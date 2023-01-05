Read full article on original website
Sure hope that this posting of a security officers and safety officer helps the patrons of the library to be safer and less harassment to the librarians of our libraries.
Four workers injured in demolition accident at Parkview Elementary School in Fort Worth
Four people were injured in an electrical explosion at Parkview Elementary School in the Fort Worth ISD. MedStar tells KRLD one person was flown to Parkland’s burn unit with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
wbap.com
Family Suing Dallas ISD has Demand for District
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The family suing Dallas ISD in connection to their mother’s death has an ask of the district. The family of Sharla Sims is suing DISD for $20 million, alleging the district ignored repeated attacks by a special needs student on Sims, who was a special needs teacher.
KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: January 9 - 15
RED ALERT - SB E. Loop 80 between Hwy 10 and Trinity Blvd ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 9 pm - 6 am on Wednesday, 1/11, traffic will be diverted to the service road.
fortworthreport.org
Developer wants to clear Colleyville forest for homes. Hundreds of residents say no.
COLLEYVILLE — Just beyond rows of large homes in northeastern Tarrant County, trees stretch as far as the eye can see in one of Colleyville’s last remaining pieces of Cross Timbers forest. To Tim Waterworth and what he calls a ragtag group of neighbors, the 14-acre property on...
fox4news.com
4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCCOY, OMARIYAN DEONTE; B/M; POB: MARSHALL TX; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION:...
wbap.com
Family of Deceased Dallas ISD Special Needs Teacher Files $20 Million Federal Lawsuit Against District
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The family of a former Dallas ISD special needs teacher filed a $20 million federal lawsuit against the district this week, alleging negligence and a cover up surrounding her death. B’Ivory LaMarr is the family’s attorney and said Sharla Sims died in 2021 of...
Man wounded in west Fort Worth hotel shooting
A man is in the hospital after being shot early Monday in west Fort Worth. Just a few minutes after 4 a.m. police got 911 calls from a man saying he’d just been shot at a Hampton Inn on I-30 and Green Oaks
fox4news.com
Officer-involved shooting in Watauga leaves 1 dead
WATAUGA, Texas - Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Watauga shot and killed a man who they said pointed a gun at officers early Friday morning. This incident started at about 3:30 a.m., when police were called about a "suicidal person" at a home in the 7700 block of Virgie Court.
Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!
Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
fortworthreport.org
City seeks to bring in private dollars to Altamesa and McCart through public investment
When Annie Redowl, 46, first opened her Filipino grocery store off of McCart Avenue almost five years ago, the first question customers asked her was, “Do you have a gun?”. “I said, ‘What for?’” said Redowl, who owns Pinoy’s Best Oriental Market, now located on Altamesa Boulevard.
fox4news.com
Gun seized from staff member at Wylie High School
WYLIE, Texas - Wylie police said a school resource officers seized a firearm from a staff member at Wylie High School Thursday afternoon. A non-teaching staff member self-reported the incident. She told police that she forgot the gun was in her purse and it fell out while she was on campus, before later locking it up in her car.
fox44news.com
Hill County bridge demolition begins Jan. 10
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor will be performing a bridge demolition of the old Interstate 35E southbound bridge as part an ongoing project. The demolition set to happen from this Tuesday through this Friday. To perform this demolition safely, crews...
Two of three victims in Dallas triple-homicide now identified, suspect wanted
Three days after a triple murder in Far North Dallas, two of the victims have now been identified. Friday, five people were found shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Spring Valley Road near Coit.
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil Rights
Allen ISD confirmed that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district.Photo byFeliphe SchiarollionUnsplash. The Allen Independent School District (ISD) in Texas is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year. CBS DFW reports the complaint was filed by Karen Mayer Cunningham, a nationally recognized special education advocate, on behalf of a student with special needs and his mother, Christina Cabral. Cabral claims that her son's special needs are not being adequately met by the school district. Her son, Nicolas, has TAR syndrome, a condition that causes him to be missing all of his arm bones and knee joints. As a result, he requires support when walking and is at risk of brain hemorrhaging and internal bleeding if he falls due to his low platelets.
fox4news.com
Man with machete fatally shot by officers, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - An investigation is underway into the officer-involved shooting death of a man who Fort Worth police said was armed with a machete. Police said a woman called 911 at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and said her adult son was possibly armed with a knife at her home in the 3500 block of Wedgworth Road S.
Dallas neighborhood demanding city officials stop speeding cars that have led to crashes, death
DALLAS — Residents of one North Texas neighborhood said they’ve been dealing with street racing and cars constantly speeding down the road all hours of the day. After one man died as a result of racing, the residents are demanding that city leaders do more to stop this.
fortworthreport.org
Where I Live: Lake Worth is a little city with many memories for lifelong resident
I absolutely love my little city. Mornings are peaceful and quiet until the planes start overhead, but even that is a wonderful part of life in Lake Worth. Back in 1959, moving to Texas at the age of one wasn’t my choice but ultimately my destiny. My mom arrived by bus in downtown Fort Worth on a cold, windy day with three little ones in tow. Just a few miles down Texas Highway 199, we would make our home in the small city of Lake Worth.
Investigation underway after child dies at Medical City Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Plano police are investigating the death of a child who was brought to a local hospital for medical treatment Sunday night.At approximately 11:26 p.m. Jan. 8, police were sent to Medical City Plano after a child died. Officials said a parent brought the child to the hospital for medical treatment; However, despite lifesaving efforts, the child passed away. Their identity has not been released at this time. The manner or cause of death is currently unknown, but police do not believe there is any danger to the public.This remains an ongoing investigation.
KLTV
Ex-Pentagon intelligence analyst who spied for Cuba freed from Fort Worth prison
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A former U.S. intelligence analyst who was convicted of spying for Cuba more than 20 years ago has been released from a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas. A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman confirms that 65-year-old Ana Belen Montes was released Friday. Montes was...
