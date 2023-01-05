ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortworthreport.org

UWTC names new Arlington regional director

ARLINGTON, Texas (Jan. 9, 2023) — United Way of Tarrant County (UWTC) today announced the promotion of Ruth Assi, MSW, to regional director of the organization’s Arlington office. In this role, Assi will collaborate with community leaders to provide a comprehensive approach to addressing social issues in the...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville ISD changes public comment rules

Starting Monday, residents who want to address the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees during public comment sections of board meetings will be required to register online before the meeting. The change is “an effort to better serve the students, staff and communities throughout LISD,” the district said in a recent...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Local Profile

Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers

Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!

Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

4 Hurt, 1 Critically in Electrical Incident During Keller ISD School Demolition

One person was critically injured and three others were hurt in an electrical incident that occurred while demolishing a part of Keller ISD's Parkview Elementary School Monday morning, officials say. Parkview Elementary, located at 6900 Bayberry Drive in Fort Worth, is undergoing a three-phase renovation project that includes the demolition...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school

FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Family Suing Dallas ISD has Demand for District

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The family suing Dallas ISD in connection to their mother’s death has an ask of the district. The family of Sharla Sims is suing DISD for $20 million, alleging the district ignored repeated attacks by a special needs student on Sims, who was a special needs teacher.
DALLAS, TX
US105

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
fortworthreport.org

Listen: Education tops legislative list for North Texas Commission leader

In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Chris Wallace, CEO and president of the North Texas Commission, discusses what his organization, which represents 13 counties and more that 7.5 million people in the region, is focusing on in the next session of the Texas Legislature, which begins Jan. 10.
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCCOY, OMARIYAN DEONTE; B/M; POB: MARSHALL TX; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION:...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Plaza at Preston Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

The Plaza at Preston Center is a small but elegant mall located on Preston Road. If what you want is to go shopping in not-so-commercial stores or in local brands, this is one of the malls in Dallas Texas that you cannot miss. Here there are excellent multi-brand stores such as Betty Reiter or Carla Martinengo (where you can find wonderful fashion and accessory designs), the young women's clothing brand Sofie Gray as well as the well-known luxury store Tootsies.
DALLAS, TX
US 103.3

Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans

High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
FARGO, ND
fortworthreport.org

Where I Live: Lake Worth is a little city with many memories for lifelong resident

I absolutely love my little city. Mornings are peaceful and quiet until the planes start overhead, but even that is a wonderful part of life in Lake Worth. Back in 1959, moving to Texas at the age of one wasn’t my choice but ultimately my destiny. My mom arrived by bus in downtown Fort Worth on a cold, windy day with three little ones in tow. Just a few miles down Texas Highway 199, we would make our home in the small city of Lake Worth.
LAKE WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Texas Wesleyan president heads for Ole Miss, leaving legacy of university improvements, revitalization in East Fort Worth

President Fred Slabach can still recall the exact score Texas Wesleyan University had on a federal higher education financial scorecard when he became its leader in 2011: 0.6. Slabach had his work cut out for him: That score was one of the lowest a university can have and be solvent. But an emphasis on growing enrollment, fostering an active student life and leaning into Texas Wesleyan’s small size paid off. That fraction of a point on the university’s financial score grew into the maximum score of 3 — and has remained there.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy