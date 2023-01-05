ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

WBTW News13

DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Officials say Meck, Cabarrus counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community spread

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties are showing high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both counties were in the medium range in recent weeks, but have now moved into the high range. The rise in levels is due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with the virus, and new cases reported in the counties.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WCNC

No, sleeping with a potato in your sock will not fight off viruses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of Friday, Mecklenburg County is in the high category when it comes to COVID-19 spread. Flu also remains in the very high category with these illnesses, and with the common colds going around, many are turning to home remedies. Millions on social media are seeing one particular wives tale that suggests putting a potato in your sock overnight will help clear sickness and bring out the toxins in your body.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ

North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
AYDEN, NC
WCNC

'Major repairs' take Carolina weather radar offline

GREER, S.C. — Two of the six primary weather radar sites operated by the National Weather Service in the Carolinas are offline. Through June, the other sites will also go offline as repairs and upgrades are completed at the prior sites. Whenever a weather radar goes offline, neighboring radar...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Why Charlotte’s Snow Days Are Probably Gone

At midday on Feb. 26, 2004, snow began to fall in the Charlotte region. It snowed throughout the day, stopped, then picked up again overnight. When it was over, 13.2 inches had fallen at the airport, even more elsewhere—the third-largest snowfall in the city’s history. Work and school were canceled, an anomaly in the pre-COVID era. Drivers bottomed out their cars. The city had to use its four snowplows to try to clear roads throughout the city. It was a mess. Brad Panovich loved every second of it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Opinion: Mark Meadows Skates on Voter Fraud Charge. Yes, It Stinks

I’m going to take a wild guess here and surmise you haven’t heard about former western North Carolina Congressman and Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows getting a free pass on his voter fraud case. You know, the one where Meadows claimed, for voting purposes, that his primary residence was a rusted mobile home in Macon County.
MACON COUNTY, NC
Technician Online

Pardoned turkeys find a home at NC State

Each year, one lucky turkey is chosen to be pardoned by the president of the United States, meaning they will be far from the table on Thanksgiving. This past Thanksgiving season’s pardoned turkey, Chocolate, and his wingman, Chip, were chosen to be kept at NC State’s Talley Turkey Education Unit after their grand ceremony.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

