Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Duck Creek Technologies Surges More Than 30% After Reaching Takeover Deal With Vista
Insurance tech company Duck Creek Technologies has reached a takeover deal with Vista Equity Partners, sending its stock soaring on Monday morning. Terms of the pact call for Vista to pay $19 per share in cash, or about $2.6 billion. Shares of Duck Creek surged about 47% in early trading, moving above the offer price.
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says These 5 Nasdaq Losers Could Rebound in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday named four stocks that he believes could mount a comeback this year. To come up with his picks, he parsed through last year’s worst-performing stocks listed in the Nasdaq 100. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday named four stocks that he believes could mount a...
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Week Ahead: Corporate Earnings Will Set the Tone for the Market
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday that corporate earnings reports next week will be key in determining the market's performance. “As good as these macro numbers were for the market, they’ll become a sideshow when we actually start getting earnings reports, and that happens at the end of next week,” he said.
NBC San Diego
Now Is an ‘Ideal' Time for Young People to Start Building Wealth, Says Investing Expert
I'm still thinking about a financial tweet I saw on New Year's Eve. It shows a screengrab from a TikTok picturing a young, smiling woman, whose username is cropped out. The superimposed text reads, "When the market falls at the same time you decide to invest, so you're buying shares cheaper and can earn higher returns."
Buffett’s firm keeps selling BYD shares despite past praise
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company continues selling off its BYD shares despite the positive comments he has made about the Chinese electric car maker in the past, but Berkshire Hathaway remains a major shareholder. Berkshire said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange Monday...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stock futures rose Monday morning, looking to building on Friday's gains — which marked the first real rally of 2023. On Friday the Dow surged 700 points, more than 2%. The S&P 500 added 2.28% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.56%. Investors are hopeful the Federal Reserve is finished with its most aggressive action to bring down inflation, after data at the end of last week suggested the U.S. economy might be cooling off. This Thursday, Wall Street will get the latest consumer price index readout, and the major banks report earnings on Friday. Read CNBC's live markets coverage here.
Markets Insider
US hedge funds have reportedly been subpoenaed over dealings with Binance as probe of the world's largest crypto exchange unfolds
The move is a part of a long-running probe into Binance over potential violations of money-laundering rules, the Washington Post reported.
NBC San Diego
China's Big Consumer Market Isn't Rebounding to Pre-Pandemic Levels Just Yet
About a month after Guangzhou city resumed in-store dining, local coffee shop owner Timothy Chong said revenue was recovering — to 50% of normal levels. For the year ahead, Bain partner Derek Deng said China's consumer spending likely wouldn't even return to 2021 levels due to macroeconomic developments. Chen...
NBC San Diego
Salesforce Co-CEO Marc Benioff Hints at More Potential Layoffs After This Week's Job Cuts
Right after Salesforce said it's eliminating 10% of jobs, co-CEO Marc Benioff told employees that more cuts need to be made. Benioff said productivity is lacking from new salespeople. Salesforce's revenue growth is slowing. Marc Benioff, Salesforce's co-founder and soon to be sole CEO, indicated in an all-hands meeting on...
NBC San Diego
2022 Was the Worst-Ever Year for U.S. Bonds. How to Position Your Portfolio for 2023
2022 was the worst year on record for bonds, according to Edward McQuarrie, an investment historian and professor emeritus at Santa Clara University. That's largely due to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates aggressively, which clobbered bond prices, especially those for long-term bonds. The bond market suffered a significant meltdown...
NBC San Diego
The Dark Web's Criminal Minds See Internet of Things as Next Big Hacking Prize
Cybersecurity experts say 2022 may have marked an inflection point due to the rapid proliferation of IoT (Internet of Things) devices. There are now an estimated 17 billion IoT devices in the world, from printers to garage door openers, each one packed with software (some of it open-source software) that can be easily hacked.
NBC San Diego
Raphael Bostic Says Fed Needs to ‘Stay the Course' Despite Lower Wage Gains
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Friday that December's jobs report doesn't change his view on monetary policy. "We've got to stay the course," Bostic said, adding he expects another quarter- or half-point rate hike when the Fed releases its next decision on Feb. 1. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael...
NBC San Diego
If You Want Higher Pay, Your Chances Are Better Now Than in 6 Months, Says Expert: ‘Make Your Moves as Soon as Possible'
Finding higher pay is one way workers can combat high inflation. But a limited window of opportunity may be gone in six months. New government jobs data shows the U.S. labor market is still strong, with a record low unemployment rate of 3.5%. "The unemployment rate is the lowest in...
NBC San Diego
McDonald's Plans Reorganization, Job Cuts as It Accelerates Restaurant Openings
McDonald's is planning job cuts and a reorganization as the company refocuses its priorities to accelerate restaurant expansion. The company will be deprioritizing and halting certain initiatives, according to a company-wide memo from CEO Chris Kempczinski viewed by CNBC. Kempczinski also announced a handful of internal promotions. McDonald's is planning...
Comments / 0