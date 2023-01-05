Read full article on original website
Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop
(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
With 2 Sikhs headed to Marine boot camp, legal battle is ongoing
Even as two Sikh men are set to ship out to Marine boot camp with their articles of faith, the Marine Corps’ rules limiting turbans, beards and other Sikh religious symbols will continue to be put to the test in 2023. A panel of judges for the Court of...
Remains of Army Air Forces airman killed in WWII identified
An American service member killed in a large bombing mission in Romania during World War II has been accounted for, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Harold Kretzer, 32, of Odin, Illinois, was a gunner-engineer assigned to the 66th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 44th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 8th Air Force, according to the agency.
Marine vet appointed to lead Wisconsin veterans agency
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday he promoted the deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs to lead the agency, which has been troubled by frequent allegations of abuse and poor care. James Bond, a disabled Marine Corps veteran who has worked at the...
Florida National Guard activated to help with migrant increase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday mobilized the state National Guard to help local officials respond to a large influx of Cuban migrants landing in the Florida Keys. DeSantis, a Republican, activated the Florida National Guard and directed state law agencies to assist in the Keys...
How to re-engine a B-52 and make a new bomber fleet
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force’s rollout of its new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in December was just one piece of the puzzle in creating a future two-bomber fleet. The biggest changes are yet to come. Rolls-Royce and Boeing are working on a major upgrade to the service’s...
Pentagon awards $40M ‘Vampire’ contract for Ukraine’s drone defenses
WASHINGTON ― The Pentagon has awarded L3Harris Technologies a $40 million order to send Ukraine “Vampire” counter-drone systems by mid-year, the company announced Monday. L3Harris said it will install 14 kits onto vehicles the U.S. government provides Ukraine. Vampire, which stands for Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR...
Marine who dumped thousands of rounds of stolen ammo loses appeal
A year after being sentenced to 16 months in the brig for his role in stealing ammunition from the government, and then dumping even more ammo and explosives in a ravine in a panicked attempt to avoid getting caught, a former Marine sergeant says he’s working hard to make good.
Army expands ‘prep course’ for low-scoring applicants after pilot
The Army is doubling down on an ambitious accessions experiment that’s allowing hopeful soldiers with poor fitness or low aptitude test scores to attend a pre-basic training course to get them up to service entry standards, officials announced Monday. The service first launched its Future Soldier Preparatory Course in...
Trial set for Army officer suing police over violent stop
NORFOLK, Va. — An Army lieutenant who was pepper sprayed, struck and handcuffed by police in rural Virginia, but never arrested, will argue to a jury that he was assaulted and falsely imprisoned and that his vehicle was illegally searched. Video of the 2020 traffic stop got millions of...
New in 2023: Update on Marine recruiting and retention numbers coming
The Marine Corps soon will know what its final recruitment and retention goals will be for the next fiscal year, Marine Corps officials said. Maj. Jordan R. Cochran, a spokesman for the Corps’ Manpower and Reserve Affairs, told Marine Corps Times via email the Corps was waiting on the national defense bill to be passed for the numbers to be finalized.
Migrants who entered by sea face deportation
MIAMI - Another group of 22 migrants was released on Monday, some were taken to a train station in Fort Lauderdale. "They (U.S. Border Patrol) just gave us our papers, a phone and told us to call our families from here," said Didier Sanchez, a Cuban migrant who was excited to be met my relatives in Broward, others were showing the documents they received. "They are getting an order of expedited removal, it's a deportation order," immigration attorney Willie Allen told CBS4, "It's concerning what they're getting without a hearing in front of an immigration judge."On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis...
UT professor provides insight on Brazil Capitol Riot
University of Texas Austin Professor Wendy Hunter interviewed on KXAN to provide more insight one day after supporters of former right-wing President Jair Bolsanero's supporters stormed Congress, the supreme court and presidential palace.
VA outlines rules for staff to opt out of abortion-related work
Veterans Affairs officials on Friday issued new memos clarifying the process for staffers to request religious exemptions to providing abortion-related services at department facilities but still emphasizing the importance of the resources as part of veterans’ array of medical options. “Physicians, residents, fellows, and medical students may, for any...
