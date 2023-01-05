ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 4

Cheryl Dobi
3d ago

good but he still should sue for the embarrassment dione to him. These people are illegal, undocumented individuals of a Republic.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

Seriously? The Best Burrito In Texas Is Not In El Paso?

According to the folks at MSN.com, the burrito bragging rights in Texas do not go to El Paso. Not only is the "best" burrito in Texas not made in El Paso, it's not even made by a stand alone restaurant. It's part of a statewide chain with locations in Austin, San Antonio and Houston.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Semitruck along U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson leaves shattered glass on roadway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency services responded to the scene at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson Monday morning after a semitruck shattered glass on the roadway. Glass that was being carried on the semitruck spilled onto the roadway. It's unknown what caused the incident. All lanes reopened by...
EL PASO, TX
wbrc.com

VIDEO: Migrant slammed to ground by border patrol agent

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) - Video shows a border patrol agent lifting and slamming a migrant to the ground outside of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in El Paso, Texas. The agent is then seen placing their leg on the man’s back. The agent had been walking a...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Stabbing reported in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are responding to a report of a stabbing at 1600 Yandell in central El Paso. According to preliminary reports, the call came in at 2:36 p.m. The victim is described as a man in his 20s. This is a developing news story....
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Person survives train accident in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person who was struck by a train overnight is expected to survive, according to El Paso police. The unidentified person was struck by a train on Piedras in central El Paso around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The person was taken to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
CBS News

Video shows migrant being slammed to ground during El Paso arrest

Federal officials are investigating an incident captured on video in which a Border Patrol agent slammed a migrant to the ground in El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection said Saturday. Over the past few months, the border city has struggled to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants fleeing economic collapse, poverty and authoritarian rule.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Pedestrian struck by train early Monday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a train at 2:30 a.m. near Chico and Birch on Monday. EPPD says the individual was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. No further information is available, this is a developing story. For local and breaking news, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

3 separate fires in Las Cruces damage 3 structures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters extinguished three separate structure fires on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD) said one of the fires happened in a vacant/abandoned building on the 1300 block of W. Amador just after 9 a.m. Fire officials said a passerby noticed smoke coming from the property and […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 6, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man dies after ejection on I-10 Sunday morning

UPDATE: Early Sunday morning, Special Traffic Investigators responded to a vehicle collision at I-10 West and MM 24. The initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. According to officials, Barraza and two passengers were in the vehicle. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person injured after train struck in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was struck by a train in central El Paso according to El Paso Police department. The individual was transported to the hospital and expected to survive. The incident happened at 2:36 a.m. on Chico and Birch streets. Piedras North and Southbound were blocked at Elm. This is a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Rollover crash on U.S. 54 leaves shattered glass on roadway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semitruck was involved in a rollover crash at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson this morning according to Fire officials. Apparently, the truck was carrying glass which spilled onto the roadway. The crash is blocking the right to lanes and traffic is being diverted to Hercules due to the crews […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy