Ripley, NY

2 Erie (PA) Fire Companies to Split $216K in Grant Funding

Two Erie fire companies will split $216,300 in state grant funding for new resources, ErieNewsNow.com reported. The funding includes $146,300 to Brookside Fire Company for self-contained breathing apparatus units, including 19 packs and 18 cylinders and batters, the report said. Perry Hi-Way Hose Company will receive $70,000 for training support,...
ERIE, PA
BRMC to Reopen Fourth Floor

The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) is set to open the fourth floor on Monday, January 9 which will increase the current occupancy by 31 beds, from 64 to 95 beds. The Pavilion closed operations of the fourth floor in June of 2022 due to the staffing shortages...
BRADFORD, PA
Erie consignment store getting second life with new owner

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For six years, they were business neighbors. Sherry Dellecurti’s shop, “Lake Life,” featured art and beach-themed products, a motif that tapped into the near lakefront and tourist-prone thoroughfare that is West Eighth Street. Claudine Thiem sold furniture and decor on consignment, a theme that tapped into dreams and ideals. After nearly 12 years […]
ERIE, PA
Residents Frustrated With Prolonged Property Neglect Before Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those living along a stretch of Fairmount Avenue are expressing frustrations with prolonged property neglect, which one neighbors believes likely led to a weekend residential fire. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 343 Fairmount Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Saturday for a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
New York Developer Plans to Buy Avalon Hotel

A New York developer is hoping to move forward with plans to purchase the Avalon Hotel. The company GoodHomesCo LLC wants to buy the hotel and convert it into an apartment complex. Lawyer Michael Agresti, who represents the company, met with Erie City Council this week, to provide an update...
ERIE, PA
Highest-paying management jobs in Erie

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Erie, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ERIE, PA
Burger King Classic Brings in New Customers for Local Businesses

The 39th annual Burger King Classic, which brings in some of the best high school basketball teams from across the country, concluded tonight. The tournament brought in dozens of players, all of whom needed to be fed, housed, and entertained while in Erie. "They went over [to Splash Lagoon], and...
ERIE, PA
Brockport Man Dies in Car-Pedestrian Accident in Fredonia

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year old Richard Lorek was struck by a car driven by 64-year old Polly Gambino of Cassadaga when he tried to cross Route 60 on foot. Lorek was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital where he died. No charges are expected at this time.
FREDONIA, NY
Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Williams Street Fire

A House fire was reported on Williams Street in Bradford late Friday night. According to a Braford Facebook Group, no one was injured. There was no further information available at press time.
BRADFORD, PA
Body found in North East, police investigating

Police are investigating after a body was found in North East this morning. Police presence could be seen at the North East Moose Family Center Sunday. Police at the scene said that the body of a 54-year-old man from Ripley, New York, was found inside of a truck deep in the woods behind the Moose […]
RIPLEY, NY
How much do eggs cost in Erie?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Egg prices soared to close out 2022 — a terribly-timed price spike for bakers and brunchers alike who enjoy overfeeding their families during the holidays. Residents in Erie are not insulated from those price hikes. The cause of the increase in price is at least two-fold: Inflation has raised the price of feed, […]
ERIE, PA
Police identify body found in Edinboro Lake

Authorities continue to investigate after finding the body of a woman in Edinboro Lake. According to the Erie County Coroner, the body of a woman in her 40s was found in the water in Edinboro Lake off of Route 99 in Edinboro, Erie County around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Pennsylvania State Police have identified […]
EDINBORO, PA
