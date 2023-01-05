Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have KnownWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Meet Wally, the World's only emotional support alligator, Who was seen frolicking in Philadelphia park's fountainMaya DeviPhiladelphia, PA
Related
$500M
From old lead service lines to contaminated groundwater, New Jersey has a long way to go in regulating and remodeling their water infrastructure. The EPA announced funding to the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank for this purpose — a loan of $500 million. The money will help modernize wastewater and drinking water systems across the state, serving over 10 million people. It’s the first loan through the State Infrastructure Financing Authority Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act, or SWIFIA, program.
Major Changes Coming to Trenton, NJ’s Cure Insurance Arena
If you've been wondering if anything's going on at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton behind the scenes, the answer is YES. A LOT. Some major projects have been taking place over the last year or so and another major project is coming soon, according to Facebook. Basically, there's a...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Former Capital Health Mercer Campus Receiving Building Catches Fire
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to the former Capital Health Mercer Medical Campus which has been abandoned for a number of years on Sunday afternoon firefighters arrived with smoke showing from the rear of the building at the loading dock receiving building from Rutherford Ave across from the Gregory Elementary school. The fire department indicated that it was gas tanks in the basement where the fire was contained to. No injuries were reported to firefighters or the public Trenton City hall stated. The Trenton Police arson investigator is investigating the fire.
Advocates say hold development permits until flood rule adopted
Business community fears economic damage if builders have to redo current projects. Supporters of a plan to increase flood protection for inland areas of New Jersey urged the state to put a hold on new development applications until the rule becomes effective. More than a dozen environmental and community groups...
‘Underperforming’ NJ Stop & Shop scheduled to close in the spring
At least one of the Stop & Shop locations in Middlesex County will not make it through 2023. The supermarket chain informed New Jersey 101.5 on Monday that the store at 424 Raritan Avenue in Highland Park is scheduled to close its doors for good. According to a company spokesperson,...
roi-nj.com
New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law welcomes one to team
The New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law, with offices in Somerset and Monmouth counties, on Monday said it welcomed Cynthia Lambo to the firm. “Cindy is a terrific lawyer, fearless, detail oriented, a zealous litigator and a compassionate advocate. We are thrilled to have Cindy join our Lawrence Law team,” founder Jeralyn Lawrence said.
Several NJ bank branches are closing in 2023
Last month PNC Bank announced that it would be closing branches located in Stop and Shop grocery stores. "After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close approximately 127 of our Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in-store branches, including in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware," said Jason Beyersdorfer, regional communications manager for PNC.
orangeandbluepress.com
New Jersey’s ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Application Deadline Is Quickly Approaching
Before the deadline of January 31, 2023, New Jersey officials are urging people to apply for property tax relief under the new ANCHOR program. Deadline Approaching: New Jersey’s ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Application Commences. A tax credit of $1,500 will be given to qualified homeowners earning under $150,000 in...
Inland Flood Protection rule looks to revamp
DEP plans virtual public hearing for Wednesday at 1 p.m., public comment will be open until Feb. 3. It may be winter, but flood victims and environmental advocates reminded the Murphy administration Monday that the next massive flooding event – propelled by climate change – could be just around the corner. They’re urging the state Department of Environmental Protection to adopt proposed inland flood hazard rules immediately.
trentonjournal.com
Shake up at City Hall
We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
Scrap metal thieves hit 18 Amazon delivery vans in NJ
HACKETTSTOWN — Thieves stole 18 catalytic converters from Amazon trucks during the weekend. Police Lt. Darren Tynan said the coveted catalytic converters were cut from the delivery trucks parked in a lot along Willow Grove Street sometime between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The property is a...
70and73.com
No more new Super Wawas or gas stations in Cherry Hill? Zoning changes make it tough to build.
A Super Wawa or similar project that combines gasoline stations with food preparation stores probably will never be built in Cherry Hill again, according to a new ordinance that late last year amended the Township's zoning code. Even building a new gasoline station could be a stretch in the Township...
Opinion: Innovation or optics?
NJ taxpayers give corporations 22% returns to finance risky venture investments. Imagine that you’re a tax or treasury manager working for one of New Jersey’s profitable corporate taxpayers. Imagine further that the state offers your company a risk-free investment that yields 17% to 38% with few conditions. If you think that sounds too good to be true, and that there is no way a state led by a former Wall Street wizard would ever use taxpayer dollars to hand private companies risk-free yields of that magnitude, think again.The Murphy administration recently announced the sale of $50 million in corporate tax credits at an average discount of 22% to begin funding its New Jersey Innovation Evergreen Fund (NJIEF), which is slated to invest up to $600 million in NJ-based startups in “innovative industries that disrupt current technologies or business models.”
Even with electric vehicles, an expanded Turnpike Extension would be bad for the environment | Opinion
The Turnpike Authority’s proposal to replace and expand the Newark Bay/Jersey City Extension has been met with extensive and well-deserved opposition. It’s a bad proposal. Gov. Murphy has defended it by referencing the growing electrification of motor vehicles. However, even with electrification, there is simply no way that the turnpike expansion is a win for the environment, especially compared to investments in transit, cycling and walking.
New Jersey Department of Agriculture identifies three counties in need of gypsy moth treatment
There are eight towns across the New Jersey counties of Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean where treatment to combat the gypsy moth is being recommended by the State Department of Agriculture. All together, the NJDA said in a statement that there is 5,100 acres of residential and county owned properties...
wrnjradio.com
NJDOL reflects on a year of enhanced worker protections, improved unemployment application as NJ touts more workers, employers than ever before
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey began 2023 with more workers and employers than at any time in the state’s history. With its mission of providing opportunity, stability, and dignity in mind, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) reflected on its customer improvements over the past year, as the organization’s 3,000 dedicated employees begin the sixth year of carrying out Governor Murphy’s vision for a stronger, fairer economy.
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
midjersey.news
Firefighters Respond To Multiple Fires In Trenon, Including Old Mercer Medical Center
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Three working structure fires, including one involving part of the abandoned Mercer Medical Center, kept members of the Trenton Fire Department busy this afternoon (Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023). It was about 2 p.m. when the first of multiple 911 calls was received by the city’s communications center...
Hudson County Democratic Organization flexes its muscle at endorsement rally
With primary elections for the state Legislature six months away, the Hudson County Democratic Organization brought out its heavy hitters to rally around its candidates in the county’s newly reshaped 32nd and 33rd districts and retain its vice grip on county politics. On a chilly Saturday morning, four assembly...
N.J. schools got millions in COVID relief funds. Most hasn’t been spent yet, list says.
New Jersey ranks near the bottom of the states, in terms of how much of its federal school COVID-19 relief money it has spent, according to a graph released Thursday by FutureEd, a think tank at Georgetown University. The state placed 44th in the nation, having spent only 26.6% of...
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0