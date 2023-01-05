Read full article on original website
Live Hydration Spa celebrates grand opening in Vintage Park
Live Hydration Spa celebrated a Dec. 2 grand opening for its new location in Vintage Park. (Courtesy Live Hydration Spa) Live Hydration Spa celebrated a Dec. 2 grand opening for its new location in Vintage Park. Located at 130 Vintage Park Blvd., Ste. D, Houston, Live Hydration Spa offers IV treatments consisting of hydrating fluid and a blend of vitamins, amino acids and minerals designed to help shorten recovery time after an injury or a competition, and to help support increased athletic ability. 832-476-7837. www.livehydrationspa.com.
Jeremiah's Italian Ice opening new location this spring in Harper's Preserve
Jeremiah's Italian Ice is being constructed off of Hwy. 242 in Harper's Preserve. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Jeremiah's Italian Ice will be opening a new location at 10463 Hwy. 242 in Conroe this spring. The dessert shop offers 40 different flavors of Italian ice as well as soft serve ice cream and gelati, which combines soft serve with Italian Ice in layers. www.jeremiahsice.com.
HeBrews Coffee Co. opening new location in The Woodlands
HeBrews Coffee Co. will be opening its second permanent location in The Woodlands. (Courtesy HeBrews Coffee Co.) Magnolia coffee shop HeBrews Coffee Company is planning to open a new location in The Woodlands in April. This will be the company's second physical location in addition to the Magnolia one and a mobile cafe. The new location will be just off I-45 at 26403 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring. In addition to a large cafe area, it has three conference rooms, a loft area, an Airbnb, an outdoor toddler play area, a dog park and a drive-thru. 832-642-0786. www.hebrewslocalcoffee.com.
Texas-based vitamin and supplement retailer opens new location in League City
Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More offers vitamins and opened a new location in League City on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More opened its first Houston-area location at 831 W. Main St., League City, on Dec. 26, according to location manager Aaron Rodriguez. The store offers vitamins and fitness supplements. The Texas-based retailer has over 20 locations across Central and South Texas. 281-724-1911. www.rocksdiscountvitamins.com/
New art exhibits coming to Heights, River Oaks and Montrose in 2023
"MIDNIGHT ZONE(S)," a solo exhibition by Houston-based artist Adela Andea, will come to the Anya Tish Gallery Jan. 13. (Courtesy Anya Tish Gallery) To ring in 2023, several art galleries will host their first art exhibitions of the year. From life-like sculptures to geometric works, here are upcoming art showings in the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose areas:
OMG! Burger to bring halal American cuisine to Pearland
OMG! Burger has three locations in the Houston area, including in Katy, Spring Branch and Sugar Land. (Courtesy OMG Burger) Family-run OMG! Burger will open a new location in Pearland sometime in 2023, according to staff. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation lists the construction timeline as Jan. 23 to March 31 and the location as 11901 Shadow Creek Parkway, Ste. 101.
Massage Forest brings massage therapy to Conroe
Massage Forest is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Massage Forest) Massage Forest opened in early December at 6511 Hwy.105, Ste. C, Conroe. The business offers types of massages, such as Thai herbal ball, Thai combination massage and Swedish massage. Each massage varies from 60-120 minutes. 936-703-3716. https://conroemassagetherapist.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton...
'Adventurous' Japanese eatery Money Cat now open at Kirby Grove
The Hotate Chawanmushi at Money Cat involves serving a steamed egg custard with corn and chive taiyaki. (Courtesy Kimberly Park) After a soft opening in December, a grand opening will take place Jan. 7 for Money Cat, the newest concept from Chef Sherman Yeung and the team behind Tobiuo Sushi & Bar in Katy. The eatery is located at the Kirby Grove development, 2925 Richmond Ave., Ste. 140, Houston.
Manna Bread from Heaven brings from-scratch pastry bar, bistro menu to Commerce Street
The new space features work nooks, a bistro menu, a pastry bar and conference space. (Courtesy Manna Bread from Heaven) Chef Christin Morse celebrated the opening of Manna Bread from Heaven's new bistro location at 306 Commerce St., Tomball, on Dec. 23. The artisan bakery was previously located in the Northpointe area since 2017 and has expanded at its new Tomball home to include a sit-down cafe.
