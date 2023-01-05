ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

fortworthreport.org

Texas Wesleyan president heads for Ole Miss, leaving legacy of university improvements, revitalization in East Fort Worth

President Fred Slabach can still recall the exact score Texas Wesleyan University had on a federal higher education financial scorecard when he became its leader in 2011: 0.6. Slabach had his work cut out for him: That score was one of the lowest a university can have and be solvent. But an emphasis on growing enrollment, fostering an active student life and leaning into Texas Wesleyan’s small size paid off. That fraction of a point on the university’s financial score grew into the maximum score of 3 — and has remained there.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

UWTC names new Arlington regional director

ARLINGTON, Texas (Jan. 9, 2023) — United Way of Tarrant County (UWTC) today announced the promotion of Ruth Assi, MSW, to regional director of the organization’s Arlington office. In this role, Assi will collaborate with community leaders to provide a comprehensive approach to addressing social issues in the...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fortworthreport.org

Listen: Education tops legislative list for North Texas Commission leader

In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Chris Wallace, CEO and president of the North Texas Commission, discusses what his organization, which represents 13 counties and more that 7.5 million people in the region, is focusing on in the next session of the Texas Legislature, which begins Jan. 10.
fortworthreport.org

3rd Street Market bread maker shares secrets for food entrepreneurs

Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. What: A soup and sourdough bread cafe with a market of local produce, wine and beer. Company Founded: Opened October 2022. Number of employees: Seven. Founders: Trent and...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Listen: How to help animals in need this New Year’s

In the latest installment of our conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Nia Odgers, code compliance supervisor over the Fort Worth Animal Care and Control, discusses how you can give back to your community through volunteering and fostering at your local shelter. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity....
FORT WORTH, TX

