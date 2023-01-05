For Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico, co-founders of ShadowMachine, a boutique animation studio and production house, work on “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” began a decade ago as some of the first concept art was being created. “We were first introduced to Guillermo del Toro through Lisa Henson back in 2012,” says Bulkley. “At that point, obviously, we were years away from actually making it, but it allowed for us to start building relationships with [animation house] Mackinnon & Saunders in the U.K. and [co-helmer] Mark Gustafson. By the time we actually were greenlit through Netflix, we had a good idea of...

