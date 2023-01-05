Read full article on original website
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesCorrie WritingAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
Texas man goes viral for getting a P Terry's logo tattoo on his armAsh JurbergAustin, TX
dailytrib.com
Bella Sera gets OK to expand original Marble Falls location
The Marble Falls City Council on Jan. 3 approved a right-of-way abandonment that will allow Bella Sera Italian Restaurant to expand the building and rework the parking lot at its original site, 1125 U.S. 281. Improvements include adding more than 3,000 square-feet of interior space and making the parking lot...
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based Dishes
Austin, Texas is known for its vibrant food scene, with a wide variety of delicious and unique dishes on offer. From BBQ and Tex-Mex to tacos and breakfast tacos, there is something for everyone in this Texan city. In this guide, we'll explore some of the most delicious foods that Austin has to offer, including BBQ, Tex-Mex, tacos, breakfast tacos, fried chicken, queso, Tex-Cajun, and craft beer. So come hungry, because there's a lot of deliciousness to discover in Austin!
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?
The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
Nation's largest Hispanic chamber launches statewide coalition
SAN ANTONIO — The nation's largest Hispanic chamber, the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, launched the Texas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Coalition on Monday. The public launch took place at 10 a.m. on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol in Austin. The THCCC is comprised of...
4 development stories to follow in 2023 in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685, Pflugerville, has another chance to move forward. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In December, several actions were taken that Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents should keep their eye on in 2023. Hutto adopted new water and wastewater master plans; Williamson County experts...
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
New owner takes over Gino’s Italian Cuisine in Cedar Park, rebrands to Tuscano Italian Kitchen
Tuscano Italian Kitchen in Cedar Park serves Italian cuisine with a special Texas twist, such as the brisket bolognese. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Jay Roush took ownership of Gino’s Italian Cuisine in Cedar Park on Dec. 1 and rebranded and renamed the restaurant Tuscano Italian Kitchen. Roush said Gino’s Italian...
Radio Ink
Jeff Ward Returns to Austin Radio
Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin. The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).
How Austin shoppers are saving money on groceries with an app
Plenty of people are struggling to feed their families as food costs remain at wallet-sapping levels.
New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin
While Houston and El Paso were close behind SA, Austin didn't even break the list's top 20.
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Nitro Extreme brings big names to Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — The Fast and Furious and Mission Impossible stunt drivers are in Temple this weekend to show off their skills in Nitro Extreme. Every show put on this weekend will last about two hours. The show manager, Chelsie Nugent, said it'll be like watching a movie in real time.
Blue Bell Ice Cream announces return of one of their most requested flavors
BRENHAM, Texas — Tin Roof... rusted. Blue Bell Ice Cream has announced the return of one of its most requested flavors, Tin Roof, for 2023 with a brand-new carton design. Tin Roof is a vanilla flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San Antonio, I stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
fox44news.com
Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Self-driving car caught on camera in Austin bike lane
AUSTIN, Texas - Many of us have seen Cruise driverless cars on the streets. One cyclist says he's concerned about them not driving properly, especially when there's no safety operator in the car, nor are there humans following behind it. In video taken by Robert Foster, you can see a...
kut.org
Blue Cross, Ascension dispute could leave thousands paying out of pocket for care in Austin
An impasse in negotiations between one of the largest insurers in Texas and one of the largest hospital systems in Austin could mean gaps in coverage for thousands of Central Texans. Blue Cross Blue Shield and Ascension Hospitals are renegotiating rates for health care costs paid by the insurer ahead...
'We tried and we negotiated as much as we could': Another local business priced out of South Congress
AUSTIN, Texas — Because of rent increases, it's the end of an era for yet another classic Austin business. South Congress Books is closing its doors at the shop's current location on South Congress Avenue and moving to another part of town. The bookstore spent nearly 12 years on the street.
