COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland opened the second half on a 14-0 run and would hold on for an 80-73 victory over Ohio State on Sunday afternoon in the XFINITY Center. The Buckeyes fall for the second time this week and are now 10-5 on the year and 2-2 in Big Ten play. Maryland is now 11-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO