Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In WacoThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrandview, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash PadYana BostongirlArlington, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Explosion at Texas Elementary School Leaves Four Workers InjuredLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!
Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
Check out the 5 highest rated pizzas in Dallas. Do you agree with this list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in Dallas and the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in Houston.
fortworthreport.org
Listen: How to help animals in need this New Year’s
In the latest installment of our conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Nia Odgers, code compliance supervisor over the Fort Worth Animal Care and Control, discusses how you can give back to your community through volunteering and fostering at your local shelter. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity....
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash Pad
According to the CDCNaegleria fowleri is a single-celled organism known as an amoeba that is found in warm, fresh water like lakes and rivers as well as in soil. It infects people by entering people's noses and traveling to the brain with devastating consequences.
CandysDirt.com
Lush Tree-Lined Streets Prove ‘Everything Grows in Oakhurst’ Neighborhood
Located just Northeast of downtown Fort Worth, the Oakhurst neighborhood is a 100-year-old community perched on a bluff overlooking the Trinity River, less than a 10-minute drive from Sundance Square and the Cultural District. Bordered by Oakhurst Scenic Drive on the West, Sylvania Avenue to the East, Watauga Road and...
Dallas BBQ staple ranked the best Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives Restaurant in Texas & among best in US
If you're any sort of foodie or at least occasionally watch the Food Network, you know how important Guy Fieri is and how much his food opinion can hold in the world of eating.
keranews.org
What is the deal with the art billboards around Fort Worth?
If you drive around Fort Worth long enough, you’ll likely see billboards with artwork instead of advertisements. These billboards are part of a Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth program called “MODERN BILLINGS.” The program started in 2018 after a conversation between Tiffany Smith, an assistant curator of education at the Modern, and Director of Communications Kendal Lake about an empty billboard space when they went to check out progress on a mural being painted by Arnoldo Hurtado and North Side High School alumni.
themanual.com
McDonald's newest endeavor is a super-sized mistake
Well, it’s finally happened, folks. At long last, robots have officially taken over. No, they didn’t come for our cars, our computers, or our homes. They’ve come for our cheeseburgers. Last month, in Fort Worth, Texas, McDonald’s launched their first automated, no-humans-required, soulless and lovin’ it restaurant,...
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Man wounded in west Fort Worth hotel shooting
A man is in the hospital after being shot early Monday in west Fort Worth. Just a few minutes after 4 a.m. police got 911 calls from a man saying he’d just been shot at a Hampton Inn on I-30 and Green Oaks
dallasexpress.com
Texas Donkey Rescue Needs Adoptions
The Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue in Celina had a busy end-of-year season, taking in 65 donkeys and mules last month alone. With 30 acres, the Celina property holds over 90 animals now. Founder of Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue, Karla Vargas, told NBC that she feels like donkeys are...
Fort Worth panadería bakes thousands of Rosca De Reyes for Three Kings Day
FORT WORTH, Texas — Through the doors of Panadería Don Goyo in Fort Worth, the sweet smell of pan dulce filled the air. Large ovens blasted busy bakers with warmth. For owner Greg Orduño, Friday, which was Three Kings Day, or Dia De Los Reyes Magos in Spanish, was his busiest day of the year.
tourcounsel.com
The Plaza at Preston Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
The Plaza at Preston Center is a small but elegant mall located on Preston Road. If what you want is to go shopping in not-so-commercial stores or in local brands, this is one of the malls in Dallas Texas that you cannot miss. Here there are excellent multi-brand stores such as Betty Reiter or Carla Martinengo (where you can find wonderful fashion and accessory designs), the young women's clothing brand Sofie Gray as well as the well-known luxury store Tootsies.
Grapevine Botanical Gardens
Tucked in the middle of bustling Grapevine, Texas, lies a small parcel of peace and respite. Twelve acres of botanical paradise at the corner of Wall and Ball Streets have their beginnings back in the 1930s. In 1938, the Grapevine Garden Club, formed six years earlier, urged the Grapevine City Council to purchase three acres for a park. The site was first called City Park and it was later renamed Heritage Park.
fortworthreport.org
December photo contest winner puts Santa on her naughty list
Crying could be heard in Burleson’s Dwell Coffee and Biscuits during a holiday open house for hospice volunteers. Lulu Chittum, 18 months, was crying because she was in the lap of an unfamiliar Santa Claus. She stopped as soon as her father picked her up, but not before her mother snapped a photo. Jill Chittum’s “ruined” family photo is now the winner of the Fort Worth Report’s December photo contest.
Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
fortworthreport.org
City seeks to bring in private dollars to Altamesa and McCart through public investment
When Annie Redowl, 46, first opened her Filipino grocery store off of McCart Avenue almost five years ago, the first question customers asked her was, “Do you have a gun?”. “I said, ‘What for?’” said Redowl, who owns Pinoy’s Best Oriental Market, now located on Altamesa Boulevard.
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Comments / 0