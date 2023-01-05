ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Dallas Weekly

Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!

Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Listen: How to help animals in need this New Year’s

In the latest installment of our conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Nia Odgers, code compliance supervisor over the Fort Worth Animal Care and Control, discusses how you can give back to your community through volunteering and fostering at your local shelter. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity....
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

What is the deal with the art billboards around Fort Worth?

If you drive around Fort Worth long enough, you’ll likely see billboards with artwork instead of advertisements. These billboards are part of a Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth program called “MODERN BILLINGS.” The program started in 2018 after a conversation between Tiffany Smith, an assistant curator of education at the Modern, and Director of Communications Kendal Lake about an empty billboard space when they went to check out progress on a mural being painted by Arnoldo Hurtado and North Side High School alumni.
FORT WORTH, TX
themanual.com

McDonald's newest endeavor is a super-sized mistake

Well, it’s finally happened, folks. At long last, robots have officially taken over. No, they didn’t come for our cars, our computers, or our homes. They’ve come for our cheeseburgers. Last month, in Fort Worth, Texas, McDonald’s launched their first automated, no-humans-required, soulless and lovin’ it restaurant,...
FORT WORTH, TX
US105

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Donkey Rescue Needs Adoptions

The Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue in Celina had a busy end-of-year season, taking in 65 donkeys and mules last month alone. With 30 acres, the Celina property holds over 90 animals now. Founder of Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue, Karla Vargas, told NBC that she feels like donkeys are...
CELINA, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Plaza at Preston Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

The Plaza at Preston Center is a small but elegant mall located on Preston Road. If what you want is to go shopping in not-so-commercial stores or in local brands, this is one of the malls in Dallas Texas that you cannot miss. Here there are excellent multi-brand stores such as Betty Reiter or Carla Martinengo (where you can find wonderful fashion and accessory designs), the young women's clothing brand Sofie Gray as well as the well-known luxury store Tootsies.
DALLAS, TX
Trisha Faye

Grapevine Botanical Gardens

Tucked in the middle of bustling Grapevine, Texas, lies a small parcel of peace and respite. Twelve acres of botanical paradise at the corner of Wall and Ball Streets have their beginnings back in the 1930s. In 1938, the Grapevine Garden Club, formed six years earlier, urged the Grapevine City Council to purchase three acres for a park. The site was first called City Park and it was later renamed Heritage Park.
GRAPEVINE, TX
fortworthreport.org

December photo contest winner puts Santa on her naughty list

Crying could be heard in Burleson’s Dwell Coffee and Biscuits during a holiday open house for hospice volunteers. Lulu Chittum, 18 months, was crying because she was in the lap of an unfamiliar Santa Claus. She stopped as soon as her father picked her up, but not before her mother snapped a photo. Jill Chittum’s “ruined” family photo is now the winner of the Fort Worth Report’s December photo contest.
BURLESON, TX
CBS DFW

Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

