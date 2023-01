The City of Fort Worth is looking to get on board with a Dallas-based developer’s big rural master plan. PMB Capital Investments has been planning to build what is essentially an entirely new town on the outskirts of Fort Worth. We’re talking industrial, commercial, mixed-use, institutional and residential developments spanning a total of 5,200 acres. The full tract would be annexed and developed in phases over 40 to 50 years.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO