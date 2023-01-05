Read full article on original website
fireapparatusmagazine.com
2 Erie (PA) Fire Companies to Split $216K in Grant Funding
Two Erie fire companies will split $216,300 in state grant funding for new resources, ErieNewsNow.com reported. The funding includes $146,300 to Brookside Fire Company for self-contained breathing apparatus units, including 19 packs and 18 cylinders and batters, the report said. Perry Hi-Way Hose Company will receive $70,000 for training support,...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown’s Second Emergency Homeless Shelter Opening At Half Capacity
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The second of Jamestown’s emergency “Code Blue” shelters is expected to open on Friday. After a months delay, it’s opening at half capacity and only able to hold up to 10 individuals at a time. This is a first...
wesb.com
BRMC to Reopen Fourth Floor
The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) is set to open the fourth floor on Monday, January 9 which will increase the current occupancy by 31 beds, from 64 to 95 beds. The Pavilion closed operations of the fourth floor in June of 2022 due to the staffing shortages...
wrfalp.com
WNY Land Conservancy Purchase 185 Acre Forest in Cattaraugus County
The Western New York Land Conservancy has announced that it has officially purchased a 185-acre forest in Cattaraugus County. The forest, named the Janet Gallogly Allegany Wildlands, is located near Allegany State Park. It is home to a rich diversity of plants and animals. Although it is not yet open...
Erie consignment store getting second life with new owner
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For six years, they were business neighbors. Sherry Dellecurti’s shop, “Lake Life,” featured art and beach-themed products, a motif that tapped into the near lakefront and tourist-prone thoroughfare that is West Eighth Street. Claudine Thiem sold furniture and decor on consignment, a theme that tapped into dreams and ideals. After nearly 12 years […]
wnynewsnow.com
Residents Frustrated With Prolonged Property Neglect Before Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those living along a stretch of Fairmount Avenue are expressing frustrations with prolonged property neglect, which one neighbors believes likely led to a weekend residential fire. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 343 Fairmount Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Saturday for a...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Chautauqua County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Jan. 6 in Chautauqua County, New York. The 48-year-old Brockport, New York, man was crossing Route 60 in Fredonia, New York, when he was struck at about 6 p.m. The accident happened south of Vineyard Drive. The driver, a 64-year-old Cassadaga, New […]
erienewsnow.com
New York Developer Plans to Buy Avalon Hotel
A New York developer is hoping to move forward with plans to purchase the Avalon Hotel. The company GoodHomesCo LLC wants to buy the hotel and convert it into an apartment complex. Lawyer Michael Agresti, who represents the company, met with Erie City Council this week, to provide an update...
Penn
Highest-paying management jobs in Erie
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Erie, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Massive Firearms Show Returns To Western New York
The new year is here and if you are looking to learn more about how to get a pistol permit or hear about new innovations in the firearms industry, there is a show that you will want to visit this weekend. New York State is changing the laws and regulations...
erienewsnow.com
Burger King Classic Brings in New Customers for Local Businesses
The 39th annual Burger King Classic, which brings in some of the best high school basketball teams from across the country, concluded tonight. The tournament brought in dozens of players, all of whom needed to be fed, housed, and entertained while in Erie. "They went over [to Splash Lagoon], and...
wrfalp.com
Brockport Man Dies in Car-Pedestrian Accident in Fredonia
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year old Richard Lorek was struck by a car driven by 64-year old Polly Gambino of Cassadaga when he tried to cross Route 60 on foot. Lorek was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital where he died. No charges are expected at this time.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Local Business Loses Out on Over $7,300 From Bounced Check
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Local Business Loses Out on Over $7,300 From Bounced Check. According to Corry-based State Police, a known subject purchased a plow by check for $7,389.26 from a business on State Highway 8 in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County.
explore venango
Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
wesb.com
Williams Street Fire
A House fire was reported on Williams Street in Bradford late Friday night. According to a Braford Facebook Group, no one was injured. There was no further information available at press time.
Body found in North East, police investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found in North East this morning. Police presence could be seen at the North East Moose Family Center Sunday. Police at the scene said that the body of a 54-year-old man from Ripley, New York, was found inside of a truck deep in the woods behind the Moose […]
How much do eggs cost in Erie?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Egg prices soared to close out 2022 — a terribly-timed price spike for bakers and brunchers alike who enjoy overfeeding their families during the holidays. Residents in Erie are not insulated from those price hikes. The cause of the increase in price is at least two-fold: Inflation has raised the price of feed, […]
Police identify body found in Edinboro Lake
Authorities continue to investigate after finding the body of a woman in Edinboro Lake. According to the Erie County Coroner, the body of a woman in her 40s was found in the water in Edinboro Lake off of Route 99 in Edinboro, Erie County around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Pennsylvania State Police have identified […]
Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening
Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40s was found dead in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
Erie teen found guilty of firing at 17 people at child’s birthday party
An Erie teen is being sentenced after a judge found him guilty on all charges during a three-day trial. Sean Knox Jr., 18, is found guilty on all charges, including attempted homicide and 17 counts of recklessly endangering another person. Knox opened fire on 17 people, including four young children and a baby, at a […]
