSA

Colin Farrell Reacts to Former Co-Star Jeremy Renner’s Hospitalization (Exclusive)

Showing support! Colin Farrell is sharing his love and concern for former co-star Jeremy Renner following the Hawkeye star's hospitalization. Farrell walked the carpet at the The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, and spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about his friend and S.W.A.T. co-star's health, after his frightening snow plow accident on Jan. 1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WUSA

Quinn Redeker, Daytime Emmy-Winning Soap Opera Star, Dead at 86

Quinn Redeker, a veteran TV actor best known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless,has died. He was 86. Redeker died on Dec. 20, in Camarillo, California, his daughter confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Redeker began his acting career in the...
CAMARILLO, CA
WUSA

Netflix's hit show 'Wednesday' officially renewed for Season 2

It's official: 'Wednesday' has been renewed for a second season by Netflix. The "Addams Family" spinoff starring Jenna Ortega was one of the streaming giant's most popular shows of all time, setting a platform record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series. But with no...
WUSA

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Have an Epic Baby Shower -- And Brad Pitt Attends!

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are going big for their baby! The sweet couple shared photos from their glamorous baby shower over the weekend. The blowout event took place under a large tent decorated with fairy lights and featured live music from Jenny Fowler Cardenas and her bandmates, multiple personalized cakes, beautiful floral arrangements and even a drone show.
WUSA

See Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin in 'Starving for Salvation' Trailer

Jennifer Grey is taking on controversial religious leader Gwen Shamblin in a new Lifetime movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. "I love the scale and the scale loves me!" Grey as Shamblin remarks happily in the trailer, which shows how the Tennessee native combined her faith and experience as a dietitian to develop a popular Christian weight loss program, The Weigh Down, in the 1980s.
TENNESSEE STATE
WUSA

'FBI' First Look: Jubal's Past Demons Resurface in Tense Moment With Maggie (Exclusive)

Jubal's past demons are coming back to haunt him on FBI. ET exclusively premieres a first look at the Jan. 24 episode, titled "Breakdown," which puts Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) front and center as a trying new case plaguing the team coincides with his son's (Caleb Reese Paul) latest health issues.
WUSA

Rapper Theophilus London Found Safe Months After Disappearing

Rapper Theophilus London has been found "safe and well." The 35-year-old rapper's cousin, Mikhail Noel, took to Instagram and shared the good news, though no further details were provided. London had been reported missing since July. "We have found Theo. He is safe and well. At this time the family...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69

Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died from a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on January 7. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s and 1990s, with work on such series as Cagney & Lacey Wiseguy, Nash Bridges and Martial Law, among others. Subsequent credits include Awake, 23 episodes of The Unit, Salem (13 episodes), Chicago Fire and, his final credit in 2017,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘I Care a Lot’ Studio Teams With ‘Midsommar’ Producers on Scandinavian Development Fund (Exclusive)

Black Bear, the independent production and financing group behind such features as Mudbound, I Care a Lot and The Imitation Game, has set up a multi-year revolving development fund with B-Reel Films, the Scandinavian production company whose credits include Ari Aster’s Midsommar and Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World.  The deal, announced Tuesday by Black Bear’s President and CEO Teddy Schwarzman and B-Reel Films CEO, Pelle Nilsson, will see the two companies jointly acquire and develop Scandinavian-sourced IP and content, both for film and television. Black Bear will also represent B-Reel’s English-language and international projects and will coordinate closely with B-Reel’s representatives at CAA.More from The...

