President Fred Slabach can still recall the exact score Texas Wesleyan University had on a federal higher education financial scorecard when he became its leader in 2011: 0.6. Slabach had his work cut out for him: That score was one of the lowest a university can have and be solvent. But an emphasis on growing enrollment, fostering an active student life and leaning into Texas Wesleyan’s small size paid off. That fraction of a point on the university’s financial score grew into the maximum score of 3 — and has remained there.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO