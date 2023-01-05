ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Transactions: Jan. 3-9

Seller: Main Street Residential River Gardens II LLC. Buyer: Tampa Causeway Blvd LLC, HR Subsidiary 1 LLC, and LEXICO2 LLC. Buyer: Refresh Church Inc. Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. Address: Wesley Chapel. Property Type: Residential land. Price: $2,184,000. Pinellas. Buyer: Water Castle Florida LLC. Seller: Catalina Marketing Corp.
One of A Kind Beachfront Retreat was Specifically Designed to Relax and Reconnect with a 5 Star Experience in Saint Pete Beach, Florida is Asking for $8.5 Million

1103 Gulf Way Home in Saint Pete Beach, Florida for Sale. 1103 Gulf Way, Saint Pete Beach, Florida is the ultimate beachfront retreat with the interior spaces are generous, the outdoor spaces are tremendous and the surrounding area creates a perfect place for Fun with Family and Friends. This Home in Saint Pete Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1103 Gulf Way, please contact Melinda Pletcher (Phone: 727-455-6633) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Longboat Observer

Five Sarasota news stories to watch in 2023

Eventful in its own right, the year 2022 also set the stage for news in Sarasota in 2023. Among significant developments in the year prior were the start of restoration of the Bobby Jones Golf Course, completion of the roundabout at Gulfstream Avenue and U.S. 41, the opening of the first phase of The Bay, the launch of the Bay Runner trolley and the approval of comprehensive plan amendments designed to incentivize workforce and attainable housing.
Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences

New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
How Bad Is Red Tide at Our Beaches?

We wish we had only good news to report, but it looks like this weekend’s forecast has some red tide in store. While the holidays gave us a break from red tide, the recent warm weather may have brought the harmful algal bloom back to our beaches. Reports of dead fish and malodorous winds have been reported in many spots along the coast of Southwest Florida.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Airport terminal’s famous flamingo gets a name

A giant flamingo featured in an eye-catching Tampa International Airport sculpture, titled Home, now has a name: Phoebe. The dramatic artwork was created by Matthew Mazzotta and graces the entry area of TIA’s terminal, with the flamingo’s neck and head appearing to descend from the ceiling. In December, the airport held a Name the Flamingo contest that drew more than 65,000 entries, with a prize package consisting of four round-trip tickets from Silver Airways and a Busch Gardens VIP experience that includes four single-day admission tickets, four all-day dining passes, four Quick Queue Unlimited passes and preferred parking.
The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL

Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
Highest-paying management jobs in North Port

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Sarasota city leaders side with Bath & Racquet redeveloper in appeal

After two years and several changes in proposals, the Sarasota Planning Board in November finally approved a site plan and rezoning to redevelop the Sarasota Bath & Racquet Club off South Tamiami Trail. Shuttered since 2020, developer Sarasota Springs LLC is planning to rebuild the club with tennis and pickleball...
Florida agency warns venue over Drag Queen show

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has warned a Clearwater theater that hosting a holiday show featuring drag performers has put its license to operate in Florida at risk. In December, the Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc. theater venue hosted a performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” produced by...
Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch

Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
