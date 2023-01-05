Read full article on original website
Sherrill Jean Groce Shore
Sherrill Jean Groce Shore, 86, of Statesville, N.C., passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on January 6, 2023. She was born in Surry County on March 17, 1936, to the late Henry Hughes “Tuck” Groce and Merlie Naomi Bryant Groce. Sherrill graduated from...
Naomi Adeline Wooten
Naomi Adeline Wooten, 103, of Iredell County, N.C., passed away on January 2, 2023, at Autumn Care of Statesville. Naomi was born on September 29, 1919, to James Monroe Wooten and Marsha White Wooten. Naomi was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Claude Wooten; one...
Doris Grohman Robinette
Doris Grohman Robinette, 85, of Statesville, N.C., passed away January 7, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House after an extended illness. She was born April 21, 1937, in Mecklenburg County to the late Theodore Keziah and Lucille Biggers Keziah. She worked in the cosmetic industry and was a member of Stony...
Keith Brian Nance
Keith Brian Nance, 57, of Troutman, N.C., passed away, January 8, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Keith was born May 6, 1965, in Iredell County and is the son of the late Robert Lewis Nance and Annie Bell Nance, who survives. He was a graduate of South Iredell High School and on April 14, 1984, he married Wanda Turner Nance. He was a truck driver for Conway Freight/ Expo and on the side he also helped All American Concrete. He loved his family, fishing and taking the long way home.
Joseph Paul Borek
Joseph Paul Borek, 84, of Statesville, N.C., died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Gordon Hospice House. He was born in Providence County, R.I., to the late Paul Borek and Ora Labelle Borek. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Prata. Joseph served his country in the...
Margaret Christie Goodrum
Margaret Christie Goodrum, 101, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. She was born on September 28, 1921, to the late Thomas Vestie and Mary Graham Christie. A lifelong resident of Mooresville, N.C., Margaret was the eldest of five siblings, Eugene Christie, the late Thelma Caldwell, Elizabeth Lowrance, and Douglas Christie.
ICSO Felony Arrests: December 31 – January 5
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Mercedes Leigh Jenkins, 33, of Loray Lane, Statesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance in a local jail, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and a misdemeanor drug offense. ♦ Maurice Antoine Johnson, 40, of Eastside...
Elite Status: Statesville Fire Department earns Class 1 ISO Rating
The Statesville Fire Department has earned a Class 1 ISO Rating, elevating the department to the ranks of elite fire service agencies across the state and nation. N.C. Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey recognized the SFD for achieving this designation, which he said represented the “pinnacle” of the profession, during Monday night’s Statesville City Council meeting.
A Heart for Service: Long-time hospital volunteer hangs up vest
For 14 years, Olin B. Isenhour worked as a dedicated member of Iredell Health System’s volunteer auxiliary, accruing over 2,600 hours as a volunteer during that time. Although Isenhour loves helping others throughout the hospital, he recently decided it was finally time to hang up his volunteer vest. His last day as an Iredell volunteer was Thursday.
EnergyUnited donates $10,000 to Advocacy Center of Davie County
The EnergyUnited Foundation recently donated $10,000 to the Advocacy Center of Davie County, a faith-based nonprofit organization focused on providing temporary assistance to qualifying Davie County residents in times of crisis. The Advocacy Center of Davie County will use this grant to assist qualified individuals and households in their efforts...
Sheriff: Suspect charged with armed robbery, felony assault following ICSO investigation
A Statesville man faces armed robbery and felony assault charges following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Daniel Scott Miller Jr., 18, of Sparrow Lane, Statesville, in a news release Monday. On Saturday, December 31, ICSO deputies were dispatched to...
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000 to $3,000 Signing Bonus)
POLICE OFFICER – $2000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR/DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) SUMMER INTERN – PLANNING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT. Location: PLANNING DEPARTMENT. HOURLY RATE RANGE: $11.42-$15.02. CLOSING DATE: 1/20/2023. VACANCIES: 2. STAFF ATTORNEY – $2000 SIGNING BONUS. Location: LEGAL DEPARTMENT. Grade: RE75.
Statesville Branch NAACP installs new officers, approves goals for 2023
Newly elected officers and executive committee members of the Statesville Branch NAACP were sworn in Sunday afternoon during the civil rights organization’s monthly meeting. Officers for 2023-2024 are President Todd Scott, First Vice President Leon Ijames, Second Vice President Doug Hendrix, Secretary Debra Turner Bailey, Assistant Secretary Marlene Scott, Treasurer Dorothy Woodard and Assistant Treasurer Lena Grady.
Cornerstone Christian Academy archery team turns in stellar performance at state championship
The Cornerstone Christian Academy archery team competed in the N.C. State Championship in Reidsville on Saturday. Seventeen archers from the Statesville school finished in the top three in their respective categories, and four team members claimed state championships. Many of these students qualified for the national tournament, which will be...
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015080-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. PARAMEDIC (SPECIALITY SERVICES) EMT (SPECIALITY SERVICES) DEPUTY SHERIFF (CIVIL DIVISION) TRANSIT DRIVER I NON-CDL (FULL TIME) RECREATION PROG SPECIALIST (YOUTH & OUTDOOR) Position: 655309. Code: 60015166-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Location: PARKS & RECREATION. Posting End Date: 01/15/2023. Salary: $40,795.19-$62,392.64. $2,500 New Hire Sign...
Number of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Iredell County; death toll also increases
The Iredell County Health Department reported 435 new laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the past week, marking the sixth consecutive week that the number of new cases has increased over the previous week. There have been a total of 59,951 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iredell County since the...
