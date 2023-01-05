Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Related
Pelicans win at Washington for first time since Willie Green played for New Orleans Hornets
Before Monday night, the last time the Pelicans won on the road in Washington, D.C., they weren't even the Pelicans, they were the New Orleans Hornets.
WTOP
LeBron James ruled out against Nuggets with sore left ankle
DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out LeBron James for Monday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets due to a sore left ankle. Earlier in the day, James was named Western Conference player of the week. He averaged 35 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists over his last three games.
WTOP
Young scores 30, Hawks rally to beat reeling Clips 112-108
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trae Young scored 30 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Clippers 112-108 on Sunday night, sending reeling Los Angeles to its season-worst sixth straight loss. De’Andre Hunter added 20 points for the Hawks, who blew a 17-point, first-half lead before rallying from 11 points...
WTOP
Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers,...
Harrison Barnes, Kings blow by Magic
Harrison Barnes had a season-high 30 points, Domantas Sabonis missed a triple-double by two assists in just 32 minutes and
WTOP
Future Washington starter or not, Sam Howell shows he belongs in the NFL
Future starter or not, Sam Howell shows he belongs in the NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Sam Howell belongs in the NFL. That’s not to say Washington’s rookie quarterback, who made his debut versus the Cowboys on Sunday, is destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In fact, it’s still a total mystery as to whether the signal-caller’s notable 26-6 victory over Dallas will truly put him in the running to be the club’s starter when the 2023 campaign begins in September.
WTOP
K.J. Osborn has big day as Vikings beat Bears in finale
CHICAGO (AP) — With Justin Jefferson commanding his usual attention, K.J. Osborn stepped up for Minnesota. The Vikings are hoping it’s a sign of things to come. Osborn had a game-high five catches for 117 yards during Sunday’s 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, sending the NFC North champions into the playoffs on a high note. Osborn closed his third NFL season with 30 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns over his last five games.
WTOP
Commanders feel disappointment of season’s end but optimistic about future
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders’ 2022 season ended on Sunday evening at FedEx Field with a 26-6 thumping over the Dallas Cowboys, a dominating performance in all three phases from start to finish. That strong effort against Dallas to conclude the year only went so far, though,...
WTOP
Commanders QB Wentz’s thoughtful gesture to Howell during rookie’s 1st start
Carson Wentz, who started the year as quarterback for the Commanders, may have played his last game here. If he is on his way out, this gesture is being recognized as high class. It happened at the Commanders game Sunday when Wentz gave rookie quarterback Sam Howell his suite at FedEx Field for the game so Howell’s family and friends could watch the game together.
WTOP
Sam Howell impresses in first start as Commanders enter offseason of QB uncertainty
LANDOVER, Md. — Sam Howell’s first NFL start began about as well as it possibly could have. On just his second professional snap, Howell fired a missile to Commanders’ star wideout Terry McLaurin, who proceeded to run untouched into the end zone for an early touchdown. That was just the start of a night Washington’s quarterback will never forget.
WTOP
Cowboys sow more playoff doubts with clunker in Washington
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be taking any momentum into their first playoff opener on the road in 16 years. Instead, they’ll spend all week answering questions about whether they’ve just set themselves up for more postseason disappointment — 27 years after they last made it as far as the NFC championship game.
Comments / 0