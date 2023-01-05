Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Related
nbc15.com
Warm weather slows down winter activities for southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been an unseasonably warm start to the year for southern Wisconsin, and the steady stretch of above-freezing temperatures is slowing down winter activities. “We’ve been open about half as much as we were last year,” Madison Parks Division’s assistant parks superintendent CJ Ryan said....
nbc15.com
City of Madison to hold snow removal equipment naming election
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison’s Streets and Engineering Divisions are asking for input on names for their snow removal equipment. Although the city is no longer taking name submissions, participants are encouraged to vote in the upcoming ranked choice election. City staff will narrow down over...
nbc15.com
Stricker Park injured goose rescued and healing
It’s been an unseasonably warm start to the year for southern Wisconsin, and the steady stretch of above-freezing temperatures is slowing down winter activities. Habitat for Humanity encourages volunteering as this year's New Year's resolution. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Each winter the Dane County chapter of Habitat for...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie police advise to avoid HWY 151 due to crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash. Sun Prairie PD said drivers should avoid US HWY 151 northbound near exit 100 (Grand Ave.) through exit 101 (W. Main St.). Just before 9:30 p.m., the...
nbc15.com
South Central Wisconsin ICUs reporting high capacity
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin intensive care units are nearing full capacity and according to health experts, staffing shortages are a factor. The latest Wisconsin Health Association data shows that South Central Wisconsin ICUs are at 89% capacity. WHA Workforce Senior Vice President Ann Zenk said high capacity rate...
nbc15.com
Mercyhealth in Janesville reopens South Urgent Care
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth in Janesville has reopened South Urgent Care to improve access and reduce wait times. South Urgent Care is located at 849 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, and is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mercyhealth urgent care services are now available on the city’s north, east and south sides.
nbc15.com
Teen arrested in Madison convenience store burglary
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was arrested Thursday during a stolen vehicle operation after being accused of stealing from a Madison convenience store. According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Gammon Lane Wednesday after a report of someone stealing a car. Police said that vehicle was used later during a smash-and-grab burglary at Open Pantry, located on the 1400 block of Pflaum Road.
nbc15.com
Badgers football welcomes 3 new defensive staff members
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three new coaches will join the Wisconsin football team, Head Coach Luke Fickell announced Thursday. Paul Haynes will join the coaching staff as the coach to Badgers cornerbacks, Colin Hitschler will coach the safeties and special teams units and Greg Scruggs is set to work directly with the defensive line, according to the UW Badgers.
nbc15.com
Eastbound lanes of Madison Beltline closed at Old Sauk Road
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eastbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange are shut down following a traffic incident. While only the eastbound lanes are closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera shows major delays for drivers heading in both directions as eastbound drivers try to turnaround and head west. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
nbc15.com
DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
nbc15.com
MPD: Cigars and vape cartridges stolen from convenience store
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A burglar stole from a convenience store on Madison’s east side early Thursday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. At around 12:10 AM, officers were dispatched to Open Pantry on the 1400 block of Pflaum Rd. officials said. The front door of the business was shattered, according to police, and multiple cigars and vape cartridges were missing.
nbc15.com
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange were shut down over the noon hour following a traffic incident. While only the westbound lanes were closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera showed major delays for drivers heading in both directions as westbound drivers were trying to turnaround and head east. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
nbc15.com
MPD arrest burglary suspect at east side gas station
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a man early Friday morning after he allegedly stole from an east side gas station. Madison Police Department officers were responding around 3:50 a.m. to the Mobile Gas Station along the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave when they ran into the suspect at the store.
nbc15.com
Officials find stolen vehicle, arrest 2 in Dane Co. traffic stop operation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers across several agencies worked together Thursday in Dane County to arrest two suspects and recover a stolen vehicle. Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Cities of Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Stoughton, Villages of McFarland, Deforest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison Police Departments, FBI Safe Streets and the Wisconsin State Patrol all took part in a four-hour joint proactive traffic operation Thursday, officials said.
nbc15.com
Man arrested in Columbia Co. after stealing vehicle with sleeping woman inside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested in Columbia County early Saturday morning after stealing a vehicle with a sleeping woman inside. Just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office started receiving calls from an adult female reporting that she was being driven around by an unknown male and did not know where they were going.
nbc15.com
National abortion rights march descending on Madison next weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Supporters of overturning Wisconsin’s near total ban on abortion will descend on the state’s capital next weekend. The National Women’s March on Madison is set for Sunday, Jan. 22, the 49th anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade decision that enshrined a right to the procedure until being overturned last year.
nbc15.com
City of Beloit restructures fire department to elevate emergency responses
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Fire Department reorganized their leadership levels and hired three new battalion chiefs to oversee their own divisions. From firefighters all the way up the leadership ladder to fire chief, every department is made up of different people with different titles and responsibilities. Originally, Beloit Fire Dept. captains would oversee crews while responding to calls and answer to multiple deputy chiefs and the fire chief.
nbc15.com
Celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream!. In celebration of the day, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream will be opening their doors bright and early at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Each of the Madison-area stores will have a special breakfast...
nbc15.com
Annual humane society donation drive brings in pallets of donations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is set to receive more than six pallets of donated items from the annual “Humane Holidays” drive held by Mounds Pet Food Warehouse. DCHS said it and its volunteers are looking forward to digging through the donations purchased by...
nbc15.com
Suspect in arrest where MPD officer was shot to plead in 11 cases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Fitchburg man involved in an October 2021 arrest during which a Madison Police Dept. officer inadvertently shot a fellow officer will learn his fate at the end of the month in the nearly one dozen cases against him. Katoine Richardson will return to a...
Comments / 2