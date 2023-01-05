Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
WUSA
Colin Farrell Reacts to Former Co-Star Jeremy Renner’s Hospitalization (Exclusive)
Showing support! Colin Farrell is sharing his love and concern for former co-star Jeremy Renner following the Hawkeye star's hospitalization. Farrell walked the carpet at the The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, and spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about his friend and S.W.A.T. co-star's health, after his frightening snow plow accident on Jan. 1.
WUSA
'Love Is Blind' Star Zanab Jaffrey Shares She Found 'Forever Love' in the Pods After Cole Barnett Split
Though things definitely went south between Zanab Jaffrey and her ex-fiancé, Cole Barnett, on Love Is Blind, the flight attendant and realtor recently shared that she did find "forever love" in the pods during season 3. "This one is long overdue. Just because I didn’t come out of LIB...
WUSA
Quinn Redeker, Daytime Emmy-Winning Soap Opera Star, Dead at 86
Quinn Redeker, a veteran TV actor best known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless,has died. He was 86. Redeker died on Dec. 20, in Camarillo, California, his daughter confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Redeker began his acting career in the...
WUSA
'NCIS' Crossover Sneak Peek: Alden Parker Meets the 'NCIS: Hawaii' Team (Exclusive)
The three-hour crossover event kicks off Monday night with NCIS, followed by NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: LA, and only ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the second hour from Hawaii. In the clip, NCIS' Alden Parker (Gary Cole) meets members of the Hawaii team as they go over the...
WUSA
Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan and Amanda Peet Are Caught in a 'Fatal Attraction' Triangle in First Look
Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction series has a premiere date!. The eight-episode reboot, led by Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan and Amanda Peet, will premiere with its first two episodes on Sunday, April 30 on the streaming service in the U.S. and Canada, it was announced Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour.
WUSA
'Carnival Row': Watch the Trailer for the Final Season Starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne
Ahead of Carnival Row's return with its second and final season, Prime Video released the official trailer for the Victorian fantasy-drama series starring Orlando Bloom as inspector Rycroft "Philo" Philostrate and Cara Delevingne as a fae named Vignette Stonemoss. According to the streaming platform, humans and creatures will continue to...
WUSA
Netflix's hit show 'Wednesday' officially renewed for Season 2
It's official: 'Wednesday' has been renewed for a second season by Netflix. The "Addams Family" spinoff starring Jenna Ortega was one of the streaming giant's most popular shows of all time, setting a platform record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series. But with no...
WUSA
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Have an Epic Baby Shower -- And Brad Pitt Attends!
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are going big for their baby! The sweet couple shared photos from their glamorous baby shower over the weekend. The blowout event took place under a large tent decorated with fairy lights and featured live music from Jenny Fowler Cardenas and her bandmates, multiple personalized cakes, beautiful floral arrangements and even a drone show.
WUSA
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Planning Epic 35th Wedding Anniversary Party (Exclusive)
Love in the air! Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are planning to really celebrate their upcoming anniversary in style. The superstar couple walked the red carpet at Hanks' new film, A Man Called Otto, in New York City on Monday, and couldn't have looked happier as they posed for photos side by side and enjoyed one another's company.
WUSA
See Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin in 'Starving for Salvation' Trailer
Jennifer Grey is taking on controversial religious leader Gwen Shamblin in a new Lifetime movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. "I love the scale and the scale loves me!" Grey as Shamblin remarks happily in the trailer, which shows how the Tennessee native combined her faith and experience as a dietitian to develop a popular Christian weight loss program, The Weigh Down, in the 1980s.
WUSA
'FBI' First Look: Jubal's Past Demons Resurface in Tense Moment With Maggie (Exclusive)
Jubal's past demons are coming back to haunt him on FBI. ET exclusively premieres a first look at the Jan. 24 episode, titled "Breakdown," which puts Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) front and center as a trying new case plaguing the team coincides with his son's (Caleb Reese Paul) latest health issues.
WUSA
Jesiree Dizon and Shemar Moore Expecting a Baby: What to Know About the Actress
Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore has a baby on the way! Moore's girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, is pregnant with his first child and her third. Announcing the news in an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Moore shared that he and Dizon's baby is due next month. "In real life,...
WUSA
Gayle King Marks 11 Years at CBS News in Her Iconic Yellow Dress: 'To Another 11!'
Gayle King is ringing in her 11th year with CBS Mornings in her signature yellow dress! On Monday, the 68-year-old co-host celebrated the special occasion by keeping with tradition and donning the same yellow-and-white sleeveless dress she first wore for her very first episode on Jan. 9 in 2012, and has worn every year since.
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Michael Reveals the Shocking Extent of His Affair as Angela Breaks Down
Michael's affair with another woman is a lot more serious than he at first made it seem. On part two of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special that aired on Sunday on TLC, Angela returned to filming after losing her temper on Usman and walking out, and Michael revealed the shocking extent of his relationship with another woman.
WUSA
Prince Harry Acknowledges His Part in the 'Breakdown' of His Relationship With Prince William and King Charles
Prince Harry is taking ownership of his role in the major rift between his family. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex opened up to Michael Strahan on Monday's Good Morning America ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare, on Tuesday. Strahan asked the father of two if he felt...
WUSA
Rapper Theophilus London Found Safe Months After Disappearing
Rapper Theophilus London has been found "safe and well." The 35-year-old rapper's cousin, Mikhail Noel, took to Instagram and shared the good news, though no further details were provided. London had been reported missing since July. "We have found Theo. He is safe and well. At this time the family...
Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69
Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died from a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on January 7. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s and 1990s, with work on such series as Cagney & Lacey Wiseguy, Nash Bridges and Martial Law, among others. Subsequent credits include Awake, 23 episodes of The Unit, Salem (13 episodes), Chicago Fire and, his final credit in 2017,...
‘I Care a Lot’ Studio Teams With ‘Midsommar’ Producers on Scandinavian Development Fund (Exclusive)
Black Bear, the independent production and financing group behind such features as Mudbound, I Care a Lot and The Imitation Game, has set up a multi-year revolving development fund with B-Reel Films, the Scandinavian production company whose credits include Ari Aster’s Midsommar and Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World. The deal, announced Tuesday by Black Bear’s President and CEO Teddy Schwarzman and B-Reel Films CEO, Pelle Nilsson, will see the two companies jointly acquire and develop Scandinavian-sourced IP and content, both for film and television. Black Bear will also represent B-Reel’s English-language and international projects and will coordinate closely with B-Reel’s representatives at CAA.More from The...
Comments / 0