Keith Brian Nance, 57, of Troutman, N.C., passed away, January 8, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Keith was born May 6, 1965, in Iredell County and is the son of the late Robert Lewis Nance and Annie Bell Nance, who survives. He was a graduate of South Iredell High School and on April 14, 1984, he married Wanda Turner Nance. He was a truck driver for Conway Freight/ Expo and on the side he also helped All American Concrete. He loved his family, fishing and taking the long way home.

TROUTMAN, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO