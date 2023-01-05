ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ Spotlight

$500M

From old lead service lines to contaminated groundwater, New Jersey has a long way to go in regulating and remodeling their water infrastructure. The EPA announced funding to the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank for this purpose — a loan of $500 million. The money will help modernize wastewater and drinking water systems across the state, serving over 10 million people. It’s the first loan through the State Infrastructure Financing Authority Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act, or SWIFIA, program.
NEW JERSEY STATE
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Former Capital Health Mercer Campus Receiving Building Catches Fire

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to the former Capital Health Mercer Medical Campus which has been abandoned for a number of years on Sunday afternoon firefighters arrived with smoke showing from the rear of the building at the loading dock receiving building from Rutherford Ave across from the Gregory Elementary school. The fire department indicated that it was gas tanks in the basement where the fire was contained to. No injuries were reported to firefighters or the public Trenton City hall stated. The Trenton Police arson investigator is investigating the fire.
TRENTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law welcomes one to team

The New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law, with offices in Somerset and Monmouth counties, on Monday said it welcomed Cynthia Lambo to the firm. “Cindy is a terrific lawyer, fearless, detail oriented, a zealous litigator and a compassionate advocate. We are thrilled to have Cindy join our Lawrence Law team,” founder Jeralyn Lawrence said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Several NJ bank branches are closing in 2023

Last month PNC Bank announced that it would be closing branches located in Stop and Shop grocery stores. "After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close approximately 127 of our Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in-store branches, including in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware," said Jason Beyersdorfer, regional communications manager for PNC.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Inland Flood Protection rule looks to revamp

DEP plans virtual public hearing for Wednesday at 1 p.m., public comment will be open until Feb. 3. It may be winter, but flood victims and environmental advocates reminded the Murphy administration Monday that the next massive flooding event – propelled by climate change – could be just around the corner. They’re urging the state Department of Environmental Protection to adopt proposed inland flood hazard rules immediately.
trentonjournal.com

Shake up at City Hall

We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Opinion: Innovation or optics?

NJ taxpayers give corporations 22% returns to finance risky venture investments. Imagine that you’re a tax or treasury manager working for one of New Jersey’s profitable corporate taxpayers. Imagine further that the state offers your company a risk-free investment that yields 17% to 38% with few conditions. If you think that sounds too good to be true, and that there is no way a state led by a former Wall Street wizard would ever use taxpayer dollars to hand private companies risk-free yields of that magnitude, think again.The Murphy administration recently announced the sale of $50 million in corporate tax credits at an average discount of 22% to begin funding its New Jersey Innovation Evergreen Fund (NJIEF), which is slated to invest up to $600 million in NJ-based startups in “innovative industries that disrupt current technologies or business models.”
NJ.com

Even with electric vehicles, an expanded Turnpike Extension would be bad for the environment | Opinion

The Turnpike Authority’s proposal to replace and expand the Newark Bay/Jersey City Extension has been met with extensive and well-deserved opposition. It’s a bad proposal. Gov. Murphy has defended it by referencing the growing electrification of motor vehicles. However, even with electrification, there is simply no way that the turnpike expansion is a win for the environment, especially compared to investments in transit, cycling and walking.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJDOL reflects on a year of enhanced worker protections, improved unemployment application as NJ touts more workers, employers than ever before

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey began 2023 with more workers and employers than at any time in the state’s history. With its mission of providing opportunity, stability, and dignity in mind, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) reflected on its customer improvements over the past year, as the organization’s 3,000 dedicated employees begin the sixth year of carrying out Governor Murphy’s vision for a stronger, fairer economy.
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy