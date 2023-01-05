ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Branch, MN

thenewsleaders.com

Sartell family psyched-up about Sunday football game

Suspense has been rapidly rising about the outcome of a Jan. 8 college football championship game in Frisco, Texas, and among those in a state of eager anticipation is a Sartell family – Christy and Michael Schmidt and their children Shauna, 20; Kiley, 19; and Trevor, 16. Shauna is...
SARTELL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fire destroys home in Minneapolis' Standish neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS – A home has been deemed uninhabitable after a fire Sunday in south Minneapolis.Fire officials say crews were called to the fire in the 4 p.m. hour on the 3800 block of 26th Avenue South, in the Standish neighborhood.No one was hurt, but officials say some house pets are missing. The fire is still under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
740thefan.com

Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes

LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
BUFFALO, MN
Bring Me The News

Marcus Cinema to close Shakopee Town Square theater

The Marcus Shakopee Cinema will show movies for the last time next week. Marcus Theatres has announced the cinema at Shakopee Town Square will close permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 10 as the company shifts its audience to the city's second theater location, the Marcus Southbridge Crossing Cinema. The 10-screen Marcus...
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Snowmobile accidents claim 3 lives

(Cambridge, MN) -- A second person has died from injuries sustained in a New Year's Day snowmobile crash in Isanti County's Bradford Township. 21-year-old Faith Nelson was a passenger on a sled driven by 21-year-old Hunter Melander of Cambridge. Hunter died on the scene. Nelson was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids where she later died of her injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates the two went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. Upon exiting the lake, Melander struck a tree. It's believed speed and impairment may have played a role in the crash.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Frank Vascellaro recovering after shoulder surgery

MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery on Friday.WCCO's evening anchor shared that he won't be behind the desk for a few weeks; he slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car, hurting his rotor cuff."I completely went up into the air and the first thing I hit was my left shoulder and I immediately knew I had done something bad," Vascellaro said Thursday on WCCO's 4 p.m. show."We have doctors and emergency personnel on the news all the time talking about the dangers of slipping and falling this time of year," he said. "I wish I would have listened to them better."It was his footwear choice that was partially to blame. He went out in Birkenstocks, and acknowledged that he should have worn his winter boots."Had I only worn the regular good shoes I wear, it never would have happened," he said.He suffered three tears in his rotator cuff and another on the tendon that holds his bicep into place. Doctors say his recovery could take a few weeks, though they're not sure of the exact timing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing person: Trisha Benson, last seen in Bloomington on Christmas Eve

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are asking for help finding a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.Trisha Ann Benson, 34, was last seen on the 1100 block of East 80th Street in Bloomington. She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she has hazel eyes and shoulder length grayish hair. She has at least three facial piercings; one above her lip, below the lip, and another on her right eyebrow. She also has a neck tattoo of an Aries symbol with four stars.Police ask anyone with information to contact 952-985-4812.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Home deemed uninhabitable after fire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A home in south Minneapolis was deemed uninhabitable after a fire late Friday.Crews learned there was a kitchen fire at a 2 1/2 story home on the 1200 block of East 26th Street just before midnight. A person inside used a wheelchair and was not able to get out on their own, fire officials say.Fire crews were able to find the person, and provided him with care for burn injuries and possible smoke inhalation. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire, but the home was declared unsuitable for living. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
drydenwire.com

$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Sold In Northwest Wisconsin

LUCK, WI — The luck of the draw was in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. A $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus located at 151 Butternut Ave for the January 4, 2023, drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The winning numbers...
LUCK, WI
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 4 injured in overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say an investigation is underway after a shooting outside an "afterhours gathering" in downtown resulted in multiple injuries.According to police, officers were dispatched shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting on the 900 block of Hennepin Avenue.When they arrived, officers located two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Those two men were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital for further treatment. Two more people - a man and woman - took themselves to Hennepin Healthcare from the scene and were treated for injuries suspected to be graze wounds, police said."Preliminary information indicates that there was an afterhours gathering and shots were fired outside of the location, a security guard on site returned fire," police said in a release.No arrests have been made. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

