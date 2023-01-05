Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
From Cleveland Chili to Cincinnati Kielbasa: A Tour of Ohio's Tasty TreatsOhio State
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Polish Boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, OH
Who Has The Best Polish boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, Ohio?. If you're a fan of good food, you should head to Little Polish Diner in Cleveland, Ohio. This spot offers home-cooked food for reasonable prices. There's a good atmosphere here, and the staff is friendly. The Little Polish Diner is also great for getting your fill of pierogis. These dumplings are made from noodle dough filled with potatoes and onions. You can choose from a variety of fillings and flavors. They also have fruit-filled pastries. Besides pierogis, the diner serves a variety of sandwiches. One of them is the Polish Boy. It's a classic Cleveland sandwich that's been praised by many chefs.
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in Cleveland
If you're in Cleveland, you should visit these local joints. If you're looking for a bite to eat in the Civic Center District, you should consider grabbing a cheesesteak at this restaurant. Get their original cheesesteak, which comes with steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, green peppers, white American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes. If you want more meat and cheese, check out the bacon 4 cheese steak; in addition to steak and white American cheese, this sandwich comes with bacon, swiss cheese, provolone, and cheddar cheese. They also offer a pizza-inspired cheesesteak with steak, pepperoni, grilled onions, green peppers, provolone, pizza sauce, Italian seasoning, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes, and they have a great chicken Philly.
Lakewood sweet shop closing right after Valentine’s Day
A beloved local sweet shop is soon closing its doors.
‘Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland’ author plans 2 presentations
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bette Lou Higgins has a couple of engaging presentations lined up regarding her book, “Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland.”. Higgins will guide a storytelling program at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. She bills the historical program as a “quick and delicious trip back to the past,” offering a sense of what it was like to sit in the Vogue room at the Hollenden Hotel to hear Dean Martin, or to catch Alpine Village owner Herman Pirchner deliver 55 beer mugs to customers at one time in the 1950s.
First Look: Boom's Pizza, Opening in Lakewood on Jan. 24th
The new pizzeria comes from Ben Bebenroth of Spice Hospitality
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
spectrumnews1.com
Sporting events expected to rake in millions for City of Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Ahnna Bergant is 6-feet tall and, at 13 years old, she usually has a height advantage over just about everybody. She’s playing with a higher level of competition. The eighth grader is playing with high school players for her tournament team. Her Rock City Club team will be playing in the Rock N' Rumble tournament at the Huntington Convention Center.
Cleveland Police: Man shoots woman, dog, then himself at home
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot, and a 28-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened at...
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
List names CLE spot one of 22 best new restaurants in U.S. in 2022
A new restaurant in Cleveland has been named one of the best in the United States in 2022.
PLANetizen
Study: Cuyahoga County Suburbs Ready for TOD
RTA Rapid Transit provides service to Cuyahoga County on four rail lines and three bus rapid transit lines. | upungato / RTA train. “New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD,” reports Steven Litt for Cleveland.com.
Restaurants, bars profiting from first week of sports betting, while others wait
The first week of sports betting in Ohio is almost in the books. This weekend fans continued packing bars and restaurants to place bets.
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
These 8 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in December
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Eight Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in December, including a $2.5 million home in Westlake. Westlake had a flurry of activity in December, with half of the homes sold for more than $1 million in the county being sold in the city.
Ohio’s top cities rank poorly in places to find a job
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s five major cities all rank in the bottom half of best places around the United States to find a job, according to a recently released study. WalletHub, a personal finance website, compared 180 cities across the country using 32 key metrics, including job opportunities, employment growth and monthly average starting salary, to determine the best cities to find employment. "All five Ohio cities included in...
Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership
A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
Andrew is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
