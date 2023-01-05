ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBKR

5 Owensboro KY Stores Your Parents (and Grandparents) Loved

I wonder how many big box department stores--or department store chains that ARE NOT considered "big box"--will still be here in 40 or 50 years. My money is on Walmart, for sure, and maybe Target. I don't think Meijer is going anywhere, either. But I could certainly be very wrong. Technology is advancing far more quickly than it did in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. And society is growing accustomed to the ever-growing number of conveniences those advances have created. So who knows? We may not even SHOP the same way in 40 years. We all know there was no Amazon in 1982, if that's any clue.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Breaking news this morning from Boonville. Police say an SUV slammed into a home while the family was inside. We’re told no one was hurt on Oakdale Terrance. We’re still following that situation in Evansville where police say they detained nine people. That happened Friday night...
BOONVILLE, IN
14news.com

Plans filed for new Starbucks in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans have been filed to build a new Starbucks in Newburgh. They show it would be on Pointe View Drive, across the street from TownePlace Suites. This would be the second Starbucks for Newburgh. We’ve reached out to the owner for a timeline of construction and...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

The Milk Barn Café to close in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Milk Barn Café located in Evansville has announced they will be closing their doors. According to The Milk Barn Café Facebook page, they say with great consideration and sadness they have decided to close the business permanently. The Milk Barn Café started out...
EVANSVILLE, IN
k105.com

The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday

The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Shots fired on Adams Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, a call came in just before 7 p.m. for shots fired on Adams Avenue Monday night. We will keep you updated as this story develops.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New coffee shop opens in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday. Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road. Their regular business hours...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Whiskey Myers playing at Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The band Whiskey Myers has announced new dates for their 2023 tour, and that includes Evansville. They’ll headline at the Ford Center on May 11. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning this Friday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. at www.livenation.com. “Southern rock is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Ohio Co. couple celebrates 72 years of marriage

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - Dean and Carl Burton have been together for 72 years. They met at a church revival. Initially, Mrs. Burton was not all that charmed. “After church, he asked to take me home one night and I said, ‘no,’ said Dean. “He asked the next...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Lucas Oil Center helps celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lucas Oil Center in Evansville will be hosting a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event. According to a press release, Lucas Oil Center will be offering free car washes to law enforcement officers. In order to receive a free car wash, officers must be in a marked...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
14news.com

Other area United Ways not changing mission

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders with the United Way of Posey County want to let the community know, their mission is not changing. Our team broke down the changes to their mission, as many traditional partner agencies are losing funding, but the United Way of Posey County is not included in this.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

‘Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights’ event raises over $200K

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Easterseals Rehabilitation Center revealed the estimated amount of how much money was raised from the “Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights” event. According to a press release, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the annual light show raised over $200,000. In the 29 years...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

POLL: What Is Your Favorite Bakery in the Western KY Area?

It was not my intent to throw a monkey wrench into your New Year's resolution, but that's what this might look like. NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION COUNTERATTACK--BUT NOT REALLY. I consulted a number of polls conducted nationwide, and "losing weight" comes out at the top of most of them. And if I dug deeper, I'd probably find that, historically, that resolution--or maybe quitting smoking--would be number one.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Central Academy partners with local business in helping students succeed

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, Central Academy is helping students succeed by partnering with a local business. Gibbs Die Casting Corporation hired six students to co-op through the ‘Jobs for America’s Graduates’ program. The Jobs for America program helps students prepare for life after high school,...
HENDERSON, KY

