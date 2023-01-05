ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

LeBron James ruled out against Nuggets with sore left ankle

DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out LeBron James for Monday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets due to a sore left ankle. Earlier in the day, James was named Western Conference player of the week. He averaged 35 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists over his last three games.
DENVER, CO
WTOP

Young scores 30, Hawks rally to beat reeling Clips 112-108

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trae Young scored 30 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Clippers 112-108 on Sunday night, sending reeling Los Angeles to its season-worst sixth straight loss. De’Andre Hunter added 20 points for the Hawks, who blew a 17-point, first-half lead before rallying from 11 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTOP

Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTOP

Future Washington starter or not, Sam Howell shows he belongs in the NFL

Future starter or not, Sam Howell shows he belongs in the NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Sam Howell belongs in the NFL. That’s not to say Washington’s rookie quarterback, who made his debut versus the Cowboys on Sunday, is destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In fact, it’s still a total mystery as to whether the signal-caller’s notable 26-6 victory over Dallas will truly put him in the running to be the club’s starter when the 2023 campaign begins in September.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

K.J. Osborn has big day as Vikings beat Bears in finale

CHICAGO (AP) — With Justin Jefferson commanding his usual attention, K.J. Osborn stepped up for Minnesota. The Vikings are hoping it’s a sign of things to come. Osborn had a game-high five catches for 117 yards during Sunday’s 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, sending the NFC North champions into the playoffs on a high note. Osborn closed his third NFL season with 30 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns over his last five games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTOP

Commanders QB Wentz’s thoughtful gesture to Howell during rookie’s 1st start

Carson Wentz, who started the year as quarterback for the Commanders, may have played his last game here. If he is on his way out, this gesture is being recognized as high class. It happened at the Commanders game Sunday when Wentz gave rookie quarterback Sam Howell his suite at FedEx Field for the game so Howell’s family and friends could watch the game together.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Sam Howell impresses in first start as Commanders enter offseason of QB uncertainty

LANDOVER, Md. — Sam Howell’s first NFL start began about as well as it possibly could have. On just his second professional snap, Howell fired a missile to Commanders’ star wideout Terry McLaurin, who proceeded to run untouched into the end zone for an early touchdown. That was just the start of a night Washington’s quarterback will never forget.
WTOP

Cowboys sow more playoff doubts with clunker in Washington

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be taking any momentum into their first playoff opener on the road in 16 years. Instead, they’ll spend all week answering questions about whether they’ve just set themselves up for more postseason disappointment — 27 years after they last made it as far as the NFC championship game.
DALLAS, TX

