Cricket Cricket
4d ago

Sure hope that this posting of a security officers and safety officer helps the patrons of the library to be safer and less harassment to the librarians of our libraries.

wbap.com

Family Suing Dallas ISD has Demand for District

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The family suing Dallas ISD in connection to their mother’s death has an ask of the district. The family of Sharla Sims is suing DISD for $20 million, alleging the district ignored repeated attacks by a special needs student on Sims, who was a special needs teacher.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school

FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCCOY, OMARIYAN DEONTE; B/M; POB: MARSHALL TX; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION:...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Officer-involved shooting in Watauga leaves 1 dead

WATAUGA, Texas - Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Watauga shot and killed a man who they said pointed a gun at officers early Friday morning. This incident started at about 3:30 a.m., when police were called about a "suicidal person" at a home in the 7700 block of Virgie Court.
WATAUGA, TX
Dallas Weekly

Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!

Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
fox4news.com

Gun seized from staff member at Wylie High School

WYLIE, Texas - Wylie police said a school resource officers seized a firearm from a staff member at Wylie High School Thursday afternoon. A non-teaching staff member self-reported the incident. She told police that she forgot the gun was in her purse and it fell out while she was on campus, before later locking it up in her car.
WYLIE, TX
fox44news.com

Hill County bridge demolition begins Jan. 10

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor will be performing a bridge demolition of the old Interstate 35E southbound bridge as part an ongoing project. The demolition set to happen from this Tuesday through this Friday. To perform this demolition safely, crews...
HILL COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil Rights

Allen ISD confirmed that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district.Photo byFeliphe SchiarollionUnsplash. The Allen Independent School District (ISD) in Texas is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year. CBS DFW reports the complaint was filed by Karen Mayer Cunningham, a nationally recognized special education advocate, on behalf of a student with special needs and his mother, Christina Cabral. Cabral claims that her son's special needs are not being adequately met by the school district. Her son, Nicolas, has TAR syndrome, a condition that causes him to be missing all of his arm bones and knee joints. As a result, he requires support when walking and is at risk of brain hemorrhaging and internal bleeding if he falls due to his low platelets.
ALLEN, TX
fox4news.com

Man with machete fatally shot by officers, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas - An investigation is underway into the officer-involved shooting death of a man who Fort Worth police said was armed with a machete. Police said a woman called 911 at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and said her adult son was possibly armed with a knife at her home in the 3500 block of Wedgworth Road S.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Where I Live: Lake Worth is a little city with many memories for lifelong resident

I absolutely love my little city. Mornings are peaceful and quiet until the planes start overhead, but even that is a wonderful part of life in Lake Worth. Back in 1959, moving to Texas at the age of one wasn’t my choice but ultimately my destiny. My mom arrived by bus in downtown Fort Worth on a cold, windy day with three little ones in tow. Just a few miles down Texas Highway 199, we would make our home in the small city of Lake Worth.
LAKE WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Investigation underway after child dies at Medical City Plano, police say

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Plano police are investigating the death of a child who was brought to a local hospital for medical treatment Sunday night.At approximately 11:26 p.m. Jan. 8, police were sent to Medical City Plano after a child died. Officials said a parent brought the child to the hospital for medical treatment; However, despite lifesaving efforts, the child passed away. Their identity has not been released at this time. The manner or cause of death is currently unknown, but police do not believe there is any danger to the public.This remains an ongoing investigation.
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

