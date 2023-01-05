Read full article on original website
wfmynews2.com
What is COVID-19 subvariant XBB.1.5?
The majority of North Carolina’s counties are seeing high community levels of COVID-19, according to the CDC. It’s because of a new subvariant XBB.1.5.
country1037fm.com
Our Cpt Jim Has Covid And So Do Thousands In Mecklenburg County, North Carolina
We got the text from Cpt Jim on Sunday, he wasn’t feeling well and he was wondering how we were. As the day went on, he was getting worse. Our Cpt Jim has covid and so do many others in Mecklenburg County. With his full permission he wanted me to pass along to be careful out there.
WCNC
New NC legislative sessions brings raft of issues, unpredictable action
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers left some key issues unfinished last year, furnishing a road map for at least some of the business they’ll discuss when a new session starts Wednesday. Medicaid expansion, which would bring federally funded health insurance to hundreds of thousands of North Carolina’s...
North Carolina ranked among the worst states for raising a family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent study by WalletHub ranked all 50 states across 51 key indicators to determine the best states to raise a family and North Carolina ranked low on the list. North Carolina was ranked 39th out of 50 states with a total score of 43.11. In...
DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
Officials say Meck, Cabarrus counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community spread
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties are showing high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both counties were in the medium range in recent weeks, but have now moved into the high range. The rise in levels is due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with the virus, and new cases reported in the counties.
What is quiet hiring and how is it expected to change hiring in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How is quiet hiring expected to change hiring in 2023?. New data shows tens of millions of Americans voluntarily left their jobs last year and that comes as many employers struggle to fill open positions. Quiet hiring is when a business expands its capabilities without actually...
No, sleeping with a potato in your sock will not fight off viruses
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of Friday, Mecklenburg County is in the high category when it comes to COVID-19 spread. Flu also remains in the very high category with these illnesses, and with the common colds going around, many are turning to home remedies. Millions on social media are seeing one particular wives tale that suggests putting a potato in your sock overnight will help clear sickness and bring out the toxins in your body.
Charlotte airport generates nearly half of the statewide economic impact from airports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport generates nearly half of the estimated $72 billion contributed annually to the North Carolina economy from all public airports in the state, a new state report estimates. "These numbers are a reflection of our thriving region and the millions of passengers who...
kiss951.com
The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ
North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
Mecklenburg County needs volunteers to count homeless population
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County officials are seeking volunteers to help the county accurately calculate the homeless population as part of the annual Everyone Counts Char-Meck survey. Volunteers are needed to span out across Mecklenburg County to identify people who are living without homes for the count, which takes...
In North Carolina, more people are training to support patients through an abortion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lauren Overman has a suggested shopping list for her clients preparing to get an abortion. The list includes a heating pad, a journal, aromatherapy oils — things that could bring physical or emotional comfort after the procedure. Overman is an abortion doula. She has worked...
'Major repairs' take Carolina weather radar offline
GREER, S.C. — Two of the six primary weather radar sites operated by the National Weather Service in the Carolinas are offline. Through June, the other sites will also go offline as repairs and upgrades are completed at the prior sites. Whenever a weather radar goes offline, neighboring radar...
Fire rips through abandoned education building in Salisbury, firefighters say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A five-alarm ripped through an abandoned building in Salisbury Saturday night, firefighters said. The Churchland Fire Department said it was assisting Rowan units in East Spencer at the old Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on North Long Street just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday. WCNC Charlotte has reached...
Syphilis Cases Rise By 259% In Missouri
According to the latest numbers from Missouri health officials.
2/3 of NC’s counties now colored orange on CDC map with highest COVID-19 levels
A total of 68 counties were in the orange zone in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map updated Thursday night — including every county in the CBS 17 viewing area but four.
charlottemagazine.com
Why Charlotte’s Snow Days Are Probably Gone
At midday on Feb. 26, 2004, snow began to fall in the Charlotte region. It snowed throughout the day, stopped, then picked up again overnight. When it was over, 13.2 inches had fallen at the airport, even more elsewhere—the third-largest snowfall in the city’s history. Work and school were canceled, an anomaly in the pre-COVID era. Drivers bottomed out their cars. The city had to use its four snowplows to try to clear roads throughout the city. It was a mess. Brad Panovich loved every second of it.
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: Mark Meadows Skates on Voter Fraud Charge. Yes, It Stinks
I’m going to take a wild guess here and surmise you haven’t heard about former western North Carolina Congressman and Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows getting a free pass on his voter fraud case. You know, the one where Meadows claimed, for voting purposes, that his primary residence was a rusted mobile home in Macon County.
Technician Online
Pardoned turkeys find a home at NC State
Each year, one lucky turkey is chosen to be pardoned by the president of the United States, meaning they will be far from the table on Thanksgiving. This past Thanksgiving season’s pardoned turkey, Chocolate, and his wingman, Chip, were chosen to be kept at NC State’s Talley Turkey Education Unit after their grand ceremony.
XBB1.5: 'Of all the COVID variants, this one is the most infectious of them all' says NC health experts
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The latest COVID variant is XBB1.5. Where did this thing come from? The family tree started with Omicron in January 2022, which spawned BA4 and BA5 in the summer of 2022. Those two gave way to BQ1 and BQ1.1 in the fall of 2022. Our local...
