Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Man charged with failure to register
A 25-year-old Faribault man faces felony charges for failing to fulfill registration requirements as a predatory offender. According to the complaint, the property manager of Lakeside Apartments notified the Windom Police Department, stating that Allen Vandekieft had been living there for several months. The manager added that Vandekieft was a felon and was not allowed to live there.
