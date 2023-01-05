Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Win Season Opener in Front of Sold Out Covelli Crowd
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 19 Ohio State women’s gymnastics team opened its 2023 season with a win in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,596 at the Covelli Center on Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes earned a final score of 196.775 to defeat No. 11 Kentucky (196.575), No. 25 Arizona (194.950) and Greenville (181.425).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Pair Earn Second-Place Finishes in Edinboro Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes earned a pair of second-place finishes at the 2023 Edinboro-Bobby Kaufman Memorial Open Sunday at McComb Fieldhouse in Edinboro, Pennsylvania. Redshirt freshmen Andre Gonzales (125) and Mike Misita (HWT) both advanced to the championship matches in their respective brackets before suffering losses in the title bouts.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Largest Second-Half Comeback in Program History Improves OSU’s Start to 17-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 3/3 Ohio State Buckeyes (17-0, 6-0 B1G) beat RV/RV Illinois (14-3, 4-2 B1G) on Sunday at home by an 87-81 margin thanks to the biggest second-half comeback in program history. The teams went back and forth for the first 10 minutes and were tied...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Big Run Sinks Buckeyes at Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland opened the second half on a 14-0 run and would hold on for an 80-73 victory over Ohio State on Sunday afternoon in the XFINITY Center. The Buckeyes fall for the second time this week and are now 10-5 on the year and 2-2 in Big Ten play. Maryland is now 11-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts Illinois for Sunday Matinee
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 3/3 Ohio State women’s basketball team (16-0, 5-0 B1G) hosts RV/RV Illinois (14-2, 4-1 B1G) on Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET matinee. The game will be broadcast live on B1G+. Sunday is youth day, featuring a halftime scrimmage and a free post-game...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Off to a Strong Start in the Classroom
COLUMBUS, Ohio – While the 2023 season is quickly approaching, the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team is already showing signs of a successful year with its performance in the classroom last fall. In true Buckeye fashion, the men’s lacrosse team attacked the fall semester with relentless effort and...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Opens 2023 Season With Quad Meet vs. Arizona, Greenville and Kentucky
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s gymnastics team is set to begin its 2023 campaign this weekend in Columbus. The Buckeyes welcome Arizona, Greenville and Kentucky this Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Covelli Center. The meet will be streamed live on B1G+ (subscription required). MEET THEMES...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Back on the Road Sunday at Maryland
XFINITY Center – College Park, Md. TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State looks to get back on track this...
