Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In WacoThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrandview, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash PadYana BostongirlArlington, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Explosion at Texas Elementary School Leaves Four Workers InjuredLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
fortworthreport.org
UWTC names new Arlington regional director
ARLINGTON, Texas (Jan. 9, 2023) — United Way of Tarrant County (UWTC) today announced the promotion of Ruth Assi, MSW, to regional director of the organization’s Arlington office. In this role, Assi will collaborate with community leaders to provide a comprehensive approach to addressing social issues in the...
Lewisville ISD changes public comment rules
Starting Monday, residents who want to address the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees during public comment sections of board meetings will be required to register online before the meeting. The change is “an effort to better serve the students, staff and communities throughout LISD,” the district said in a recent...
Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers
Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
Contract workers injured during demolition of Fort Worth school building
It's not clear how many people were injured, but Keller ISD said no students or ISD employees were involved.
fortworthreport.org
Developer wants to clear Colleyville forest for homes. Hundreds of residents say no.
COLLEYVILLE — Just beyond rows of large homes in northeastern Tarrant County, trees stretch as far as the eye can see in one of Colleyville’s last remaining pieces of Cross Timbers forest. To Tim Waterworth and what he calls a ragtag group of neighbors, the 14-acre property on...
fortworthreport.org
City seeks to bring in private dollars to Altamesa and McCart through public investment
When Annie Redowl, 46, first opened her Filipino grocery store off of McCart Avenue almost five years ago, the first question customers asked her was, “Do you have a gun?”. “I said, ‘What for?’” said Redowl, who owns Pinoy’s Best Oriental Market, now located on Altamesa Boulevard.
Four workers injured in demolition accident at Parkview Elementary School in Fort Worth
Four people were injured in an electrical explosion at Parkview Elementary School in the Fort Worth ISD. MedStar tells KRLD one person was flown to Parkland’s burn unit with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!
Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
4 Hurt, 1 Critically in Electrical Incident During Keller ISD School Demolition
One person was critically injured and three others were hurt in an electrical incident that occurred while demolishing a part of Keller ISD's Parkview Elementary School Monday morning, officials say. Parkview Elementary, located at 6900 Bayberry Drive in Fort Worth, is undergoing a three-phase renovation project that includes the demolition...
fox4news.com
4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
wbap.com
Family Suing Dallas ISD has Demand for District
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The family suing Dallas ISD in connection to their mother’s death has an ask of the district. The family of Sharla Sims is suing DISD for $20 million, alleging the district ignored repeated attacks by a special needs student on Sims, who was a special needs teacher.
Two Dallas venues are now adding a 3% charge to fund employee benefits
Two popular Dallas venues owned by the Walkabout Hospitality Group will now add a new 3% charge on their checks. Rye, located at 1920 Greenville Ave, Dallas, and the bar next door Apothecary, are adding the charge to fund additional employee benefits, including extra paid time off and healthcare.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
fortworthreport.org
Listen: Education tops legislative list for North Texas Commission leader
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Chris Wallace, CEO and president of the North Texas Commission, discusses what his organization, which represents 13 counties and more that 7.5 million people in the region, is focusing on in the next session of the Texas Legislature, which begins Jan. 10.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCCOY, OMARIYAN DEONTE; B/M; POB: MARSHALL TX; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION:...
tourcounsel.com
The Plaza at Preston Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
The Plaza at Preston Center is a small but elegant mall located on Preston Road. If what you want is to go shopping in not-so-commercial stores or in local brands, this is one of the malls in Dallas Texas that you cannot miss. Here there are excellent multi-brand stores such as Betty Reiter or Carla Martinengo (where you can find wonderful fashion and accessory designs), the young women's clothing brand Sofie Gray as well as the well-known luxury store Tootsies.
Man wounded in west Fort Worth hotel shooting
A man is in the hospital after being shot early Monday in west Fort Worth. Just a few minutes after 4 a.m. police got 911 calls from a man saying he’d just been shot at a Hampton Inn on I-30 and Green Oaks
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
fortworthreport.org
Where I Live: Lake Worth is a little city with many memories for lifelong resident
I absolutely love my little city. Mornings are peaceful and quiet until the planes start overhead, but even that is a wonderful part of life in Lake Worth. Back in 1959, moving to Texas at the age of one wasn’t my choice but ultimately my destiny. My mom arrived by bus in downtown Fort Worth on a cold, windy day with three little ones in tow. Just a few miles down Texas Highway 199, we would make our home in the small city of Lake Worth.
fortworthreport.org
Texas Wesleyan president heads for Ole Miss, leaving legacy of university improvements, revitalization in East Fort Worth
President Fred Slabach can still recall the exact score Texas Wesleyan University had on a federal higher education financial scorecard when he became its leader in 2011: 0.6. Slabach had his work cut out for him: That score was one of the lowest a university can have and be solvent. But an emphasis on growing enrollment, fostering an active student life and leaning into Texas Wesleyan’s small size paid off. That fraction of a point on the university’s financial score grew into the maximum score of 3 — and has remained there.
