businessobserverfl.com
Transactions: Jan. 3-9
Seller: Main Street Residential River Gardens II LLC. Buyer: Tampa Causeway Blvd LLC, HR Subsidiary 1 LLC, and LEXICO2 LLC. Buyer: Refresh Church Inc. Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. Address: Wesley Chapel. Property Type: Residential land. Price: $2,184,000. Pinellas. Buyer: Water Castle Florida LLC. Seller: Catalina Marketing Corp.
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Beachfront Retreat was Specifically Designed to Relax and Reconnect with a 5 Star Experience in Saint Pete Beach, Florida is Asking for $8.5 Million
1103 Gulf Way Home in Saint Pete Beach, Florida for Sale. 1103 Gulf Way, Saint Pete Beach, Florida is the ultimate beachfront retreat with the interior spaces are generous, the outdoor spaces are tremendous and the surrounding area creates a perfect place for Fun with Family and Friends. This Home in Saint Pete Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1103 Gulf Way, please contact Melinda Pletcher (Phone: 727-455-6633) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Longboat Observer
Five Sarasota news stories to watch in 2023
Eventful in its own right, the year 2022 also set the stage for news in Sarasota in 2023. Among significant developments in the year prior were the start of restoration of the Bobby Jones Golf Course, completion of the roundabout at Gulfstream Avenue and U.S. 41, the opening of the first phase of The Bay, the launch of the Bay Runner trolley and the approval of comprehensive plan amendments designed to incentivize workforce and attainable housing.
businessobserverfl.com
Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences
New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
Tampa family forced to live in filthy conditions after sewage floods apartment
A mother and her three young children were forced to live in filthy conditions for much of the last year. They made a call for action to Jackie Callaway after raw sewage flooded their apartment.
sarasotamagazine.com
How Bad Is Red Tide at Our Beaches?
We wish we had only good news to report, but it looks like this weekend’s forecast has some red tide in store. While the holidays gave us a break from red tide, the recent warm weather may have brought the harmful algal bloom back to our beaches. Reports of dead fish and malodorous winds have been reported in many spots along the coast of Southwest Florida.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Family devastated after fire destroys their Pasco County home
The McGarry family has been living out of a hotel for almost a week after their home on Domino Drive in Holiday burned down just four days into the new year.
Longboat Observer
Manatee School District introduces new deputy superintendent of business services
The School District of Manatee County has a new deputy superintendent of business services. Rachel Sellers, who has been an audit supervisor for the Florida auditor general since 2017, will start as the deputy superintendent of business services Jan. 9. "We are extremely fortunate to find someone with the knowledge,...
The Gathering Place closing in Fort Myers
The Gathering Place is closing at the end of January after the owner says their rent is going up by 400 percent.
businessobserverfl.com
Airport terminal’s famous flamingo gets a name
A giant flamingo featured in an eye-catching Tampa International Airport sculpture, titled Home, now has a name: Phoebe. The dramatic artwork was created by Matthew Mazzotta and graces the entry area of TIA’s terminal, with the flamingo’s neck and head appearing to descend from the ceiling. In December, the airport held a Name the Flamingo contest that drew more than 65,000 entries, with a prize package consisting of four round-trip tickets from Silver Airways and a Busch Gardens VIP experience that includes four single-day admission tickets, four all-day dining passes, four Quick Queue Unlimited passes and preferred parking.
fox13news.com
Residents of a Sarasota condo community not eligible for county help to remove Hurricane Ian debris
SARASOTA, Fla. - A group of Sarasota retirees are fed up with piles of debris from Hurricane Ian that have been sitting outside their homes for months. Lori Melton keeps her dog close whenever she steps outside. "My poor little dog I can’t walk her by here at night. It’s...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL
Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying management jobs in North Port
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
stpeterising.com
With renovations underway, The Vinoy will drop Renaissance flag, rebrand as Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel
The Vinoy St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club last month unveiled its completely redesigned Palm Court Ballroom and Vinoy Grand Ballroom. The upgrades are part of an ambitious renovation plan, announced last fall, that also includes the downtown resort’s veranda, porte cochère, main lobby, guest rooms, spa, and restaurants.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota city leaders side with Bath & Racquet redeveloper in appeal
After two years and several changes in proposals, the Sarasota Planning Board in November finally approved a site plan and rezoning to redevelop the Sarasota Bath & Racquet Club off South Tamiami Trail. Shuttered since 2020, developer Sarasota Springs LLC is planning to rebuild the club with tennis and pickleball...
hernandosun.com
Florida agency warns venue over Drag Queen show
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has warned a Clearwater theater that hosting a holiday show featuring drag performers has put its license to operate in Florida at risk. In December, the Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc. theater venue hosted a performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” produced by...
Longboat Observer
Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch
Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
