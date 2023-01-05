ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, TX

dailytrib.com

Bella Sera gets OK to expand original Marble Falls location

The Marble Falls City Council on Jan. 3 approved a right-of-way abandonment that will allow Bella Sera Italian Restaurant to expand the building and rework the parking lot at its original site, 1125 U.S. 281. Improvements include adding more than 3,000 square-feet of interior space and making the parking lot...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Corrie Writing

Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based Dishes

Austin, Texas is known for its vibrant food scene, with a wide variety of delicious and unique dishes on offer. From BBQ and Tex-Mex to tacos and breakfast tacos, there is something for everyone in this Texan city. In this guide, we'll explore some of the most delicious foods that Austin has to offer, including BBQ, Tex-Mex, tacos, breakfast tacos, fried chicken, queso, Tex-Cajun, and craft beer. So come hungry, because there's a lot of deliciousness to discover in Austin!
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?

The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Radio Ink

Jeff Ward Returns to Austin Radio

Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin. The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Nitro Extreme brings big names to Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The Fast and Furious and Mission Impossible stunt drivers are in Temple this weekend to show off their skills in Nitro Extreme. Every show put on this weekend will last about two hours. The show manager, Chelsie Nugent, said it'll be like watching a movie in real time.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
BELTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
TAYLOR, TX
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Self-driving car caught on camera in Austin bike lane

AUSTIN, Texas - Many of us have seen Cruise driverless cars on the streets. One cyclist says he's concerned about them not driving properly, especially when there's no safety operator in the car, nor are there humans following behind it. In video taken by Robert Foster, you can see a...
AUSTIN, TX

