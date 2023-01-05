Read full article on original website
NBA
CJ McCollum off the injury report ahead of Monday game in Washington
New Orleans released its official injury report Sunday afternoon. After a multitude of players were listed against Dallas, the Pelicans shortened their list for their trip to Washington. CJ McCollum has been taken off the report, while Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) is listed as probable. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
NBA
Tatum, Brown Pad All-Star Resumés while Brogdon Continues to Sizzle
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 63 points Saturday night while strengthening their case to start alongside each other in this year’s NBA All-Star game, set to be played Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Tatum poured in a game-high 34 points while Brown notched 29 of his...
NBA
Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. fined $15,000 for inappropriate language
NEW YORK — LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. has been fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Clippers’ 128-115 loss to the Minnesota...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Jazz (01.07.23)
The Chicago Bulls (18-21) return home to take on the Utah Jazz (20-21) for the second and final time this season. Back in November, Chicago traveled to Salt Lake City and came away with a 114-107 victory behind DeMar DeRozan’s team-high 26 points. Former Bulls forward, Lauri Markkanen, led the way for Utah with a game-high 32 points.
NBA
Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) out due to injury vs. Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies played Sunday’s home game against the Utah Jazz without star guard Ja Morant, who missed his sixth game of the season due to right thigh soreness, the team announced pregame. Tyus Jones, the Grizzlies’ top backup point guard, took Morant’s place in the lineup and finished...
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.07.2023
FINAL FROM PHILADELPHIA: Bulls 126 Philadelphia 112. (Bulls: 18-21, 8-12 on the road) LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 41 pts. 76ers: Maxey: 26 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 18. 76ers: Harris: 11. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls:Vucevic: 10. 76ers: Harden: 11. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls outscored the 76ers in quarters...
NBA
"Maintain Your Focus" | Utah Closes Out Road Trip With Final Stop In Memphis
***This Game Preview is brought to you by University of Utah Health***. It's safe to say the past few weeks have really tested Utah's will and resiliency. Despite playing clutch minutes in their past seven games, the Jazz are just 1-6 in those moments — and Saturday night against Chicago was another learning lesson.
NBA
"Really Smart Player" | Markkanen Returns To Chicago As Jazz Face Bulls On Saturday Night
When he entered the NBA in 2017, the hype was through the roof for Lauri Markkanen. The 7-footer from Finland was viewed so highly that the Chicago Bulls — one of the league's most storied franchises — traded away perennial All-Star Jimmy Butler for Markkanen, the No. 7 pick in the draft.
NBA
'Stay Ready' Lakers Pluck Hawks Wings
After a team win torched by the Heat Wednesday, the Lakers were back at it again in DTLA with a 130-114 win over the Hawks. They’ve now won four consecutive games, with four different starting lineups. Tonight marks their longest win streak of the season. Despite domination from the...
NBA
Turner Thriving, Embracing Veteran Role on Young Pacers Roster
Reflecting on Myles Turner’s season thus far, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle compared the 26-year-old center to one of the franchise’s all-time greats: Jermaine O’Neal. Not in the big mens’ individual playing styles, but how their work on and off the hardwood made both their teams...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets Postgame Quotes | 1/6/23
“You know you give credit to them. They came out in the second half they picked it up made more shots and got a bit more physical with us. I thought it affected our force and our pace in the second half.”. On Naji Marshall’s performance:. “Naji (Marshall), he...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Jan. 9
The NBA begins the week with only six games on the schedule Monday. The Bulls have played much better against teams with a winning record this season and will try to continue their improvement in that area during a matchup against the Celtics. Another potentially exciting Eastern Conference battle will occur in New York when the Knicks host the Bucks. In the Western Conference, LeBron James and the Lakers take on Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in what could be a highlight-filled matchup. Let’s discuss some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Mavericks (1/7/2023)
A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game in American Airlines Center between New Orleans and Dallas (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 2: Games separating third-place New Orleans (24-15) and fourth-place Dallas (22-17) in the Western Conference standings, making Saturday’s matchup a relatively significant one for the first week of January and midpoint of the regular season. The Pelicans established one hallmark of their 2022-23 identity on Oct. 25 when they beat the Mavericks in the Smoothie King Center, despite not having Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram or Herb Jones (only Jones is available from that trio Saturday). As a result, New Orleans has a chance Saturday to take a 2-0 lead vs. Dallas in the season series, with only two matchups remaining (Feb. 2 in Texas, March 8 in Louisiana). Both teams have excelled in Southwest Division games (the next tiebreaker after head-to-head games), with New Orleans going 7-2 and Dallas at 5-2 (the Pelicans only have six divisional contests left after tonight, including two at Houston, one vs. San Antonio and one vs. Memphis). In the Oct. 25 triumph for the Pelicans over the Mavs, eight different players registered double-digit points, topped by 22 from Trey Murphy.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Suns
The Wine & Gold’s current roadie rolls on, traveling to the Valley of the Sun for a Sunday night showdown against DeAndre Ayton and the struggling Suns. The Cavaliers are coming off a 121-108 loss in the trip opener, falling to the West-leading Nuggets on Friday night in Denver. Darius Garland returned to the lineup, but Donovan Mitchell was on the shelf, and after a tight first half, Nikola Jokic and Co. went to work just after intermission – using a 13-4 run to grab a double-digit lead that they wouldn’t relinquish, snapping Cleveland’s three-game run. Caris LeVert and Garland each topped the 20-point mark, but it wasn’t enough to offset seven Nuggets in double-figures and Jokic’s 10th triple-double of the season.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan.9
I’m so excited about this week! This is the best we’ve ever seen from a scheduling perspective. Every day has between six and nine games, which is the perfect amount for DFS. The monster slates with 12 and 13 games are simply too many players to look at, and the smaller slates are frustrating because of the lack of diversification, but all of the slates this week are perfect. With that in mind, let’s kick things off with this Monday card!
NBA
ESPN Cassidy Hubbarth on state of NBA Western Conference | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth joins Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi on the show (8:00) to talk to about the atmosphere at the Smoothie King Center during the Brooklyn Nets matcup, the state of the NBA Western Conference and the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
Grizzlies defeat Jazz 123-118; earn sixth consecutive win
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday at FedExForum, extending Memphis’ winning streak to six. Desmond Bane led all players with 24 points and a career-high nine assists. Tyus Jones followed with 21 points and six assists starting in place of Ja Morant (right thigh soreness), while Jaren Jackson Jr. posted 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Dillon Brooks finished with 15 points, and Xavier Tillman added nine points and a season-high nine rebounds in his first start of the season.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Celtics (01.09.2023)
The Chicago Bulls (19-21), winners of three straight, make a return visit to Beantown to take on the East leading Boston Celtics (28-12), completing the season series between the longtime rivals. So far, the Bulls have won two of three against the Cs, both at home. In the most recent meeting at the United Center in late November, DeMar DeRozan and Boston’s Jayson Tatum each pumped out 28 points, but Chicago came out on top, 121-107, to snap a Celtics nine-game winning streak.
NBA
PODCAST » Rookies And Rough Fourth Quarters on The Brief Case
Greetings from North Portland. With the Trail Blazers set to spend almost all of the remainder of January at home after returning from an 0-3 trip, it seemed like a good time to record the 16th edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to below... Topics...
