Houston City Council to vote on over $1.8M in improvements to neighborhood parks
At a Jan. 11 Houston City Council meeting, council members will vote in chambers at City Hall on whether to provide additional funding for the improvements of neighborhood parks. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) At the weekly Houston City Council meeting set to take place Jan. 11, council members will vote on...
Owen Park, Westside Recreation Center opens Jan. 23 in Conroe
Owen Park will open Jan. 23 in Conroe. (Courtesy Conroe Department of Parks and Recreation) The city of Conroe announced Jan. 5 the soft opening of Owen Park and the Westside Recreation Center will be Jan. 23. According to previous reporting, the city bought the property for $2.5 million in...
League City City Council to discuss waste agreement, water facilities agreement, potential litigation at Jan. 10 meeting
League City City Council will discuss various agreements, as well as potential litigation on Jan. 10. (Courtesy city of League City) The League City City Council will discuss extending its agreement with Keep Pearland Beautiful, authorizing a water facilities financing agreement and potential litigation during its regular meeting on Jan. 10.
See what new road projects Harris County Precinct 3 has planned for Cy-Fair in 2023
Redistricting brought many changes for Harris County precincts 3 and 4 in 2022. Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey said 80% of his jurisdiction—which includes more than 6,500 miles of roads—is new territory. Throughout the year, Precinct 3 leadership took on several projects planned by the previous Precinct 4...
Oak Ridge North discusses water, sewer rate increases after $68k budget deficit
The rate increases come after a budget deficit of $68,000 in the last budget cycle. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Oak Ridge North City Council discussed plans to increase the water and sewer rates for residential and commercial users within the city for the first time since 2015. Jeffrey Bishop, client...
HeBrews Coffee Co. opening new location in The Woodlands
HeBrews Coffee Co. will be opening its second permanent location in The Woodlands. (Courtesy HeBrews Coffee Co.) Magnolia coffee shop HeBrews Coffee Company is planning to open a new location in The Woodlands in April. This will be the company's second physical location in addition to the Magnolia one and a mobile cafe. The new location will be just off I-45 at 26403 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring. In addition to a large cafe area, it has three conference rooms, a loft area, an Airbnb, an outdoor toddler play area, a dog park and a drive-thru. 832-642-0786. www.hebrewslocalcoffee.com.
Texas-based vitamin and supplement retailer opens new location in League City
Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More offers vitamins and opened a new location in League City on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More opened its first Houston-area location at 831 W. Main St., League City, on Dec. 26, according to location manager Aaron Rodriguez. The store offers vitamins and fitness supplements. The Texas-based retailer has over 20 locations across Central and South Texas. 281-724-1911. www.rocksdiscountvitamins.com/
Investment group interested in developing Exxon property in Friendswood
Hines is under contract to develop the property located between the Wilderness Trails and Creekwood Estates subdivisions. (Courtesy city of Friendswood) New life as a residential development could be in the future for an Exxon property sitting vacant in Friendswood. Hines, a multinational real estate investment group, is under contract...
Memorial Park to celebrate opening of new land bridge with picnic event
Part of the Memorial Park Master Plan, the prairie land over the bridge provides a safe crossing between the park's northern and southern sections for park users as well as wildlife. (Courtesy Nelson Byrd) More than two years after construction began on a land bridge and prairie project in Memorial...
Live Hydration Spa celebrates grand opening in Vintage Park
Live Hydration Spa celebrated a Dec. 2 grand opening for its new location in Vintage Park. (Courtesy Live Hydration Spa) Live Hydration Spa celebrated a Dec. 2 grand opening for its new location in Vintage Park. Located at 130 Vintage Park Blvd., Ste. D, Houston, Live Hydration Spa offers IV treatments consisting of hydrating fluid and a blend of vitamins, amino acids and minerals designed to help shorten recovery time after an injury or a competition, and to help support increased athletic ability. 832-476-7837. www.livehydrationspa.com.
Rare moment caught on ABC13's tower cam when lightning appears to strike building in Greenway Plaza
ABC13's tower camera captured electrifying lightning zip across Houston's night sky and appearing to strike a high-rise building in Greenway Plaza.
virtualbx.com
Sugar Land: Dhanani Private Equity Group Buys 50-Acres for Mixed-Use Project
Sugar Land (Fort Bend County ): Dhanani Private Equity Group has thrown it’s hat into the mixed-use development ring with purchase of a 50-acre tract next to the concert and live performance venue “Smart Financial Centre.”. Houston-based Dhanani Private Equity Group has purchased the property in a $28...
Pearland City Council prepares to call drainage bond election for May
The Pearland City Council moved forward with plans to call a drainage bond election on May 6 at a Jan. 9, 2023, meeting. (Community Impact file photo) The Pearland City Council will move forward with finalizing plans to call a drainage bond to be placed on ballots May 6. The...
Jeremiah's Italian Ice opening new location this spring in Harper's Preserve
Jeremiah's Italian Ice is being constructed off of Hwy. 242 in Harper's Preserve. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Jeremiah's Italian Ice will be opening a new location at 10463 Hwy. 242 in Conroe this spring. The dessert shop offers 40 different flavors of Italian ice as well as soft serve ice cream and gelati, which combines soft serve with Italian Ice in layers. www.jeremiahsice.com.
Harris County Flood Control District completes two phases of bond projects along Cypress Creek
The Harris County Flood Control District has completed two batches of work in the Major Maintenance of Cypress Creek and Tributaries program, according to a Dec. 30 news release from the district. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) In December, construction wrapped up on two groups of 2018 bond projects from the Harris...
Man rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, officials say
HOUSTON — Flash flooding might be to blame after a man was rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, according to the Houston Fire Department. The man had to be rescued around 3 a.m. Sunday under the Smith St. bridge near Franklin St. Details are limited, but we're told the...
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
mocomotive.com
Humble man drowns after jumping off pontoon boat to swim in Lake Conroe, officials say
A Humble man drowned in Lake Conroe after a witness said he jumped off a boat to swim on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The video above is from a previous report. At about 2:05 p.m., the Montgomery County Dispatch Center received a call about a…
Sixty Vines Wine & Dine to open late January on Market Street
Sixty Vines provides 50 wines from kegs. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Sixty Vines Wine & Dine is expected to open by Jan. 31 on Market Street in The Woodlands. The wine bar and restaurant will offer a variety of 50 different wines available from wooden kegs to mimic the vineyard tasting experience. The restaurant is located at 9595 Six Pines Drive, Ste. 900, The Woodlands. www.sixtyvines.com.
Fall in love with this rom-com worthy Woodland Heights mansion
The Houston home was built as the personal residence of the original Woodland Heights developer.
