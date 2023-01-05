By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - We are now nearly one-third of the way through January and we are still waiting on our first big snowstorm! Boston has yet to record an inch of snow in a single storm this winter. The average date of the first inch in Boston is December 11 (nearly a month ago).If we can make it another week without an inch in a storm, the city will slip into the Top 5 latest on record!A few rain and snow showers Monday morning across southeast Mass. cleared out quickly and our weather will...

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO