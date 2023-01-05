ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Polish Boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, OH

Who Has The Best Polish boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, Ohio?. If you're a fan of good food, you should head to Little Polish Diner in Cleveland, Ohio. This spot offers home-cooked food for reasonable prices. There's a good atmosphere here, and the staff is friendly. The Little Polish Diner is also great for getting your fill of pierogis. These dumplings are made from noodle dough filled with potatoes and onions. You can choose from a variety of fillings and flavors. They also have fruit-filled pastries. Besides pierogis, the diner serves a variety of sandwiches. One of them is the Polish Boy. It's a classic Cleveland sandwich that's been praised by many chefs.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in Cleveland

If you're in Cleveland, you should visit these local joints. If you're looking for a bite to eat in the Civic Center District, you should consider grabbing a cheesesteak at this restaurant. Get their original cheesesteak, which comes with steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, green peppers, white American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes. If you want more meat and cheese, check out the bacon 4 cheese steak; in addition to steak and white American cheese, this sandwich comes with bacon, swiss cheese, provolone, and cheddar cheese. They also offer a pizza-inspired cheesesteak with steak, pepperoni, grilled onions, green peppers, provolone, pizza sauce, Italian seasoning, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes, and they have a great chicken Philly.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland’ author plans 2 presentations

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bette Lou Higgins has a couple of engaging presentations lined up regarding her book, “Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland.”. Higgins will guide a storytelling program at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. She bills the historical program as a “quick and delicious trip back to the past,” offering a sense of what it was like to sit in the Vogue room at the Hollenden Hotel to hear Dean Martin, or to catch Alpine Village owner Herman Pirchner deliver 55 beer mugs to customers at one time in the 1950s.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Sporting events expected to rake in millions for City of Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Ahnna Bergant is 6-feet tall and, at 13 years old, she usually has a height advantage over just about everybody. She’s playing with a higher level of competition. The eighth grader is playing with high school players for her tournament team. Her Rock City Club team will be playing in the Rock N' Rumble tournament at the Huntington Convention Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: Man shoots woman, dog, then himself at home

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot, and a 28-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened at...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
LAKEWOOD, OH
PLANetizen

Study: Cuyahoga County Suburbs Ready for TOD

RTA Rapid Transit provides service to Cuyahoga County on four rail lines and three bus rapid transit lines. | upungato / RTA train. “New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD,” reports Steven Litt for Cleveland.com.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
The Center Square

Ohio’s top cities rank poorly in places to find a job

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s five major cities all rank in the bottom half of best places around the United States to find a job, according to a recently released study. WalletHub, a personal finance website, compared 180 cities across the country using 32 key metrics, including job opportunities, employment growth and monthly average starting salary, to determine the best cities to find employment. "All five Ohio cities included in...
OHIO STATE
CarBuzz.com

Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership

A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH

