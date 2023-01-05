ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: New Wisconsin OC Phil Longo on how the offense will look

By Asher Low
 4 days ago
The Badgers have an almost entirely new coaching staff, headlined by head coach Luke Fickell. Since coming over from Cincinnati, the former Bearcat head coach has brought “his guys” to Madison on both sides of the ball.

One of those hires was offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who came to Wisconsin by way of North Carolina where he served as the Tar Heels’ offensive coordinator.

Longo is known for a very different style of offense than Wisconsin fans have become accustomed to seeing during the Barry Alvarez and beyond era. The Tar Heels ran a version of the “Air Raid” offense, but still mixed in a heavy dose of the running game.

Longo spoke earlier today on how Wisconsin’s offense could look. Courtesy of Wisconsin football, here is the new Badger offensive coordinator:

