ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Talks Charlotte Flair’s Return – Where She Has Been
Ric Flair is delighted to see his daughter Charlotte back on top of WWE’s women’s division after spending much of 2022 away from the ring. On the final SmackDown of 2022, Flair returned and dethroned Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. Speaking on “After...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE PR Rep Discusses Working For Vince McMahon, More
Appearing on the Chosen Life Podcast, former WWE Media Relations Manager Dawn Pappas discussed her time working for Vince McMahon. After working for WWE’s Media Relations department in Canada from 2004 to 2007, Pappas had much to say about her relationship with McMahon and her experience. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For January 9, 2023
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for January 9, 2023!. Kevin Owens opens up the show, looking to address Roman Reigns, but he’s quickly interrupted by JBL. JBL takes shots at Alabama, before telling Owens that nobody actually believes that he can beat Reigns. He follows this up by introducing the only man to have a pinfall victory over Reigns – Baron Corbin.
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
ewrestlingnews.com
Taz Comments On The Great Muta, Kevin Sullivan, Jamie Hayter, More
In a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, AEW announcer Taz touched on a variety of subjects, including being an original, his dream opponent, and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter’s recent title defense against Hikaru Shida. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On...
ewrestlingnews.com
Possible Spoiler: Uncle Howdy To Be Revealed On Tonight’s WWE RAW?
Pwinsider is reporting that Bo Dallas is backstage at tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings in Birmingham, Alabama. WWE is advertising that Alexa Bliss will explain her heel turn last week when she attacked RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. If Uncle Howdy makes an appearance on the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince Russo Discusses Bobby Lashley & Hurt Business Reunion
On the latest episode of his “Writing With Russo” podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo weighed in on a potential Hurt Business reunion. He heavily criticized Bobby Lashley’s direction in WWE lately. Russo also didn’t mince words when talking about Head of Creative Triple H.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On Edge & WWE
Several pitches for Edge to appear at some upcoming WWE pay-per-view events were made late last year. According to a report from Fightful, the working plan back in November of 2022 was to have the “Rated-R Superstar” face off against Finn Balor at the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The information given was provided prior to the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event, but the match was scheduled to be contested inside the Hell in a Cell structure.
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: The Bollywood Boyz & Edge Hang Out + News On RAW, XFL, More
Tickets for the 2023 XFL games will be going on sale tomorrow at 10 AM local time. The pre-sale code for all of the games is HUDDLE. Tickets will run you between $24 and $30 per game. WWE is advertising Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins in a Brooklyn Street Fight...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Breaks All-Time WrestleMania Gate Record
WWE has announced that WrestleMania 39 broke the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania. The previous record was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. You can check out the official announcement below:. WWE® BREAKS ALL-TIME WRESTLEMANIA® GATE RECORD. WrestleMania...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Recalls Learning He’d Win The 1992 Royal Rumble
The idea of becoming world champion wasn’t on Ric Flair’s mind when he learned that he would be winning the 1992 Royal Rumble match in Albany, New York. Flair’s one-and-only Rumble match victory saw him capture the WWF Championship, which had been vacated following a controversial title change featuring Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker in November 1991.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE’s Stock Hits Highest Closing Price In 3+ Years; New WWE Entrance Themes Released
Hitting its highest closing point in over three years on Monday, January 9, 2023, WWE‘s stock closed at $87.82. This is up $3.55 (or 4.21%) from the previous closing price. This is the best closing price for WWE’s stock since April 24, 2019. Monday’s $87.82 closing point is $20 higher than it was last week, with the close occurring at $68.58 on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dutch Mantell Discusses Sami Zayn & His Storyline With The Bloodline
On the latest episode of Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell opened up about Sami Zayn and his ongoing storyline with The Bloodline. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sami Zayn’s connection with the WWE Universe: “He has what every great wrestler has to have....
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Says Wrestlers Should Seek A “Second Opinion”
Constructive criticism is synonymous with improvement and no one knows it better than WWE Hall of Famer Brian James aka Road Dogg. On the latest episode of his ‘Oh… You Didn’t Know’ podcast, Dogg advised wrestlers to seek second opinions about their own work in order to keep themselves grounded about their actual skills and abilities. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Says She’s Waiting To Face WWE NXT’s Toxic Attraction
Bayley and Damage CTRL may have their hands full at the moment with Becky Lynch, but the Role Model is ready to take on NXT’s Toxic Attraction. The NXT duo consists of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne following Mandy Rose’s release from WWE last month due to the content on her website.
ewrestlingnews.com
Video: Steve Austin Is In Great Shape Amidst WWE WrestleMania Rumors
Steve Austin returned to the ring for one more match at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match with the Stunner. On the second night, Austin gave Stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon. As previously reported here on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kylie Rae Still A Free Agent Despite WWE Main Event Appearance
Kylie Rae may have caught WWE’s attention, but the popular indie wrestler remains a free agent at this time. Last month, Rae received a tryout with WWE and competed on WWE Main Event, where she worked under the name Briana Ray. The fact that she was so quickly put...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mercedes Mone Trains With Meiko Satomura At Sendai Girls’ Dojo
At Wrestle Kingdom 17 this past Wednesday, Mercedes Mone, f.k.a. Sasha Banks, made her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut by attacking KAIRI to set up their IWGP Women’s Championship match at Battle in the Valley on February 18th. Mone recently returned to the Sendai Girls’ dojo and posted the...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Card – 4 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of RAW, we now have the updated lineup for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place on January 28th from the Alamodome Dome in San Antonio, TX. You can check out the updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble card below:. Undisputed WWE Universal...
