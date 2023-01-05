ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Week in Review: Mitigating testing bottlenecks | new CRISPR enzyme | recording cellular memories | FDA liquid biopsy approval

By Leo O'Connor
labpulse.com
 4 days ago
Exact Sciences preliminary Q4 revenues rise 16% on strong screening sales

Exact Sciences on Sunday afternoon said that it expects to report revenues of $550.7 million to $552.7 million for the fourth quarter, a 16% increase compared to the prior-year period and a 28% increase excluding COVID-19 testing. The average analyst estimate for Q4 prior to the release of the preliminary...
Hologic Q1 preliminary revenues drop 27% on COVID decline, beat guidance and analyst estimates

Hologic on Sunday afternoon announced preliminary financial results for its first fiscal quarter, saying it expects total revenues of approximately $1,074.2 million, a decrease of 27% compared to the prior-year quarter. The preliminary numbers came in advance of the firm's participation in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which...
Cue Health shares drop on layoff disclosure

Cue Health is implementing a plan to lower costs that involves reducing its employee base by 388, or 26% of the firm's global workforce. The plan, described in a document filed last Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, follows a review of the business, its operating expenses, and the macroeconomic environment.
Blood test could improve detection of potentially fatal pregnancy complication: study

The identification of proteins associated with a potentially fatal pregnancy complication has raised hopes that physicians can detect the problem before delivery and act to reduce risks. Placenta accreta spectrum (PAS) occurs when the placenta penetrates the body. Depending on the severity of PAS, the placenta can attach to the...

