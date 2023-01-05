Read full article on original website
I wonder how many big box department stores--or department store chains that ARE NOT considered "big box"--will still be here in 40 or 50 years. My money is on Walmart, for sure, and maybe Target. I don't think Meijer is going anywhere, either. But I could certainly be very wrong. Technology is advancing far more quickly than it did in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. And society is growing accustomed to the ever-growing number of conveniences those advances have created. So who knows? We may not even SHOP the same way in 40 years. We all know there was no Amazon in 1982, if that's any clue.
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Breaking news this morning from Boonville. Police say an SUV slammed into a home while the family was inside. We’re told no one was hurt on Oakdale Terrance. We’re still following that situation in Evansville where police say they detained nine people. That happened Friday night...
14news.com
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our NBC sister station, WTHR, reports thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit alleging that dozens of Indiana auto dealerships charged excessive document fees. WTHR reports the...
14news.com
Plans filed for new Starbucks in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans have been filed to build a new Starbucks in Newburgh. They show it would be on Pointe View Drive, across the street from TownePlace Suites. This would be the second Starbucks for Newburgh. We’ve reached out to the owner for a timeline of construction and...
14news.com
The Milk Barn Café to close in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Milk Barn Café located in Evansville has announced they will be closing their doors. According to The Milk Barn Café Facebook page, they say with great consideration and sadness they have decided to close the business permanently. The Milk Barn Café started out...
k105.com
The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday
The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
14news.com
Dispatch: Shots fired on Adams Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, a call came in just before 7 p.m. for shots fired on Adams Avenue Monday night. We will keep you updated as this story develops.
Classic Car Invasion! Free Downtown Owensboro Cruise-In Returns
Rev up your engines, the Sunset Cruisers just announced the cruise-in schedule for 2023. Are you ready to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles in town? It's one of the most popular car cruises and begins in April. We have the monthly themes and complete schedule.
DCSO: Man arrested after Owensboro stabbing
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Sunday after he allegedly stabbed a man in the neck.
UPDATE: Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County
(WEHT) - The Huntingburg Police Department announced a Huntingburg man who was last seen at Jasper Memorial Hospital on December 30 was found dead in Warrick County.
14news.com
New coffee shop opens in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday. Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road. Their regular business hours...
14news.com
Whiskey Myers playing at Ford Center
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The band Whiskey Myers has announced new dates for their 2023 tour, and that includes Evansville. They’ll headline at the Ford Center on May 11. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning this Friday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. at www.livenation.com. “Southern rock is...
WBKO
Ohio Co. couple celebrates 72 years of marriage
HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - Dean and Carl Burton have been together for 72 years. They met at a church revival. Initially, Mrs. Burton was not all that charmed. “After church, he asked to take me home one night and I said, ‘no,’ said Dean. “He asked the next...
14news.com
Lucas Oil Center helps celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lucas Oil Center in Evansville will be hosting a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event. According to a press release, Lucas Oil Center will be offering free car washes to law enforcement officers. In order to receive a free car wash, officers must be in a marked...
Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
14news.com
Other area United Ways not changing mission
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders with the United Way of Posey County want to let the community know, their mission is not changing. Our team broke down the changes to their mission, as many traditional partner agencies are losing funding, but the United Way of Posey County is not included in this.
14news.com
‘Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights’ event raises over $200K
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Easterseals Rehabilitation Center revealed the estimated amount of how much money was raised from the “Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights” event. According to a press release, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the annual light show raised over $200,000. In the 29 years...
POLL: What Is Your Favorite Bakery in the Western KY Area?
It was not my intent to throw a monkey wrench into your New Year's resolution, but that's what this might look like. NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION COUNTERATTACK--BUT NOT REALLY. I consulted a number of polls conducted nationwide, and "losing weight" comes out at the top of most of them. And if I dug deeper, I'd probably find that, historically, that resolution--or maybe quitting smoking--would be number one.
14news.com
Central Academy partners with local business in helping students succeed
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, Central Academy is helping students succeed by partnering with a local business. Gibbs Die Casting Corporation hired six students to co-op through the ‘Jobs for America’s Graduates’ program. The Jobs for America program helps students prepare for life after high school,...
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