Owners of Dragon Bowl C to open new Asian-style coffeehouse in Downtown Conroe
Kôfē Num Pang will move into the former location of Verneles New Orleans Bakery at 3030 N. Main St. in Downtown Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The owners of Dragon Bowl C Noodle Bar are planning to open a new Asian-style coffeehouse called Kôfē Num Pang. The new restaurant will move into the former location of Verneles New Orleans Bakery Cafe at 3030 N. Main St. in Downtown Conroe.
Nails R Us brings nail, beauty services to Magnolia
Nails R Us' services include manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials and eyebrow and lash services. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails R Us, located at 13774 Jordan Lewis Way, Ste. 200, Magnolia, held a soft opening Jan. 5, according to owner Larry Pham. The salon’s services include manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials and eyebrow and...
Houston grows commitment to clean energy
Green Street is just one of various facets to Houston's Innovation District, along Fannin Street. It features coworking spaces. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The first episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast in 2023 dives into Houston's shift toward clean energy and how the Texas Legislature is set to address startling data on maternal mortality. Community Impact reporters Leah Foreman and Hannah Norton weigh in.
The Dolly Llama, eccentric Los Angeles-based waffle shop, coming to Pearland
The Dolly Llama Waffle Master serves colorful waffle-based desert items. The new location is expected to open in Pearland in January. (Courtesy The Dolly Llama) is coming to Pearland in 2023, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. The TDLR stated the California-based dessert shop’s construction completion date is Jan. 20 and that the location will be at 3569 Business Center Drive, Ste. 140. The Dolly Llama serves waffles and ice creams with a variety of toppings to choose from.
Aristoi Classical Academy Cypress expands with new library
Aristoi Classical Academy Cypress held a ribbon cutting Dec. 6 for its new library. (Courtesy Aristoi Classical Academy) Aristoi Classical Academy Cypress, an open-enrollment public charter school, held a ribbon cutting Dec. 6 for its new library at 12332 Perry Road, Houston. America’s ER+ and Urgent Care is sponsoring the library this year and next with more than $10,000 donated to the library, according to a news release.
New American Wire Group facility poised to bring more jobs to Katy
American Wire Group supplies equipment for the electric utility and renewable markets. (Courtesy Pexels) American Wire Group, a supplier of wires, cables and other equipment for the electric utility and renewable markets, announced the opening of a national distribution facility in Katy. The new 205,000-square-foot distribution center off of Katy...
Luxury watch maker Breitling officially opens on Market Street
Breitling opened its newest boutique Dec. 22 on Market Street. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Luxury watch brand Breitling officially opened its newest boutique Dec. 22 on Market Street in The Woodlands, according to Noemi Gonzalez, marketing director for Market Street. The boutique offers a variety of watches and straps made of leather, rubber and fabric. The store is located at 9595 Six Pines Drive, Ste. 725, The Woodlands. 203-762-1180. www.breitling.com.
Kendra Scott opening expanded location with cafe Jan. 13 in The Woodlands
Kendra Scott will be opening their new, revamped location on Market Street on Jan. 13. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The new concept location of Kendra Scott on Market Street will open on Jan. 13, according to Noemi Gonzalez, marketing director for Market Street. The new location will offer an expanded space as well as a special side shop called Sips & Sweets, which will serve as a cafe to the store. Sips & Sweets will open at the same time as the Kendra Scott location at 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands. 281-528-1174. www.kendrascott.com.
40+ Cy-Fair restaurants that opened in 2022
Tikka Shack's menu features traditional Indian dishes as well as build-your-own options, with menu items ranging from Butter Masala and Goan Vindaloo to Lamb Biryani and Samosa Chaat. (Courtesy Tikka Shack) This is a noncomprehensive list of local eateries that opened in 2022. AMERICAN. 1. The Caboose Bar & Grill.
Dutch Bros Coffee to open new location on FM 1960 this spring
Dutch Bros offers handcrafted beverages, including teas and coffees. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros Coffee plans to open a new location at 3665 FM 1960 W., Houston, this spring. This will be the sixth location in the Spring and Klein area for the Oregon-based drive-thru coffee company, which serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. The new location will be locally operated by Todd Sesock. www.dutchbros.com.
Houston's 45th Annual MLK Parade returns to downtown
The MLK Jr. Parade & Festival will take place at Herman Park Square, in front of Houston City Hall. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Houston's MLK Jr. Parade & Festival is returning to downtown Houston for its 45th year. Mayor Sylvester Turner will make...
