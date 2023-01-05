NJ taxpayers give corporations 22% returns to finance risky venture investments. Imagine that you’re a tax or treasury manager working for one of New Jersey’s profitable corporate taxpayers. Imagine further that the state offers your company a risk-free investment that yields 17% to 38% with few conditions. If you think that sounds too good to be true, and that there is no way a state led by a former Wall Street wizard would ever use taxpayer dollars to hand private companies risk-free yields of that magnitude, think again.The Murphy administration recently announced the sale of $50 million in corporate tax credits at an average discount of 22% to begin funding its New Jersey Innovation Evergreen Fund (NJIEF), which is slated to invest up to $600 million in NJ-based startups in “innovative industries that disrupt current technologies or business models.”

