Chris Viehbacher once again sets out to revamp R&D at a major biopharma. The last try led to his ouster

By Sean Dodge Healthcare Equity Analyst, RBC Capital Markets
 5 days ago
Calithera to shut down after failing to revive Takeda assets

Calithera Biosciences won’t make it to the second quarter. After a November warning that it only had enough money to keep the lights on into the second quarter, the biotech’s board determined it was time to shut down. The South San Francisco biotech, which bought two Phase II...
#JPM23 kicks off with an acquisition as Chiesi inks all-cash $1B+ deal for Amryt

As many of the industry’s bigwigs arrive in the Bay Area to hash out deals, Chiesi Farmaceutici is showing up with an all-cash acquisition in the bag. The Italian drug developer said Sunday it is buying rare disease biotech Amryt Pharma for $1.25 billion. Amryt is the maker of four approved rare disease drugs, including some of the most expensive prescriptions on the market.
Alto touts new PhIIa depression data with plans to keep charging forward

SAN FRANCISCO — Private biotech Alto Neuroscience revealed new data Tuesday morning for a psychiatric drug it’s so excited about that a follow-up study is already enrolling. Alto touted open-label Phase IIa results for lead program ALTO-100, in which the biotech examined improvements in a depression symptom rating...
What we're seeing at JPM so far: Upcoming BD moves, pipeline updates and more

SAN FRANCISCO — After two years of Covid-stalled virtual dealmaking, the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference returned as an in-person event on Monday, with plenty of excitement in the air. Attendees crammed into the Westin St. Francis, clogging the hallways with few masks on faces, to listen to pharma and...
Joel Eisenberg

Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending

Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
Qiagen picks up DNA forensics company for $150M

Transforming the US healthcare system will be complex, but an emerging class of tech-enabled providers are poised to support a breakthrough. Learn why the move to value-based care offers a potentially huge market opportunity, despite being in its early stages. Perverse incentives drive soaring cost. The unsustainable nature of US...
AstraZeneca bets up to $1.8B on CinCor and its ex-Roche drug for hypertension

CinCor Pharma’s hypertension drug may have failed a Phase II study, but that doesn’t scare AstraZeneca. The pharma giant is wagering up to $1.8 billion for CinCor and its lead drug baxdrostat, a revived Roche drug licensed in 2019. The total upfront would be $1.3 billion, or a 121% premium on CinCor’s Jan. 6 closing price — an offer that could balloon to $1.8 billion including the contingent value right (CVR), which hinges on the “specified regulatory submission of a baxdrostat product.”
BioNTech buys out AI partner InstaDeep for $440M in bid to become ‘technology company’

Pandemic vaccine star BioNTech is buying out the remainder of its artificial intelligence partner InstaDeep for an initial cash and stock consideration of about £362 million, or $440 million. CEO Ugur Sahin said the acquisition will help “make BioNTech a technology company where AI is seamlessly integrated into all...
Biogen splits R&D executive role, promoting interim head Singhal

After a year without a permanent head of research and development, Biogen said Thursday it is splitting the role between two executives, promoting interim R&D chief Priya Singhal to run development and undertaking a search for a new research leader. Singhal will formally take on the title of executive vice...
AbbVie signs mRNA pact with Anima Biotech for $42M upfront

AbbVie is partnering on mRNA, hoping to develop new medicines with the help of a small biotech’s technology platform, the company announced today. Anima Biotech will receive an upfront payment of $42 million from AbbVie. Another $540 million is on the line in the form of option fees and research and development milestones for the discovery and development of mRNA biology modulators across three targets in oncology and immunology using the company’s Lightning platform. Commercial milestones and tiered royalties could also lead to more payouts for Anima.
Next-gen Covid vaccines: No more quick variant updates and RCTs may be required, CBER leader writes

Gone are the days of Covid-19 vaccine developers promising to quickly shift their mRNA vaccines to target the next variant every three to four months. Now, CBER Director Peter Marks is calling on the Modernas and BioNTech/Pfizers of the world to really start considering to develop a “distinctly improved generation of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines offering longer protection with greater scope.”
Scoop: Rakuten billionaire lines up $70M for photoimmunotherapy

E-commerce billionaire Hiroshi “Mickey” Mikitani has lined up another $70 million for his photoimmunotherapy biotech, a Rakuten Medical spokesperson confirmed to Endpoints News in an email. The Japanese and US biotech, which went under the name Aspyrian Therapeutics until a few years ago, has lined up that amount...

