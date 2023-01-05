Read full article on original website
Cheryl Dobi
3d ago
good but he still should sue for the embarrassment dione to him. These people are illegal, undocumented individuals of a Republic.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
President Joe Biden Announced His Plan For Migrants to Enter the Country LegallyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
Texas Defiantly Stands Behind 'Border Wall' Of Shipping Containers
The GOP-led state is sticking with its makeshift barrier, even as Arizona dismantles a similar wall under federal orders.
Seriously? The Best Burrito In Texas Is Not In El Paso?
According to the folks at MSN.com, the burrito bragging rights in Texas do not go to El Paso. Not only is the "best" burrito in Texas not made in El Paso, it's not even made by a stand alone restaurant. It's part of a statewide chain with locations in Austin, San Antonio and Houston.
elpasomatters.org
Education, property tax relief among 2023 policy priorities for El Paso legislators
Ahead of the upcoming 88th Texas Legislature session, El Paso lawmakers gathered at a public forum to outline their focus for 2023, which includes property tax relief, public education, the humanitarian crisis on the border and the need to work together. El Paso Matters and El Paso Community College hosted...
cbs4local.com
Semitruck along U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson leaves shattered glass on roadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency services responded to the scene at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson Monday morning after a semitruck shattered glass on the roadway. Glass that was being carried on the semitruck spilled onto the roadway. It's unknown what caused the incident. All lanes reopened by...
El Paso native serving as new senior enlisted leader at Army’s Fort Leonard Wood
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso native is the new senior enlisted leader at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala took over the job after a change of responsibility ceremony Friday, Jan. 6. Arzabala will also serve as the senior enlisted leader for the Army post’s Maneuver Support Center of […]
wbrc.com
VIDEO: Migrant slammed to ground by border patrol agent
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) - Video shows a border patrol agent lifting and slamming a migrant to the ground outside of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in El Paso, Texas. The agent is then seen placing their leg on the man’s back. The agent had been walking a...
‘Do your job’: Abbott hand-delivers letter to president upon arrival in El Paso
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sunday hand-delivered a letter to President Joe Biden, upon his arrival in El Paso for his first trip to the border, calling on him to “do your job” and secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws.
KVIA
Stabbing reported in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are responding to a report of a stabbing at 1600 Yandell in central El Paso. According to preliminary reports, the call came in at 2:36 p.m. The victim is described as a man in his 20s. This is a developing news story....
City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
cbs4local.com
Person survives train accident in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person who was struck by a train overnight is expected to survive, according to El Paso police. The unidentified person was struck by a train on Piedras in central El Paso around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The person was taken to the hospital...
El Paso sees traffic closures due to President Biden’s visit
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At around 12:25 p.m., President Biden arrived to the City of El Paso on Sunday. This means that El Paso will be experiencing some heavy traffic as well as some closures throughout the day. Here’s some traffic closures El Paso is currently experiencing:
Video shows migrant being slammed to ground during El Paso arrest
Federal officials are investigating an incident captured on video in which a Border Patrol agent slammed a migrant to the ground in El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection said Saturday. Over the past few months, the border city has struggled to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants fleeing economic collapse, poverty and authoritarian rule.
Pedestrian struck by train early Monday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a train at 2:30 a.m. near Chico and Birch on Monday. EPPD says the individual was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. No further information is available, this is a developing story. For local and breaking news, […]
3 separate fires in Las Cruces damage 3 structures
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters extinguished three separate structure fires on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD) said one of the fires happened in a vacant/abandoned building on the 1300 block of W. Amador just after 9 a.m. Fire officials said a passerby noticed smoke coming from the property and […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 6, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
El Paso man dies after ejection on I-10 Sunday morning
UPDATE: Early Sunday morning, Special Traffic Investigators responded to a vehicle collision at I-10 West and MM 24. The initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. According to officials, Barraza and two passengers were in the vehicle. The […]
One person injured after train struck in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was struck by a train in central El Paso according to El Paso Police department. The individual was transported to the hospital and expected to survive. The incident happened at 2:36 a.m. on Chico and Birch streets. Piedras North and Southbound were blocked at Elm. This is a […]
Rollover crash on U.S. 54 leaves shattered glass on roadway
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semitruck was involved in a rollover crash at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson this morning according to Fire officials. Apparently, the truck was carrying glass which spilled onto the roadway. The crash is blocking the right to lanes and traffic is being diverted to Hercules due to the crews […]
520sportstalk.com
Volleyball Outside Hitter Deanna Almaguer commits to University of Texas at El Paso
(Tucson, AZ) Pima Community College volleyball player Deanna Almaguer (Mayfield HS, NM) has committed to an NCAA Division I program to continue her collegiate career and education. Almaguer, a sophomore outside hitter, will play at the University of Texas at El Paso. The Miners play in Conference USA. Almaguer spent...
Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
Comments / 4