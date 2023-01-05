ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
avdailynews.com

City of Palmdale Road Construction

1. FULL CLOSURES – Q-11 from Sierra Highway to 9th Street East and 9th Street East from Q-11 to Q-12 Full closures in the Civic Center area. Detours will be in place. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays. 2. 17th Street East from Palmdale Boulevard...
PALMDALE, CA
avdailynews.com

LACOE appoints new county administrator for Inglewood USD

DOWNEY, CA –Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Debra Duardo announced today the appointment of Dr. James Morris as the new county administrator for the Inglewood Unified School District. The appointment follows the departure of the district’s most recent county administrator, Dr. Erika Torres, in October. “Dr....
DOWNEY, CA
avdailynews.com

Assessor Joins with other County Departments on Fraud Alert

LOS ANGELES, CA – Los AngelesCounty has come together to launch an innovative program that will keep homeowners advised when activity occurs on an individual’s property by using registrants' email addresses. The Property Owner e-Notification Alert (e-Notification) is an extension of the County’s existing Fraud Notification Program, which...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy