HeBrews Coffee Co. will be opening its second permanent location in The Woodlands. (Courtesy HeBrews Coffee Co.) Magnolia coffee shop HeBrews Coffee Company is planning to open a new location in The Woodlands in April. This will be the company's second physical location in addition to the Magnolia one and a mobile cafe. The new location will be just off I-45 at 26403 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring. In addition to a large cafe area, it has three conference rooms, a loft area, an Airbnb, an outdoor toddler play area, a dog park and a drive-thru. 832-642-0786. www.hebrewslocalcoffee.com.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO