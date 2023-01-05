ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Community Impact Houston

League City City Council to discuss waste agreement, water facilities agreement, potential litigation at Jan. 10 meeting

League City City Council will discuss various agreements, as well as potential litigation on Jan. 10. (Courtesy city of League City) The League City City Council will discuss extending its agreement with Keep Pearland Beautiful, authorizing a water facilities financing agreement and potential litigation during its regular meeting on Jan. 10.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

HeBrews Coffee Co. opening new location in The Woodlands

HeBrews Coffee Co. will be opening its second permanent location in The Woodlands. (Courtesy HeBrews Coffee Co.) Magnolia coffee shop HeBrews Coffee Company is planning to open a new location in The Woodlands in April. This will be the company's second physical location in addition to the Magnolia one and a mobile cafe. The new location will be just off I-45 at 26403 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring. In addition to a large cafe area, it has three conference rooms, a loft area, an Airbnb, an outdoor toddler play area, a dog park and a drive-thru. 832-642-0786. www.hebrewslocalcoffee.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas-based vitamin and supplement retailer opens new location in League City

Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More offers vitamins and opened a new location in League City on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More opened its first Houston-area location at 831 W. Main St., League City, on Dec. 26, according to location manager Aaron Rodriguez. The store offers vitamins and fitness supplements. The Texas-based retailer has over 20 locations across Central and South Texas. 281-724-1911. www.rocksdiscountvitamins.com/
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Live Hydration Spa celebrates grand opening in Vintage Park

Live Hydration Spa celebrated a Dec. 2 grand opening for its new location in Vintage Park. (Courtesy Live Hydration Spa) Live Hydration Spa celebrated a Dec. 2 grand opening for its new location in Vintage Park. Located at 130 Vintage Park Blvd., Ste. D, Houston, Live Hydration Spa offers IV treatments consisting of hydrating fluid and a blend of vitamins, amino acids and minerals designed to help shorten recovery time after an injury or a competition, and to help support increased athletic ability. 832-476-7837. www.livehydrationspa.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jeremiah's Italian Ice opening new location this spring in Harper's Preserve

Jeremiah's Italian Ice is being constructed off of Hwy. 242 in Harper's Preserve. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Jeremiah's Italian Ice will be opening a new location at 10463 Hwy. 242 in Conroe this spring. The dessert shop offers 40 different flavors of Italian ice as well as soft serve ice cream and gelati, which combines soft serve with Italian Ice in layers. www.jeremiahsice.com.
CONROE, TX
KHOU

Man rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, officials say

HOUSTON — Flash flooding might be to blame after a man was rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, according to the Houston Fire Department. The man had to be rescued around 3 a.m. Sunday under the Smith St. bridge near Franklin St. Details are limited, but we're told the...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Sixty Vines Wine & Dine to open late January on Market Street

Sixty Vines provides 50 wines from kegs. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Sixty Vines Wine & Dine is expected to open by Jan. 31 on Market Street in The Woodlands. The wine bar and restaurant will offer a variety of 50 different wines available from wooden kegs to mimic the vineyard tasting experience. The restaurant is located at 9595 Six Pines Drive, Ste. 900, The Woodlands. www.sixtyvines.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
