MIAMI - Another group of 22 migrants was released on Monday, some were taken to a train station in Fort Lauderdale. "They (U.S. Border Patrol) just gave us our papers, a phone and told us to call our families from here," said Didier Sanchez, a Cuban migrant who was excited to be met my relatives in Broward, others were showing the documents they received. "They are getting an order of expedited removal, it's a deportation order," immigration attorney Willie Allen told CBS4, "It's concerning what they're getting without a hearing in front of an immigration judge."On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO