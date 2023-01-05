Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Says Ronda Rousey Doesn’t Care About Wrestling
A WWE Hall of Famer has questioned how much Ronda Rousey cares about wrestling and thinks that she could go “into business” for herself. Ronda Rousey made her name as an Olympic judoka, winning a bronze medal at the Beijing Games in 2008 before going on to revolutionise the world of MMA through her show-stealing fights in the UFC.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Returning To WWE Offices
Vince McMahon is back in WWE in some capacity, but he’s apparently not going to be working out of the company’s corporate offices. It’s been a wild start to 2023 for WWE with the news that Vince McMahon is back in WWE…sort of. While the former WWE Chairman and CEO is back on the Board of Directors, the main reason for his return is to try to find the best deal for WWE to be sold ahead of their next TV deal expiring in October 2024. Since that deal was to be negotiated in the first half of 2023, Vince is back now to try to sell the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle On Wrestling For Large Amount Of Money In Saudi Arabia – “I Would Do It In A Second”
Kurt Angle has said that even though he is retired as an active wrestler in WWE, he would wrestle again in Saudi Arabia if the price was right. At the November 2018 WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, Kurt Ange competed in his first WWE singles match in 12 years. It was part of something called the WWE World Cup Tournament with Angle facing Dolph Ziggler in the quarterfinals of the match. Ziggler won the match to move on to the semifinals.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Explains Charlotte Flair’s WWE Absence In 2022
Ric Flair has discussed the reasons behind Charlotte Flair missing seven months of action in 2022 before she returned to the ring and won gold. Charlotte Flair has been a key part of WWE’s women’s division for the best part of a decade now but the company had to cope without The Queen in the latter half of 2022. Flair lost her SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash to Ronda Rousey in May and then went missing from WWE television.
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Reveals He Almost Drowned In Terrifying Recent Swimming Incident
Kurt Angle has shared a story about how he nearly drowned during an incident when he was out jet skiing on the water with his family. As a WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle has been through a lot in his life. From winning an Olympic gold medal with a broken freakin’ neck to overcoming addictions and winning many championships – all while being regarded as one of the best wrestlers of all time, Angle has seen it all and done it all.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Name Dropped On AEW Television
Vince McMahon has caused a storm with his WWE return and it has not escaped the attention of those in AEW with his name getting dropped at Battle of the Belts. The first Battle of the Belts special of 2023 took place on the 6th of January with three championships on the line. Orange Cassidy successfully defended his All-Atlantic Championship against Kip Sabian while Jade Cargill added to her impressive record by defending her title against Skye Blue.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer’s Daughter Works AEW Tapings (SPOILERS)
A WWE Hall of Famer’s daughter has returned to AEW, working at the recent Dark tapings that took place in Portland, Oregon. The Dark taping took place between Rampage and Battle of the Belts on the 6th of January. At Battle of the Belts, Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill, and The Acclaimed all retained their respective titles with Max Caster wasting no time in mentioning Vince McMahon on AEW television after his sensational return to WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Admits He Likes Top WWE Star’s Character That He Previously Disliked
Ric Flair has admitted that his opinion of a big name in WWE has changed because of how much he has enjoyed that person’s work recently. When it comes to the WWE group known as The Bloodline, they are bad guys on screen, but they are also beloved by a lot of people because of how entertaining they are. Whether Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman are in the ring defending their titles or in the ring doing promos, they are getting a lot of attention. Even the backstage segments they are a part of draw a lot of attention just because of the star power of the group.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Takes Credit For Inspiring Sting’s Iconic Look
A former WWE Superstar has suggested that Sting might well have been inspired by them to don his now iconic black and white face paint. Fans of a certain vintage will remember Sting as the bleach-blonde, multi-coloured face-painted surfer dude that rose to prominence as part of Jim Crockett Promotions and latterly WCW. However as the mid-nineties loomed and the wrestling world changed teetered on the verge of finding its Attitude, so too did WCW’s icon.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Former MLW Tag Team Champion
There might be a former WWE development talent coming back to the company, or he could sign somewhere else. EJ Nduka’s run in Major League Wrestling is finished. Nduka’s contract with MLW reportedly expired on January 1st according to Fightful Select and he’s now a free agent.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star’s Return Possibly Confirmed By Gerald Brisco
WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has dropped the heaviest hint yet that a former WWE star could be back with WWE as rumours persist about their status. When Triple H rose to power in WWE following the short-lived retirement of Vince McMahon, he went on a recruitment drive, bringing back many former stars that had been released under the prior management or whose contracts had expired.
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Chops Fan In Incredible Video
The Undertaker may be retired as a wrestler, but he seems happy to entertain fans that ask him to chop them hard in the chest. During his legendary WWE career that lasted for about 30 years from Survivor Series 1990 until his retirement, The Undertaker became one of the most iconic characters in the history of the company.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Interested In Signing NJPW Veteran Wrestler
There is interest from WWE about signing a veteran NJPW wrestler that they have wanted to acquire in the past as well. It was about seven years ago when WWE signed some big names from NJPW at the same time. They were AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. While Anderson and Gallows were released by WWE at one point, they are back again while Styles and Nakamura have won multiple championships during their WWE careers.
tjrwrestling.net
Eric Bischoff Reveals Why He Thinks Vince McMahon Will Not Return To WWE Creative Team
Eric Bischoff has given his explanation for why he thinks Vince McMahon won’t be back as part of WWE’s Creative Team. The news of Vince McMahon returning to the WWE Board of Directors last week was a bit of a shock to some people, but perhaps not a big surprise to others. Wrestling fans know that WWE is Vince McMahon’s life after he ran the company from the early 1980s until his ouster which led to his retirement in July 2022.
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Hardy Recalls Vince McMahon’s Terrifying Reaction To Iconic Royal Rumble Botch
Matt Hardy shared Vince McMahon’s reaction to one of the most notorious botches in Royal Rumble history. In the final moments of the 2005 Royal Rumble, John Cena and Batista found themselves the final two competitors in the ring. However, when the time came for the final elimination of the match, disaster struck as both Cena and Batista tumbled to the ground together, causing confusion as they’d eliminated each other.
tjrwrestling.net
How Vince McMahon Might Take Over WWE Creative Once Again
A new report has spelled out exactly how Vince McMahon could find his way back in charge of WWE’s creative after his shock return. Vince McMahon stunned the wrestling world in July 2022 when he announced his retirement from WWE amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and ‘hush money’ payments made to former female company employees.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Hits Out At Modern Stars That “Couldn’t Wrestle 30 Minutes”
Ric Flair has hit out at modern wrestlers who he thinks are only making money because of their social media presence rather than their skills in the ring. Ric Flair made his name in the late seventies and eighties – an era when pro wrestlers were on the road well over 300 days a year, touring the country and even the world as they tried to make their name and their fortune.
tjrwrestling.net
Potential Spoiler Regarding Alexa Bliss Segment On WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss has something to say on this week’s edition of WWE Raw and there might be a spoiler out about what’s on her mind. On last week’s January 2nd edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair in a match for the Raw Women’s Title. Prior to that match, Bliss had teased hitting Belair with a Sister Abigail neckbreaker and also smashed a vase into Belair’s head.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Awaiting Creative Direction After Signing “Quite Some Time” Ago
One former WWE star re-signed with the company “quite some time ago” according to a recent report!. Though fans were excited when Chelsea Green signed with WWE in 2018, her first run with the company didn’t exactly go to plan. The former “Hot Mess” broke her wrist during her NXT TV debut match and underwent surgery soon after, keeping her out of action until the following June and off television for much longer. The star was added to Robert Stone’s stable in January of 2020, but after an uneven run, fired Stone as her manager the next May.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Reveals If Mike Tyson Was Ever Considered To Have A Full-Blown Match In WWE
Mike Tyson played a big role in the WrestleMania 14 main event, but he never wrestled for WWE and Jim Ross has revealed if Tyson wrestling was ever supposed to happen. The main event of WrestleMania 14 in 1998 took place at a time when WWE was a bit behind WCW in the “Monday Night War” ratings battle with Nitro beating Raw every week for about 83 weeks. It is what led to WWE making a big move by bringing in boxing legend Mike Tyson at a time when he was as controversial as ever.
Comments / 0